(WSOCTV)   School bus driver: Hey kids, Ima need you to open your mouths, let me swab some saliva from you, and have you give me all your personal information. I'll give you $5. Don't worry, it's a COVID test. Narrator: It was NOT a COVID test   (wsoctv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And that was no Q-tip
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Release all the 23andMe results to the whole town for the lulz?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
20 bucks he has a cop as a relative and the kids were minorities.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Bus drivers drive to more than one school, so we probably need to double-check any other routes she's driven," she said.

Here's a thought - how about ARRESTING HER? She apparently committed several crimes against an entire group of children.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: 20 bucks he has a cop as a relative and the kids were minorities.


"She." Per the article:

"Bus drivers drive to more than one school, so we probably need to double-check any other routes she's driven," she said.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CMS widens investigation after families claim bus driver swabbed kids' cheeks for money

Who are these kids, and why do they have money in their cheeks?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hah!
the graphics behind the news reporter with 'Suspicious Swabbing'
i'm gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that there is nothing suspicious about this at all, it's unsuspiciously bad.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also... school board member Rhonda Cheek? Really?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: CMS widens investigation after families claim bus driver swabbed kids' cheeks for money

Who are these kids, and why do they have money in their cheeks?


literally LOL'd
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Also... school board member Rhonda Cheek? Really?


"Ya gotta help me Rhonda, help me get it out of their heads!"
BUM BUM BUM BUM BUM BUM...
 
suze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pervert.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least it wasn't Penis Inspection Day like we had in gym class.
 
