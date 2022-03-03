 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Protesting in Russia will now get you arrested, conscripted, and sent to the front   (twitter.com) divider line
101
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1347 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 2:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that they can turn the weapons onto the generals, then surrender to the Ukranians?

Is that what they want?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: So that they can turn the weapons onto the generals, then surrender to the Ukranians?

Is that what they want?


It's not like they've thought any of their other cunning strategies all the way through
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a good way to get a lot of your soldiers shot from behind.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it is technically possible to get people to fight in a war they don't want to be in by credibly threatening to kill them on the spot if they don't, history and logic indicate that this plan has significant weaknesses.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: So that they can turn the weapons onto the generals, then surrender to the Ukranians?


You missed the next step of getting turned over to their mothers.

Also, from the Tweet:

Russian lawmakers have introduced legislation that would conscript into the military anyone arrested for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These people would be forced to fight in the invasion itself. What the fark is happening to Russia.

Um...the same thing that's always happened in Russia? Since forever? How many of the conscripts defending Stalingrad with no shoes or weapons do you think really, really wanted to be there?
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.


Next we will see officers behind the lines with a belt fed machine gun cutting down people running away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tasloi16: NewportBarGuy: When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.

Next we will see officers behind the lines with a belt fed machine gun cutting down people running away.


Yes... Vlad definitely models himself on Stalin.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know why this Twitter user blocked me. Weird.

Anyway, this is a reminder that Russian dictators are as brutal to their own people as to others.
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh the Russians have done this lots of times, it worked so WELL sending  protestors to the front in WW1 after all!


/I hope it works like that again.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shows the amount of respect the Russian lawmakers have for the Russia people.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Always a great idea to forcibly create a huge block of new, armed soldiers who hate you and are against the war they've been ordered to prosecute. There's absolutely no way that could possibly backfire. Please proceed
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, they don't go to the front. What happens is

1) you protest
2) you are arrested
3) you disappear
4) your mother is told of your brave death fighting at the front.

The Russians aren't even trying to count their dead, so the war is a pretext for disappearing protesters.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would immmediately surrender to the Ukraines, offer to put on one of their uniforms and fight for their side.

If I am going to be forced to die in combat against my will, I would rather do it fighting for the good guys.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lol, I'd just run away in the middle of the night and tell Ukrainians where the officers are.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: tasloi16: NewportBarGuy: When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.

Next we will see officers behind the lines with a belt fed machine gun cutting down people running away.

Yes... Vlad definitely models himself on Stalin.


Pffft! Putin can't even grow a mustache!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: tasloi16: NewportBarGuy: When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.

Next we will see officers behind the lines with a belt fed machine gun cutting down people running away.

Yes... Vlad definitely models himself on Stalin. Gen. Burkhalter


I vill send you to the Southern Front!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fragging was a problem in Vietnam with normal conscription, can you imagine what it would be like when people who were actively protesting against an authoritarian government are given weapons. I mean that's one way to lose your whole officer core leaving you with nothing but fresh recruits without effective leadership.

In short I'm all for them carrying out this plan!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no1curr: Rwa2play: So that they can turn the weapons onto the generals, then surrender to the Ukranians?

Is that what they want?

It's not like they've thought any of their other cunning strategies all the way through


Baldrick had more success in cunning plans than these clowns.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This isn't madness, this is Moscow!!!!!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, this just seems like a great way to swell the Ukrainian army with Russian defectors carrying Russian equipment.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Patton (4/5) Movie CLIP - I Won't Have Cowards in My Army (1970) HD
Youtube YrtS2_TfbeY


This just became real.  Again.  But in a more twisted form.
 
gbv23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I would immmediately surrender to the Ukraines, offer to put on one of their uniforms and fight for their side.

If I am going to be forced to die in combat against my will, I would rather do it fighting for the good guys.


Difficulty: Russian commanding officer shoots you in the back while you run toward the Ukrainians.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Whiskey Dharma: No, they don't go to the front. What happens is

1) you protest
2) you are arrested
3) you disappear
4) your mother is told of your brave death fighting at the front.

The Russians aren't even trying to count their dead, so the war is a pretext for disappearing protesters.


Exactly.   They stopped counting COVID deaths last year.   They won't count war deaths or MIAs at all.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: Fragging was a problem in Vietnam with normal conscription, can you imagine what it would be like when people who were actively protesting against an authoritarian government are given weapons. I mean that's one way to lose your whole officer core leaving you with nothing but fresh recruits without effective leadership.

In short I'm all for them carrying out this plan!


