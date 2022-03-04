 Skip to content
(UPI)   Horse in concrete well rescued, advised to lay off the fermented apples   (upi.com) divider line
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice to know it was well rescued.

Bet it was well miffed too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was super nice of Sting to make that effort.  We all appreciated it.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All this time i had no idea that concrete came from wells.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What can I say? Horses really like cider.
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.