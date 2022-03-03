 Skip to content
(CNN)   Putin's floating martial law, Russia's stonks are sinking, Ukraine is moving on an offensive and Israel outed Ukraine's TIE Fighter program. It's your Thursday evening and overnight Ukraine thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, main body of the large Russian column, Ukrainian government, Russia's broader push, Wednesday night, US intelligence, key Russian supply line  
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those curious, the offensive isn't going into Russia, at least not yet. It's aimed at the town of Horlivka in the Donetsk Oblast. All we really know is that UKR ground forces are organizing in the outskirts, and an airborne unit apparently is taking part. To what extent isn't known, and it seem suspicious given that the region likely has contested airspace. Possible it's helicopter cavalry rather than paratroopers. I presume that the elements involved are units that have been involved in the local conflict since before Russia invaded, rather than Ukraine drawing troops away from Russian fronts.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screen cap of a German train station welcoming Ukrainian refugees; people are literally just popping up out of nowhere offering rooms in their homes.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.reddit.com/r/MadeMeSmile/comments/t60pop/thousands_of_berlin_residents_showed_up_at_the/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bless them, that's wonderful
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nice to see Berliners take "Ich bin ein Ukrainian" to heart.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin just shut down Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle and App Stores in Russia. Next comes martial law.


Der Spiegel reporter:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin's War: The Daily Ukraine Brief
Map for March 3rd.
Ukrainian troops successfully attacked Russia's convoy from 3 axes today.
Russia consolidated control over Kherson and kept bombarding other cities (Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, Okhtryka, Lebedyn). pic.twitter.com/e2xC4nMgci
- Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) March 3, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, has there been any news on the missing aircraft from Romania or the Estonian freighter that got blown up?

/Been sequestered in, um, closed space most of the day.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weirdly enough that ALSO means "I am a donut"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: So, has there been any news on the missing aircraft from Romania or the Estonian freighter that got blown up?

/Been sequestered in, um, closed space most of the day.


Nothing new. Mig 21 down, helo rescue team crashed. 8 dead.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

A Ukrainian donut is a combination bear claw boston creme
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was the IKEA in St. Petersburg today, it's last day before closing it's doors in Russia:

https://twitter.com/skazal_on/status/1499412090578165760
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently the Ukrainians killed a Russian general today, so that happened.
 
Lusiphur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That just looks like every IKEA I've ever been in on a random slow Tuesday. Seriously, that place is always a disaster.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the bloody Urals. I'm sure someone in NATO/US knows where his bunker is. Just send in John Rambo, John Matrix, Jordon O'Neil, Alan Schaefer, John McClane, Sarah Connor, James Bond, Bryan Mills, tag team of John Spartan & Simon Phoenix, Frank Martin, Thomas Andersen, Hannibal & The Lads, Ellen Ripley, Snake Plissken, Ben Richards, Xena, Alex Murphy & The Bride.

That should sort him out.

/It's the Urals
2 - Would anyone even know if we just dropped a huge bomb on it? Cut him off from everything?
c)  A guy can dream eh? Yes, these are from some of my favourite guilty pleasure movies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: Apparently the Ukrainians killed a Russian general today, so that happened.


Seems like he got himself sniped (warning: LGT daily fail)
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/zekejmiller/status/1499536918115147783?s=21

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Plant spokesman says Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
given the state of russian air defenses and their inability to spot a small but non-stealth drone do you really think they would be able to see a b2 or what ever even more secret thing we have.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I'm sure we've got a couple stealth drones that totally don't exist.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vladimir Putin is sick with a bad liver and hiding.

He's making fewer public appearances than his pet Donald Trump when Trump had Covid-19.

His absence telegraphs weakness to the people of Russia, there's no hiding from hiding, people notice when ostentatious showboats get quiet.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, we do have stealth-capable UAVs. But I mean an armed version.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Plans for the B2 were well drawn out by the mid-1970s, debuting in 1999 (Thanks Wikipedia!).