As others said, they're just going to put a bullet in the skull of the protestors and say they died fighting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
History has certainly shown draftees and conscripts make the best soldiers.
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good idea. Take the people who disagree with you, give them weapons, and put them in harm's way. All you're doing is arming a rebellion when enough people get conscripted.
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: Fragging was a problem in Vietnam with normal conscription, can you imagine what it would be like when people who were actively protesting against an authoritarian government are given weapons. I mean that's one way to lose your whole officer core leaving you with nothing but fresh recruits without effective leadership.

In short I'm all for them carrying out this plan!


Officer Corps not core you silly freaking keyboard.
 
ssa5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Keep this in mind folks, right now at this moment about 30% of the GQP are masturbating at the thought of having a similar society with brave Man-Child holding all authority over them. Pathetic weak losers are universal. I am sure the thought of crack downs on young college kids protesting is p0rn to them.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This can't be real. Nobody's that stupid, right?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pheelix: gunga galunga: I would immmediately surrender to the Ukraines, offer to put on one of their uniforms and fight for their side.

If I am going to be forced to die in combat against my will, I would rather do it fighting for the good guys.

Difficulty: Russian commanding officer shoots you in the back while you run toward the Ukrainians.


Expert difficulty: The officer will get the one guy, but not the rest of the conscripts who turn on him. Same goes for other platoons as word spreads.
 
maxheck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well *that's* certainly going to improve the quality and morale of their already stellar invasion forces.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You better hire more of these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Professional army for little girl countries.  Prisoner army make Russia Strong

Sincerealy,
Chet Americaman
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: History has certainly shown draftees and conscripts make the best soldiers.


Where There's a Whip There's a Way!
Youtube VoAfb3f04mo
 
JAYoung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Germany tried that just before they surrendered in World War I.
Turns out sending pacifists to join your already disgruntled troops is a bad move.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: NewportBarGuy: tasloi16: NewportBarGuy: When Russian men were dropped off to replace men at the front, only a few of them got rifles and the rest got ammunition. So, when the guy with the gun died in the first 30 seconds, the guy with the ammo could pick it up, die, and then then next guy could get it.

Nice to see Vlad learning his history.

Next we will see officers behind the lines with a belt fed machine gun cutting down people running away.

Yes... Vlad definitely models himself on Stalin.

Pffft! Putin can't even grow a mustache!


Neither of them have the machismo or personality to so much as be in the same timezone as Rasputin's jockstrap.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That... seems like it'll backfire spectacularly?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This can't be real. Nobody's that stupid, right?


Where have you been?!

When idiots live bubbles, surround themselves with yes men, and only talk to echo chambers for consultation, no idea seems bad to them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pheelix: gunga galunga: I would immmediately surrender to the Ukraines, offer to put on one of their uniforms and fight for their side.

If I am going to be forced to die in combat against my will, I would rather do it fighting for the good guys.

Difficulty: Russian commanding officer shoots you in the back while you run toward the Ukrainians.


That would mean there were officers around to do that. There is increasing evidence they are far from the front lines.
 
Avery614
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to say "They will never find your body" to the protesters.

Seriously f*ck Russia and f*ck Putin.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the other hand, Tucker Carlson is now a hit on several official Russian channels. Many patriotic Russians are very surprised that he has not been silenced by the CIA already.

Anyway, since the third world war has a good chance to happen, it was nice knowing you all. Hope we'll be trolling here each other next year.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, is she going to drive a tank, or load artillery rounds?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
angryjd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sending objecting draftees to a country where people speak their language and look exactly like them in a fog of war is a recipe for desertion. Not to mention all the weapons they will desert with.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wobambo: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]

But seriously, this just seems like a great way to swell the Ukrainian army with Russian defectors carrying Russian equipment.


Unless the government threatens to harm family or friends back home if someone doesn't play along.  Of course that scheme won't stay a secret for long, which will only inflame anti-government and anti-war sentiment.

Or they can just drive you out of town, shoot you in the head, and mail your cremated remains to your parents with a card that proclaims they were KIA by Ukrainians on the front line.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 850x425]
So, is she going to drive a tank, or load artillery rounds?


Make polonium tea.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Rwa2play: So that they can turn the weapons onto the generals, then surrender to the Ukranians?

You missed the next step of getting turned over to their mothers.

Also, from the Tweet:

Russian lawmakers have introduced legislation that would conscript into the military anyone arrested for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These people would be forced to fight in the invasion itself. What the fark is happening to Russia.

Um...the same thing that's always happened in Russia? Since forever? How many of the conscripts defending Stalingrad with no shoes or weapons do you think really, really wanted to be there?


I think the word I have highlighted makes a lot of difference, many are perfectly willing to do whatever it takes, in any condition, to defend their country, occupying someone elses' country to benefit your corrupt leadership? likely not so much
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.