(Twitter)   Israeli news highlights the devastation of Ukraine including tanks rolling through streets, burning buildings, TIE Fighters broken down on snowy highways, people suffe--wait, back up one   (twitter.com) divider line
68
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

2097 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 5:01 PM (1 hour ago)



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't stop laughing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*FACEPALM*
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hilarious find, subby, +1!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: I can't stop laughing.


Me neither.

JFC, guys - really?  I just... really?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*record scratch*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Rebel Alliance shall be victorious!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
beginning of the video looks like District 9 also.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vader is going to be so pissed at those damn stormtroopers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like Israel isn't trustworthy


pretty funny though
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even Russian Stormtroopers can't shoot straight.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Alexa, search for combat videos and splice them together."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wwwwwhat am I watching here?   Why am I seeing Star Wars figures in my doomsfeed?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It just occurred to me, Disney might go after them for copyright infringement.  Which would be hilarious.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol
Well, that explains a lot.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go ahead, keep on showing your ass, Israel.

Lol
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that certainly explains a lot actually.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a deliberate jab at Russia as the unequivocally evil Empire, that's funny as heck.

If it's a mistake because the editors couldn't be assed to get real footage of the invasion aftermath, that's even funnier.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stormtrooper be waitin' for AAA.
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other shots look sort of like the middle east. Also, WTF did they think they were doing, there is snow on the ground *everywhere* in Ukraine now.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stormtrooper just hanging out next to the wreckage makes it gold
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Go ahead, keep on showing your ass, Israel.

Lol


What is this stupidity? Explain your comment?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If it's a deliberate jab at Russia as the unequivocally evil Empire, that's funny as heck.

If it's a mistake because the editors couldn't be assed to get real footage of the invasion aftermath, that's even funnier.


It has to be your first theory. For one thing, it would be nearly impossible to include that in a news item by "accidentally" editing it in...editing does noit work that way.

However, I *could* see it as being a joke/commentary-clip that "somehow" got swapped with the original edit.

In any case, it's funny but in a gallows humor sort of way.
 
Damnhippyfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imperial Star Destroyer, go fark yourself!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell, tie pilots don't wear while plastoid armour.
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I can't stop laughing.


This^^.gif
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Photo of a pissed off emperor Palputin
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG that's gold.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick google search tells us the clip with the crashed TIE Fighter is 7 years old, and you should have already seen it before.

https://www.cnet.com/news/rubberneck-at-this-tie-fighter-highway-crash-dashcam-video/
or
https://comicbook.com/movies/news/star-wars-tie-fighter-accident-on-the-highway-video/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our war reporters have made the same mistakes:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it ran out of fuel mid flight
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, Channel 13 (the channel that showed this clip) is privately owned, and NOT a government channel (Israel Broadcasting Authority).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 458x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size

That thing wasn't even paid for yet!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the "Fog of War" is forgetting what cinematic universe you're in.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth Funjamin: The stormtrooper just hanging out next to the wreckage makes it gold


That was hysterical I have to say.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: A quick google search tells us the clip with the crashed TIE Fighter is 7 years old, and you should have already seen it before.

https://www.cnet.com/news/rubberneck-at-this-tie-fighter-highway-crash-dashcam-video/
or
https://comicbook.com/movies/news/star-wars-tie-fighter-accident-on-the-highway-video/


It wasn't until today that we realized it was Russo/Ukrainian war footage sent back in time.

/I wonder it the stormtroopers were allowed to call their mothers.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And where are the Farker's now that don't think most news is yellow journalism now.


Also, why it is called Yellow journalism  https://www.imaginated.com/writing-glossary/yellow-journalism/
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tx-VUh0ZWY
russia dashcams Star Wars imperial Tie Fighter has ever been caught on camera by a driver
Youtube -tx-VUh0ZWY
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x178]


I will never, ever, forgive Disney for the Ducktroopers.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Javelins are better than advertised.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth Funjamin: The stormtrooper just hanging out next to the wreckage makes it gold


"Oh sh**, what am I going to tell my dad Darth Vader?  He's gonna kill me!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It just occurred to me, Disney might go after them for copyright infringement.  Which would be hilarious.


Russia?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shryke: lindalouwho: Go ahead, keep on showing your ass, Israel.

Lol

What is this stupidity? Explain your comment?


I don't explain shiat to people who insult me. You have google, use it.
 
