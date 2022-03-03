 Skip to content
In Russia Spotify cancels you
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
All these businesses should have maybe stopped doing business with Russia 8 years ago.
 
RolfBlitzer
56 minutes ago  
No more Joe Rogan for the Russians
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Didn't the 'unprovoked attack' start 8 days and 350 deaths ago!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Didn't the 'unprovoked attack' start 8 days and 350 deaths ago!


Replace the ! with ?
 
wildcardjack
47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: maxandgrinch: Didn't the 'unprovoked attack' start 8 days and 350 deaths ago!

Replace the ! with ?


Unless you can use the interrobang‽
 
jtown
47 minutes ago  
What a service!
 
jtown
45 minutes ago  
So when do they start sending the same terrible song to every IP with a Russian geolocation?
 
foo monkey
43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: maxandgrinch: maxandgrinch: Didn't the 'unprovoked attack' start 8 days and 350 deaths ago!

Replace the ! with ?

Unless you can use the interrobang‽


"Interrobang" is my default filter on pornhub.
 
danielscissorhands
42 minutes ago  
But that means that Russians won't be able to hear Puck Footin' (aka Puck Futin)!

https://open.spotify.com/track/6kqcYWtGXPRhG7UyBOKzs6?si=Q26xgJw_Qr2qoLiNmDI-Fw&utm_source=copy-link
 
danielscissorhands
39 minutes ago  
Alternatively, try this link...

https://open.spotify.com/track/3CdnIf40PtZ6dSrklczNTP?si=nIsqijioSUCeJzanarVSjg&utm_source=copy-link
 
danielscissorhands
37 minutes ago  
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0
/For those of you without Spotify
 
Skeleton Man
31 minutes ago  
Hold up. Russia attacked Ukraine?
 
RolfBlitzer
27 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Hold up. Russia attacked Ukraine?


Yes. Are you living under Iraq?
 
danielscissorhands
25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Skeleton Man: Hold up. Russia attacked Ukraine?

Yes. Are you living under Iraq?


Or in a sealed space capsule?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10569425/amp/NASA-volunteers-living-sealed-capsule-Russia-unaware-Ukraine-war.html
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
what is Spotify?
 
danielscissorhands
18 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Hold up. Russia attacked Ukraine?


chucknasty: what is Spotify?


You created 2 Fark accounts?
 
Claude Ballse
17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I bought a little Sony pocket radio a couple of months ago for fishing trips and whatnot. I told my wife I bought a neat little device that enables you to listen to  various music streams of curated music at no charge without wifi or even an internet connection.
 
jerryskid
15 minutes ago  
Wow, when a nazi group like spotify cancels your country, you must really be baby murderers like all rooskies.
 
Spermbot
11 minutes ago  
Closing offices ≠ canceling service
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Skeleton Man: Hold up. Russia attacked Ukraine?

chucknasty: what is Spotify?

You created 2 Fark accounts?


well yes but that is not my alt. think South Park kid with diabetes.
 
