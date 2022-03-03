 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVH Helena)   Nearly a year ago over a dozen cats from a hoarding situation were brought to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. All but one of the Bakery Bunch has been adopted, Lemony Snicket. Here's hoping he gets adopted just in time for Caturday   (ktvh.com) divider line
315
    More: Caturday, Cat, shelter's staff, Felidae, dozen cats, Lemony Snicket, Claw, Humane society, best cat  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 05 Mar 2022 at 8:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



315 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
meowaum.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And in a minute, I'm off to yet another night of teem trivia.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sorry for the delay, but there were no Caturday submissions this week. I have emailed our usual submitter, but haven't heard back from them yet, so I whomped up a thread on my own. And I just now called them and got their vm, so I left a message asking for them to call me back.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Agi must spawn some LAVA SEEDS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bathia, there's been something I've been wanting to ask you for a while, but I don't want to clog up chat.  Can you shoot me an email when you have a chance?  EIP.  Thanks!  No rush...  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OlderGuyto the white courtesy phone please.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good evening, everyone! Meriwether is sleeping so I don't want to disturb him and take a picture. Maybe later. I hope everyone is well. In the meantime, here's an older picture of Meriwether.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 427x640]
Bathia, there's been something I've been wanting to ask you for a while, but I don't want to clog up chat.  Can you shoot me an email when you have a chance?  EIP.  Thanks!  No rush...  :)


YGM
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: OlderGuyto the white courtesy phone please.


h doesn't have TF so the chances of him seeing this until Sat are slim
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Took my car in yesterday for the recall inspection...and I'm good!  No work needs to be done.  One less thing for me to deal with!  :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 427x640]
Bathia, there's been something I've been wanting to ask you for a while, but I don't want to clog up chat.  Can you shoot me an email when you have a chance?  EIP.  Thanks!  No rush...  :)


Thank you! ♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 427x640]
Bathia, there's been something I've been wanting to ask you for a while, but I don't want to clog up chat.  Can you shoot me an email when you have a chance?  EIP.  Thanks!  No rush...  :)

Thank you! ♥♥


You're welcome.  Hope I wasn't too personal.  :)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay, but there were no Caturday submissions this week. I have emailed our usual submitter, but haven't heard back from them yet, so I whomped up a thread on my own. And I just now called them and got their vm, so I left a message asking for them to call me back.


*Gasp* you mean I missed an opportunity to get a green?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: OlderGuyto the white courtesy phone please.

h doesn't have TF so the chances of him seeing this until Sat are slim


I didn't know he didn't have TF...I haz a worried..
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Hydra who we adopted when her person, who we knew, moved to a new apartment that would accept one fewer cats than were in her family.

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Misty, a stray who showed up in our rural yard and consented to being adopted. Photo is from before adoption when she was still a bit skittish.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay, but there were no Caturday submissions this week. I have emailed our usual submitter, but haven't heard back from them yet, so I whomped up a thread on my own. And I just now called them and got their vm, so I left a message asking for them to call me back.

*Gasp* you mean I missed an opportunity to get a green?


Oh, you should've been all over that :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay, but there were no Caturday submissions this week. I have emailed our usual submitter, but haven't heard back from them yet, so I whomped up a thread on my own. And I just now called them and got their vm, so I left a message asking for them to call me back.

*Gasp* you mean I missed an opportunity to get a green?


You're more than welcome to submit Caturday threads since I don't go by whomever is the submitter, but the article and headline.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 640x480]
This is Hydra who we adopted when her person, who we knew, moved to a new apartment that would accept one fewer cats than were in her family.

[Fark user image 800x654]
This is Misty, a stray who showed up in our rural yard and consented to being adopted. Photo is from before adoption when she was still a bit skittish.


Both very lovely!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 640x480]
This is Hydra who we adopted when her person, who we knew, moved to a new apartment that would accept one fewer cats than were in her family.

[Fark user image 800x654]
This is Misty, a stray who showed up in our rural yard and consented to being adopted. Photo is from before adoption when she was still a bit skittish.


