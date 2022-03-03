 Skip to content
(CNN)   RT America, no, not the Murdoch one, permanently shutting down in the US   (cnn.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nice. more of this, please
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RT America permanently shutting down in the US


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance. It should never have been allowed here in the first place. There's no reason that any sort of 1st Amendment protections should apply to foreign actors spreading harmful, destabilizing propaganda, especially when we already have, domestically, the entire Republican Party and all of its various support apparatuses to do the same thing.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, told staff in the memo that it will be "ceasing production" at all of its locations "as a result of unforeseen business interruption events."

Funny way of saying the checks bounced.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture in action!

/as it should be
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again, Fark was ahead of the curve.
 
Corvus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember when RT ran all those hit pieces against Hillary Clinton and the fools who believed it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I have never felt more heartbroken as they have nothing to do with this conflict and seriously were just trying to make a decent living to provide for their families," the host said.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Can relate.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This kind of collapse of the disinformation engines that have been damaging America feels like we might be entertaining a new age where reasonable Americans can discuss our differences and decide to solve their combined problems together.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was an RT America?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tulsi inconsolable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So that just leaves Trump as the remaining mouthpiece for Putin in America.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool, now do OANN next.
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tiny violin below:

You can't see it, it's molecular.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

houstondragon: "Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, told staff in the memo that it will be "ceasing production" at all of its locations "as a result of unforeseen business interruption events."

Funny way of saying the checks bounced.


Looks like the general manager jumped ship too:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/misha-solodovnikov-2ba5a164

Linkedin profile deleted, google image shows info as: "Misha Solodovnikov · General Manager and CCO at T&R"
 
Thac0isWhac0
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So that just leaves Trump as the remaining mouthpiece for Putin in America.


OANN and FauxNews are still around.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. Try not to commit any war crimes on your way back home, motherfarkers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well shiat. Now I have to get ALL of my Russian propaganda from the politics tab?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An RT America host, who also spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity, said that she watched as her entire staff was told "their jobs were no more."

"I have never felt more heartbroken as they have nothing to do with this conflict and seriously were just trying to make a decent living to provide for their families," the host said.

They work for a state run propaganda outlet. Sure, they didn't get a say in going to war but they certainly have something to do with it.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: There was an RT America?


William Shatner had a show on it... for money!
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thac0isWhac0: dennysgod: So that just leaves Trump as the remaining mouthpiece for Putin in America.

OANN and FauxNews are still around.


Don't forget Newsmax.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good. I hope it follows the American employees around for the rest of their careers.

"Oh, looks like you worked for RT America last? Interesting. Yes, we definitely have a position for you. Do you have a preferred brand of mop?"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thac0isWhac0: dennysgod: So that just leaves Trump as the remaining mouthpiece for Putin in America.

OANN and FauxNews are still around.


Infowars and Breitbart too.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: There was an RT America?


I'm surprised they didn't go belly up when Thom Hartmann bailed in 2017.

I could have sworn Ames was hanging around RT for a bit, too.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thac0isWhac0: dennysgod: So that just leaves Trump as the remaining mouthpiece for Putin in America.

OANN and FauxNews are still around.


And Daily Caller.

The pipeline from the Kremlin to Tucker Carlson is the comment section of Daily Caller.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The article says that a lot of the Washington DC staff were crying when told it was shutting down... I want to know who these people were?  Were they all Russians living here on work visas (and now they have to go home).  Were they Americans who are sad they don't get to play a part in spreading lies and misinformation anymore?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not the end of my other favorite psy-ops disinfo networks, but, it'll do.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
buh bye
 
sniderman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: This kind of collapse of the disinformation engines that have been damaging America feels like we might be entertaining a new age where reasonable Americans can discuss our differences and decide to solve their combined problems together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: There was an RT America?


There's definitely an RT America.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There also was a news network called "RT America," but it just folded.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: This kind of collapse of the disinformation engines that have been damaging America feels like we might be entertaining a new age where reasonable Americans can discuss our differences and decide to solve their combined problems together.


A nice thought. But whatever rose-coloured glasses shiat you're smoking I'd love if you'd share. This timeline is already off the rails with few redemption arc opportunities.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You hate to see it!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is going to hurt our 3rd party candidates who rely on RT for publicity.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This makes me so sad, I'm crying into my borscht.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: An RT America host, who also spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity, said that she watched as her entire staff was told "their jobs were no more."

"I have never felt more heartbroken as they have nothing to do with this conflict and seriously were just trying to make a decent living to provide for their families," the host said.

They work for a state run propaganda outlet. Sure, they didn't get a say in going to war but they certainly have something to do with it.


Exactly. They're all indirectly involved just by working for RT. They should be thankful all they're facing is being shiatcanned.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Tulsi inconsolable.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I don't what you're trying to say, but whatever it is, HOW DARE YOU! Did you know she's a veteran? She rarely mentions it herself.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope nobody tries to cancel matryoshka dolls. I love those, they're very cute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:
The attendee, who requested anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations, told CNN that the mood was somber.
"A lot of people were shocked," the person said. "A lot of people were crying."

There is no meme strong enough to convey the "Are you that farking stupid?" in my soul.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: This kind of collapse of the disinformation engines that have been damaging America feels like we might be entertaining a new age where reasonable Americans can discuss our differences and decide to solve their combined problems together.


It will take as long as it took for descendants of the confederates during the civil war to accept that they lost and come together with their northern brothers in harmony.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Well shiat. Now I have to get ALL of my Russian propaganda from the politics tab?


I think the pro-Donzo-Putin brigade is a little busy right now.
Or they're finally farking embarrassed.
 
BestUnfarkYourself
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't believe nobody has said this yet: RT America, иди на хуй!
 
BlackPete
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So many memes to choose from for this situation.

Well.... bye.
Oh no! Anyway...
Stop. Don't. Come back.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me that we see even more people unemployed during the Biden Presidency.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they selling merch at closeout prices.  I want some stocking stuffers for a few politicians and the Mar Lago gift shop.
 
goodncold
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Actually that tells you everything you need to know about how it was funded.

No more money from Daddy Vlad?  Time to go home with your tail tucked.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guess you'll have to go to Porn Hub now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
