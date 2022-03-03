 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   1941 interview with an Old West cowboy who rode the Oregon Trail and somehow didn't die of dysentery   (youtube.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 5:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was amazing, thank you subby.  This stuff has fascinated me since I read Stephen Ambrose' book about Lewis and Clark.  It is unimaginable now but the area west of the Mississippi wasn't part of America in the early 1800's.  This man was there when it began to settle but I believe there were still some independent Sioux villages during his times.  When I was little I thought it would be so cool to have gone to the old west but when I read about mosquitos, infections being certain death, fur trader gunfights, f#%4ing bears, I would have been on the stagecoach home day 2.  Excellent post.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would have stayed a banker in Boston, thank you very much.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
d3qdvvkm3r2z1i.cloudfront.netView Full Size


The Trail finds, um, a way ...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wouldestous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
where are they now, these sons of the pioneers?


/in their jacked up trucks
//whining about having to wear a mask
///back window decal: 'jack 'em up! fat girls cant climb!'
////driver: guy, too fat to see his dick without a mirror
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. There were more graphic descriptions of hardcore gay sex than I anticipated. Makes Ram Ranch look like a tame gentleman's club.
 
berylman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
csb: I hiked the Chilkoot trail from the Yukon to Alaska alone and came across a graveyard of people who died on the way in the Klondike gold rush. "I probably shouldn't be doing this" I thought but persisted. It all turned out ok but it was a foolish thing to do. At least I didn't have to be rescued
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x529]


Terry Tate - Office Linebacker
Youtube x5dJb2YG7vU
the dangers of dissing Terry.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: csb: I hiked the Chilkoot trail from the Yukon to Alaska alone and came across a graveyard of people who died on the way in the Klondike gold rush. "I probably shouldn't be doing this" I thought but persisted. It all turned out ok but it was a foolish thing to do. At least I didn't have to be rescued


How long did it take you?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wouldestous: where are they now, these sons of the pioneers?


/in their jacked up trucks
//whining about having to wear a mask
///back window decal: 'jack 'em up! fat girls cant climb!'
////driver: guy, too fat to see his dick without a mirror


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: This was amazing, thank you subby.  This stuff has fascinated me since I read Stephen Ambrose' book about Lewis and Clark.  It is unimaginable now but the area west of the Mississippi wasn't part of America in the early 1800's.  This man was there when it began to settle but I believe there were still some independent Sioux villages during his times.  When I was little I thought it would be so cool to have gone to the old west but when I read about mosquitos, infections being certain death, fur trader gunfights, f#%4ing bears, I would have been on the stagecoach home day 2.  Excellent post.


from Bill Bryson's A Walk in The Woods, when he's reading up in advance and properly scared about bears  ...

I was especially riveted by an amateur photograph in Herrero's book, taken late at night by a camper with a flash at a campground out West. The photograph caught four black bears as they puzzled over a suspended food bag. The bears were clearly startled but not remotely alarmed by the flash. It was not the size or demeanor of the bears that troubled me--they looked almost comically nonaggressive, like four guys who had gotten a Frisbee caught up a tree--but their numbers.
Up to that moment it had not occurred to me that bears might prowl in parties. What on earth would I do if four bears came into my camp? Why, I would die, of course. Literally shiat myself lifeless. I would blow my sphincter out my backside like one of those unrolling paper streamers you get at children's parties--I daresay it would even give a merry toot--and bleed to a messy death in my sleeping bag.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.