Welcome to The Clowder, Hydra and Misty! ♥♥
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Beautiful kittehs!!!

This was Miss Marvel this morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay, but there were no Caturday submissions this week. I have emailed our usual submitter, but haven't heard back from them yet, so I whomped up a thread on my own. And I just now called them and got their vm, so I left a message asking for them to call me back.

*Gasp* you mean I missed an opportunity to get a green?

You're more than welcome to submit Caturday threads since I don't go by whomever is the submitter, but the article and headline.


That's for sure, I don't know how many articles I've submitted that she rejected :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
And in a minute, I'm off to yet another night of teem trivia.


Well, THAT was a short trip downtown!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 792x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hey all.  GOOD NEWS.

if you remember I came to you with a story of woe about my VERY sick kitty last caturday I took him home on a friday, and he still wasn't eating on his own, and i got very worried.  Chicken, Broth, etc, everything i could think of.  I couldn't even force feed him, he was fighting me so hard, and i couldn't bring myself to do it.  I was hoping he could last long enough so i could take him in on Monday to have the vet feed him.  he would sniff the food, then turn away.

then, shortly after midnight on Saturday, he started begging for food.  Even so much as to try to reach for the top of the counter as i portioned his canned food into his dish.

and he ate with GUSTO

even waked me up in the morning for more.

and even when i let him out into our 4 seasons room, he escaped and caught a field mouse. wasn't even mad.

so yes, we can has a happy Caturday.  Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, so i can enjoy life my my annoying whiny fuzzy arsehole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: Beautiful kittehs!!!

This was Miss Marvel this morning.
[Fark user image 850x637]
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kkinnison: hey all.  GOOD NEWS.

if you remember I came to you with a story of woe about my VERY sick kitty last caturday I took him home on a friday, and he still wasn't eating on his own, and i got very worried.  Chicken, Broth, etc, everything i could think of.  I couldn't even force feed him, he was fighting me so hard, and i couldn't bring myself to do it.  I was hoping he could last long enough so i could take him in on Monday to have the vet feed him.  he would sniff the food, then turn away.

then, shortly after midnight on Saturday, he started begging for food.  Even so much as to try to reach for the top of the counter as i portioned his canned food into his dish.

and he ate with GUSTO

even waked me up in the morning for more.

and even when i let him out into our 4 seasons room, he escaped and caught a field mouse. wasn't even mad.

so yes, we can has a happy Caturday.  Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, so i can enjoy life my my annoying whiny fuzzy arsehole
[Fark user image image 850x477]


That is wonderful news! How dare they make us worry like that
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kkinnison: hey all.  GOOD NEWS.

if you remember I came to you with a story of woe about my VERY sick kitty last caturday I took him home on a friday, and he still wasn't eating on his own, and i got very worried.  Chicken, Broth, etc, everything i could think of.  I couldn't even force feed him, he was fighting me so hard, and i couldn't bring myself to do it.  I was hoping he could last long enough so i could take him in on Monday to have the vet feed him.  he would sniff the food, then turn away.

then, shortly after midnight on Saturday, he started begging for food.  Even so much as to try to reach for the top of the counter as i portioned his canned food into his dish.

and he ate with GUSTO

even waked me up in the morning for more.

and even when i let him out into our 4 seasons room, he escaped and caught a field mouse. wasn't even mad.

so yes, we can has a happy Caturday.  Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, so i can enjoy life my my annoying whiny fuzzy arsehole
[Fark user image 850x477]


👍
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well all wonderful news today a little after 5 am the roommate gave birth to a healthy baby girl, she came in at a whopping 9 lbs 15 oz and 21 3/4 inches. Meet little Addy
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have been taking care of Isaac on my way home from work. And he is the same as always my cranky old man.
Fark user imageView Full Size

He gave me many headbutts and cuddles and some bites and scratches for old times sake
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

At work a gift box company sent the HR dept a box full of cat stuff. They have dogs so I got it and Mango has been enjoying the gifts.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kkinnison: hey all.  GOOD NEWS.