That's almost 50yrs of post-stealth development to today. I can only imagine what secret stuff we have going on now. A small part of me even wonders if those Tic-Tac craft the Navy pilots saw are ours.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well the next thing we started working on (I think) were those stealth helos we were forced to admit to having after one crashed in the Bin Laden raid. So probably that.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update on my elderly aunt from Kyiv: after a night on a packed train, she has made it to Lviv. The city is quiet but tense, with defenses being prepared in every street. Shelters are swarming with refugees from all over the country. The ones from Kharkiv seem to have the worst stories. She'll be moving on to Poland tomorrow. My parents in Ohio are trying to arrange for her to come stay with them.
 
guttermedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be a much more somber place in here tonight :/
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-03-22/h_e27835f2bd93d456654860007dfae0b0

Putin says the invasion is going according to plan.

Now, I'm no general, but if this is true, it seems like a very bad plan.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope your parents can arrange everything.  Good luck to your aunt and your parents!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Update on my elderly aunt from Kyiv: after a night on a packed train, she has made it to Lviv. The city is quiet but tense, with defenses being prepared in every street. Shelters are swarming with refugees from all over the country. The ones from Kharkiv seem to have the worst stories. She'll be moving on to Poland tomorrow. My parents in Ohio are trying to arrange for her to come stay with them.


Best wishes and safe travels to her.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Update on my elderly aunt from Kyiv: after a night on a packed train, she has made it to Lviv. The city is quiet but tense, with defenses being prepared in every street. Shelters are swarming with refugees from all over the country. The ones from Kharkiv seem to have the worst stories. She'll be moving on to Poland tomorrow. My parents in Ohio are trying to arrange for her to come stay with them.


God, imagine being driven to having to travel to ohio
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Berliners know a thing or two about the Russians farking up your neighborhood.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bus ride from Star Trek IV The Voyage Home
Youtube UDotDOyy8tw

The only choice we're given is how many megatons
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So with a nuclear power plant on fire, and still under attack - does this provide NATO with a reasonable excuse to tell Putin to cool his shit?

I mean, if that thing goes Chernobyl - it has potential for damage to quite a few NATO members.  Hell, depending on the winds, China may even have a problem with it.

Maybe we should tell Russia that we consider attacks on operational nuke plants to be the same as using a dirty bomb on any surrounding nations?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I found out today that my relatives in Poland are housing Ukrainuan refugees. It sucks that there are refugees but I'm glad they're helping them.
 
Sun Worshiping Dog Launcher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So with a nuclear power plant on fire, and still under attack - does this provide NATO with a reasonable excuse to tell Putin to cool his shiat?

I mean, if that thing goes Chernobyl - it has potential for damage to quite a few NATO members.  Hell, depending on the winds, China may even have a problem with it.

Maybe we should tell Russia that we consider attacks on operational nuke plants to be the same as using a dirty bomb on any surrounding nations?


It is a war crime, but nothing bad is going to happen with that plant. It'll be fine. Here is a twitter stream of some nuclear power guys talking about what is happening. TLDR, it looks scarier than it is.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1499536918115147783
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ukrainians have the infinitely-valuable benefit of looking quite a bit like generic caucasians
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

(Don't comment on the weiners, don't comment on the weiners, don't comment on the weiners)

Why do the stick figures have weiners?
(shiat!)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The time to intervene was a week ago.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Are you sure it doesn't mean "I am a butter stuffed, breaded chicken breast?"
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Christ the thought of a nuclear reactor being shelled just dumped a gallon of ice-water into my veins.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I found out today that my relatives in Poland are housing Ukrainuan refugees. It sucks that there are refugees but I'm glad they're helping them.


Na Zdworie to your relatives for that.  +10 Piergoies to you.

/Polish as well
 
DaShredda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The game from the get go was "watch Russia talk smack while they stumble".
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I think the point being that, for some reason, Putin ordered them to shell it. There's only one reason that someone would intentionally shell a nuclear power plant. That is high up on the list of "war crimes"
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll just keep this up
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Axes? You mean axisii?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

So it's not all bad news then.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FIFe bans Russian cat breeders and fanciers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warms my cold, cold, icy cold heart that people are being so kind.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-03-22/h_e27835f2bd93d456654860007dfae0b0

Putin says the invasion is going according to plan.

Now, I'm no general, but if this is true, it seems like a very bad plan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

So it's not all bad news then.


How will their trolls and misinformers operate now?
 
