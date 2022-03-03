 Skip to content
(BBC)   US Navy picks up its trash from the ocean floor for once   (bbc.co.uk)
36
    F-35 Lightning II, depths of the South China Sea, South China Sea, F-35C Lightning, US Navy, stealth fighter jet, Aircraft, international tribunal  
1522 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 6:30 PM



36 Comments
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty farking impressive achievement.  Glad they did it.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was either pick up the trash, or see copies of the plane flying around Asia in two or three years.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can guaran-damn-tee you'll never see an A-10 at the bottom of the South China Sea!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: It was either pick up the trash, or see copies of the plane flying around Asia in two or three years.


I think China already has their version of the F-35.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang_FC-31
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shakes tiny fist at subby*

I submitted this with a better headline.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna need to flush the cylinders and change the oil, for sure. At the very least. Maybe put in a new air filter, too.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's jetter
Down where it's wetter
Under the sea!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just call it the F35-S for Submersible?  The Brits tried it first and the Americans showed it works.  The Aussie are about to station some near Darwin where they have to deal with the water too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they recover Goose too?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I can guaran-damn-tee you'll never see an A-10 at the bottom of the South China Sea!


It might be, but only for a minute. It might come back soggy and limping, but it would come back.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tweEEEE*

Sweepers sweepers man your brooms. Give the ship a clean sweepdown fore and aft. Sweep down all lower decks, ladders and pasageways. Dump all sinkable trash off the 3rd deck fantail.

The Navy has a lot to clean up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: The navy has far more planes in the ocean than submarines in the sky.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage clean up, right ,and you saw nothing more
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I can guaran-damn-tee you'll never see an A-10 at the bottom of the South China Sea!


Like Baka-San's Wife's vulva...They both love a good landing strip..
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Did they recover Goose too?


Too soon
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: HighlanderRPI: Did they recover Goose too?

Too soon


Is that sequel ever getting released
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo: officers managing recovery operation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BigNumber12: HighlanderRPI: Did they recover Goose too?

Too soon

Is that sequel ever getting released


Yeah, it was pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Glory to the Party!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: CasperImproved: It was either pick up the trash, or see copies of the plane flying around Asia in two or three years.

I think China already has their version of the F-35.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang_FC-31


"The official nickname published by SAC is "Gyrfalcon"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: *tweEEEE*

Sweepers sweepers man your brooms. Give the ship a clean sweepdown fore and aft. Sweep down all lower decks, ladders and pasageways. Dump all sinkable trash off the 3rd deck fantail.

The Navy has a lot to clean up.


I guess It can go both ways (giggity) but I recall it being "ladderbacks"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fun fact: The navy has far more planes in the ocean than submarines in the sky.


There was an naval airbase near Hutchinson Kansas.  The runway ended at a river that was a bit more than drainage ditch on a rainy day.  There was an aircraft carrier outline painted on the runway for training.  They lost planes to that river.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: ZMugg: *tweEEEE*

Sweepers sweepers man your brooms. Give the ship a clean sweepdown fore and aft. Sweep down all lower decks, ladders and pasageways. Dump all sinkable trash off the 3rd deck fantail.

The Navy has a lot to clean up.

I guess It can go both ways (giggity) but I recall it being "ladderbacks"


I think you're correct.

In my defense, it was 44 years ago.
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: johnny_vegas: ZMugg: *tweEEEE*

Sweepers sweepers man your brooms. Give the ship a clean sweepdown fore and aft. Sweep down all lower decks, ladders and pasageways. Dump all sinkable trash off the 3rd deck fantail.

The Navy has a lot to clean up.

I guess It can go both ways (giggity) but I recall it being "ladderbacks"

I think you're correct.

In my defense, it was 44 years ago.


Also nowadays we only dump food waste/biodegradeable trash, and Sailors never ever toss trash bags overboard at night because it's full and you aren't pulling into port for another two weeks.

/Nights Ops have a new meaning compared to your time in the Navy.
//Got out two and a half years ago.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember when that us naval captain had covid spreading through his ship and he destroyed his own career to get his ship into medical care... That guy should be an admiral
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Remember when that us naval captain had covid spreading through his ship and he destroyed his own career to get his ship into medical care... That guy should be an admiral


He won't be, the Navy hates senior leadership with a spine that cares about the average Sailor.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the story on the news tonight was we, "...had to recover it because of all the secret technology."

Yeah, if it had such incredible technology, if would not have crashed to begin with.  They should "lose" a bunch of those things and let the Chinese find them.  Then the Chinese would be crashing all their new planes into aircraft carriers.

//Brilliant!!
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I can guaran-damn-tee you'll never see an A-10 at the bottom of the South China Sea!


While not the South China Sea, there are a few in the ocean...

https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/56105
https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/56107
https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/56156
https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/56154
https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/56155
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The recovery effort shows the US Navy's commitment to its assets top secret technology not ending up in the hands of the Chinese, and a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Navy said in a statement.
FTF the BBC. This plane is NOT going to fly again, nor is any part of it useful after being in the sea. The only reason they recovered it was to keep others from retrieving and examining it first.
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: My favorite part of the story on the news tonight was we, "...had to recover it because of all the secret technology."

Yeah, if it had such incredible technology, if would not have crashed to begin with.  They should "lose" a bunch of those things and let the Chinese find them.  Then the Chinese would be crashing all their new planes into aircraft carriers.

//Brilliant!!


Name me a plane that can take off with a engine problem that bad on a carrier and I'd agree.
 
Theeng
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: durbnpoisn: My favorite part of the story on the news tonight was we, "...had to recover it because of all the secret technology."

Yeah, if it had such incredible technology, if would not have crashed to begin with.  They should "lose" a bunch of those things and let the Chinese find them.  Then the Chinese would be crashing all their new planes into aircraft carriers.

//Brilliant!!

Name me a plane that can take off with a engine problem that bad on a carrier and I'd agree.


I'm farking stupid, it was a crash landing, must've gotten it switched in my head.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: CasperImproved: It was either pick up the trash, or see copies of the plane flying around Asia in two or three years.

I think China already has their version of the F-35.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang_FC-31


Thanks for the citation.... and from the article:

"In April 2009, the Wall Street Journal reported that computer spies, allegedly Chinese, had penetrated the database of the Joint Strike Fighter program and acquired terabytes of secret information.[61] AVIC is alleged to have incorporated the stolen knowledge into the J-31."
 
jimmy2x
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theeng: ZMugg: johnny_vegas: ZMugg: *tweEEEE*

Sweepers sweepers man your brooms. Give the ship a clean sweepdown fore and aft. Sweep down all lower decks, ladders and pasageways. Dump all sinkable trash off the 3rd deck fantail.

The Navy has a lot to clean up.

I guess It can go both ways (giggity) but I recall it being "ladderbacks"

I think you're correct.

In my defense, it was 44 years ago.

Also nowadays we only dump food waste/biodegradeable trash, and Sailors never ever toss trash bags overboard at night because it's full and you aren't pulling into port for another two weeks.

/Nights Ops have a new meaning compared to your time in the Navy.
//Got out two and a half years ago.


Am very glad to hear that. During the Vietnam war EVERYTHING considered to be trash was dumped off the fantail. CPO, USN, Retired
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: My favorite part of the story on the news tonight was we, "...had to recover it because of all the secret technology."

Yeah, if it had such incredible technology, if would not have crashed to begin with.


Name one high performance jet that was fielded in numbers more than 2, that has not had a crash or two, in the history of ever.
 