if you remember I came to you with a story of woe about my VERY sick kitty last caturday I took him home on a friday, and he still wasn't eating on his own, and i got very worried.  Chicken, Broth, etc, everything i could think of.  I couldn't even force feed him, he was fighting me so hard, and i couldn't bring myself to do it.  I was hoping he could last long enough so i could take him in on Monday to have the vet feed him.  he would sniff the food, then turn away.

then, shortly after midnight on Saturday, he started begging for food.  Even so much as to try to reach for the top of the counter as i portioned his canned food into his dish.

and he ate with GUSTO

even waked me up in the morning for more.

and even when i let him out into our 4 seasons room, he escaped and caught a field mouse. wasn't even mad.

so yes, we can has a happy Caturday.  Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, so i can enjoy life my my annoying whiny fuzzy arsehole
[Fark user image 850x477]


I'm so glad he's doing better!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Well all wonderful news today a little after 5 am the roommate gave birth to a healthy baby girl, she came in at a whopping 9 lbs 15 oz and 21 3/4 inches. Meet little Addy
[Fark user image 425x318]
I have been taking care of Isaac on my way home from work. And he is the same as always my cranky old man.
[Fark user image 425x318]
He gave me many headbutts and cuddles and some bites and scratches for old times sake
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
At work a gift box company sent the HR dept a box full of cat stuff. They have dogs so I got it and Mango has been enjoying the gifts.


Congrats to Isaac's Mom!  I'm sure he will make sure that the baby grows up right.  :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zeus and Milo received a fresh annoyance today.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Meet Otis. He's a ~11 week old rescue mutt shipped from Texas to Connecticut.

Zeus says "a PUPPY? Really? I thought you planned to get one old enough to have SENSE, like Jax was!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kkinnison: hey all.  GOOD NEWS.

if you remember I came to you with a story of woe about my VERY sick kitty last caturday I took him home on a friday, and he still wasn't eating on his own, and i got very worried.  Chicken, Broth, etc, everything i could think of.  I couldn't even force feed him, he was fighting me so hard, and i couldn't bring myself to do it.  I was hoping he could last long enough so i could take him in on Monday to have the vet feed him.  he would sniff the food, then turn away.

then, shortly after midnight on Saturday, he started begging for food.  Even so much as to try to reach for the top of the counter as i portioned his canned food into his dish.

and he ate with GUSTO

even waked me up in the morning for more.

and even when i let him out into our 4 seasons room, he escaped and caught a field mouse. wasn't even mad.

so yes, we can has a happy Caturday.  Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, so i can enjoy life my my annoying whiny fuzzy arsehole
[Fark user image 850x477]


Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x318]

Zeus and Milo received a fresh annoyance today.

[Fark user image 425x566]
Meet Otis. He's a ~11 week old rescue mutt shipped from Texas to Connecticut.

Zeus says "a PUPPY? Really? I thought you planned to get one old enough to have SENSE, like Jax was!!"
[Fark user image 425x318]


A new pupper?  Congrats!!!  Hai Otis!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Zeus and Milo received a fresh annoyance today.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Meet Otis. He's a ~11 week old rescue mutt shipped from Texas to Connecticut.

Zeus says "a PUPPY? Really? I thought you planned to get one old enough to have SENSE, like Jax was!!"
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Oh God don't show Mango that I think she wants a puppy for her birthday. Whenever the neighbors walk their doggies she jumps in the window and watches.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 425x318]

Zeus and Milo received a fresh annoyance today.

[Fark user image 425x566]
Meet Otis. He's a ~11 week old rescue mutt shipped from Texas to Connecticut.

Zeus says "a PUPPY? Really? I thought you planned to get one old enough to have SENSE, like Jax was!!"
[Fark user image 425x318]

A new pupper?  Congrats!!!  Hai Otis!


At my parents' place.

I have GOT to get out to Connecticut at some point to see my family and all their new pets!
 
Displayed 50 of 315 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.