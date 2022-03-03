 Skip to content
A section of Newport's famed Cliff Walk collapses just south of the Forty Steps.
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

It's a good thing there are no roadrunners on Aquidneck Island....

\probably are a few coyotes though, just not in Newport
\\they can't afford it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes. Not uncommon, but that sucks. 😞
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙏🏻 pray for us
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I right, or am I right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Salve Regina girls was the goal, Fall River girls was usually the result
 
