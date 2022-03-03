 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Before and After Ukraine photos   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Town, Ukraine, City, Satellite images of the nearby village of Rivnopillya, Soviet Union, Russia, Village, Ukrainian officials  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 10:46 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Путін хуйло!
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark russia
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No. I wont subscribe.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini.
 
Xai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The last one hit hard. A poor village, farmers etc and they have shelled what little they had. Russians are scum (as a nation)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the last pic is a summer to winter difference...
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: the last pic is a summer to winter difference...


I didn't realize winter came with smoking shell craters.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: the last pic is a summer to winter difference...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Please tell me that was a bad attempt at a joke and that you're very sorry.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.