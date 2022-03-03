 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada aiming to become the country with the most Ukranians from its current lackluster #3 status   (cbc.ca) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, more Ukrainians than Ukraine?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.


Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegreville must be eggstatic.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But no Irish!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Like, more Ukrainians than Ukraine?


Well yea, most of the people living in Ukraine are Russian.  Don't you pay attention to the news?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Putin has an excuse to invade Canada. Nice going
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: We have lots of post-Soviet Ukrainian immigrants in Minnesota. Also Belarusians, Russians and all the rest. The weather here is just great for them. It's the immigrants from tropical paradises (as far as weather goes, anyway) which baffle me. Would never blame anyone for wanting to make a better life, though.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can do this with Syrians, too. We should. I hope we have a mobilizied letter campaign for it. At least, to seriously increase Syrian refugee slots.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FoxNews.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.

Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.


True, but TFG doesn't care that much. He certainly cares more about them, being predominantly white, than a lot of other people. But generally he doesn't care. If the activity demonstrates compassion in any way, TFG is going to hate it. If it's an erstwhile political opponent of his, even if the activity is something he might genuinely support somehow, he'll oppose it because his every day life is a zero sum game.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they get to bring their shiny, nearly-new Russian tanks with them? Either way, enjoy the politeness.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: We can do this with Syrians, too. We should. I hope we have a mobilizied letter campaign for it. At least, to seriously increase Syrian refugee slots.


Did we stop taking in Syrians or did it just fall off the media radar?
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Bootleg: Like, more Ukrainians than Ukraine?

Well yea, most of the people living in Ukraine are Russian.  Don't you pay attention to the news?


Well, most of the people dying there, anyway.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.


Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Sask. and can confirm there is a huge amount of people there who have Ukrainian descent.

I work with a guy who grew up in Ukraine. I know he has family in Lviv.  I feel awful for him...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Like, more Ukrainians than Ukraine?


Is that similar to more human than human?

White Zombie - More Human Than Human (Official Music Video)
Youtube E0E0ynyIUsg
 
goodncold
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Convoy enthusiasts won't know whether to be angry that they are coming to steal "ma jerbs!" or happy that they are whiter than white. Strange times.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.

Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.


Not white.  Slavic
 
Saiga410
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They better be careful.  Russia will declare ethnic ukrainians are actually rus and try to denazify Canada.
 
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw this earlier today, and we're sending over several thousand rocket launchers and grenades.

I wish we did this for more diaspora, but I'll take what I can get.

Glendon will once more become a perogi super power!
(it's a town with a giant perogi, just like vegreville has a giant easter egg)
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Frick, yeah, coders!

Come to mama.
 
frieque
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I grew up in a Canadian town where half my friends and neighbours were of Polish or Ukrainian descent. My wife's grandmother was Ukrainian, and the cultural ties remain strong enough that Ukrainian language classes are even taught in a few schools in my province. I have to say that while we're generally welcoming of refugees, it's much less burden when you can rely on an existing population with cultural and familial ties, and I expect it will be much easier to accommodate large numbers of Ukrainians than it was to accommodate other waves of refugees such as Syrians that didn't have such connections.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!


I think he means they're angry with Russia.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am willing to accept one or two Ukrainian cam girls.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*runs up there with truckload of adidas knockoff track suits*
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Juc: Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!

I think he means they're angry with Russia.


Ah makes sense. Regardless as an Albertan I'll be eating smokies and perogies with sour cream for supper. Not sure why I felt it was important to say that but I did and here we are.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember Grandma from 'Malcolm in the Middle'?
She was Canuckian/Ukrainian - and NOT to be f**ked with!
(Damn, I miss Cloris)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. Ukrainian cooks would be a good idea given the supply chain disruptions. We haven't had any immigrants in a couple of years except for Americans claiming to be on their way to Alaska. Also, I am sure they hav a lot of pipeline workers to bail us out.

I can think of a lot of great reasons to help them.

Number one, perhaps, is that they'll add massively to the numbers of people who don't think Covid masks are tyranny.

And on global warming, they might have enough resentment of Putin to be anti-natual gas and oil imports. As for coal, Thatcher is dead, the wicked witch is dead! Huzzah! We can hire ukrainians, strong farm boys and girls, to dig the grave of coal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love perogies. And now I can learn to cook them properly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Memo: stock up on perogies before Ottawa is full of Ukrainians. They could be the next supply chain.

Turn Russian Embassy into welfare housing for a couple of years.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!

[Fark user image 259x194]


I thought that was a panzerotti at first.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.

Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.


They also speak better English than he does. Also, outside of Republicans, who gives a fark what he says about anything?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 425x239]
Remember Grandma from 'Malcolm in the Middle'?
She was Canuckian/Ukrainian - and NOT to be f**ked with!
(Damn, I miss Cloris)


Mulva?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit, now I want panzerottis.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: RTOGUY: Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!

[Fark user image 259x194]

I thought that was a panzerotti at first.


Every nation has its own delicious version of dumplings.
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: BlazeTrailer: blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.

Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.

True, but TFG doesn't care that much. He certainly cares more about them, being predominantly white, than a lot of other people. But generally he doesn't care. If the activity demonstrates compassion in any way, TFG is going to hate it. If it's an erstwhile political opponent of his, even if the activity is something he might genuinely support somehow, he'll oppose it because his every day life is a zero sum game.


Who gives a shiat what TFG wants? He's not the President anymore. He's a nobody, who is under Congressional investigation and under investigation by the states of Georgia and New York.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: CSB: We have lots of post-Soviet Ukrainian immigrants in Minnesota. Also Belarusians, Russians and all the rest. The weather here is just great for them. It's the immigrants from tropical paradises (as far as weather goes, anyway) which baffle me. Would never blame anyone for wanting to make a better life, though.


I remember a bunch of Ethiopians got moved up there and my first thought was "they're going to get rickets and permanent seasonal affective disorder".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Russ1642: Alberta has 330,000 people of Ukrainian decent. They're pretty farking pissed off right now.

Why would we be? Perogies are delicious!


They're pissed that Ukraine is being invaded by Russia. Did you just come out of a coma?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
America needs to invade Canada NOW before they get too many Ukrainians and its too late.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dustman81: kmgenesis23: BlazeTrailer: blacknite: in before TFG releases some comment about how bigly a bad idea that is.

Eh, not sure. They are dominantly white.

True, but TFG doesn't care that much. He certainly cares more about them, being predominantly white, than a lot of other people. But generally he doesn't care. If the activity demonstrates compassion in any way, TFG is going to hate it. If it's an erstwhile political opponent of his, even if the activity is something he might genuinely support somehow, he'll oppose it because his every day life is a zero sum game.

Who gives a shiat what TFG wants? He's not the President anymore. He's a nobody, who is under Congressional investigation and under investigation by the states of Georgia and New York.


Not to mention neither Ukranian nor Canadian. Hate to break it to my American hoser friends but we really don't care what your former president, or even your current president thinks about domestic immigration policy.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Now Putin has an excuse to invade Canada. Nice going


Not sure what we could do to fight off an invasion. But I guarantee you WE would fight. We are a crazy nation, just without so many damn guns. Don't let the politeness fool you. At this point in our winter we'd probably brain
Now for the joke... we are world renowned experts and pulling your jersey over your head and then pummeling you.
/Sorry
//But serious about our crazy nature
///Sorry yet again
 
