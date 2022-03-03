 Skip to content
(Legacy.com)   Things are pretty grim, no question. This obituary will make your day a little better. "Dad was a city boy looking to meet a nice, quiet, country girl to be his obedient wife. Boy, she fooled him"   (legacy.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.


Damn dude just farking up your life for no reason
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: giantmeteor: So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.

Damn dude just farking up your life for no reason


Bienvenidos al Fark
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not kinda drunk and I have no Asian in view.

While the cynic in us wants to doubt the veracity of the obituary, by the account, here is a human being who never hurt anybody, never exploited anybody, with whom you always knew where you stood, yet managed to affect people's lives positively and incrementally on a daily basis.

I'm going to try and do that.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.


Get home safely.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.


Stay safe. If Putin doesn't come through we're still gonna need you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a nice remembrance.  It shows the true fondness and love her family and friends had for her.  RIP.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: So I clicked on the thread above this... or so I thought. I'm kinda drunk. The bar tender is this hot Asian chick. My girlfriend is at a Tool concert tonight. I should head home soon. Anyway, I've had like eight scotch and sodas, and I'm commenting on a random Fark thread.   Don't even know what's going on here, can't even bother to scroll up and see the headline. I'm gonna get wasted and throw up in the elevator.


I'll look for you as the topic of one of tomorrow's links. Make it good.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
died just on time.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: I'm not kinda drunk and I have no Asian in view.


Must suck to suck
 
buster_v
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think about what you want people to say about you when you die and work backwards from there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buster_v: Think about what you want people to say about you when you die and work backwards from there.


When Billy Liar's name is written in that Great Book of Life, I expect people to say...

"Who?"
 
