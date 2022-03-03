 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   World's best and worst robocall campaign: recording of Zelensky saying "Hi, I'm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. My country has never attacked yours. I'm asking you to take your sons back"   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 2:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This and the hotlines/websites and calls to mom will be effective. Everyone forgets that these are countries where you do not mess with the family matriarch.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Babushka maneuver
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

greentea1985: This and the hotlines/websites and calls to mom will be effective. Everyone forgets that these are countries where you do not mess with the family matriarch.


I hope so. While confession videos might be forced, theoretically speaking, pretty damn hard to fake dozens of parents/families being shocked and horrified learning what their child was forced/tricked to do

Wouldn't be surprised if someone starts marketing something like "Call mom to say you're ok, don't wait until we're forced to tell her you're not. Surrender now"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have two grown sons.

Were *I* one of the moms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I keep seeing his last name spelled differently - either one Y or two Ys.  Which one is correct (or is there some reason why both could be correct)?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also I'm calling about your car's extended warranty.
 
amindtat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zelensky makes robocalls without once mentioning your car's extended warranty? What can't this guy do?
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we please send some infowar guys to Ukraine so they can figure out how to fark with Russia, because they're doing better in like a week than we've done in decades.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine is dominating this invasion on the information front.
Pooty-Poot and his comrades have no answer to Zelinskyy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I hope I'm not disturbing you. We're interested in purchasing your property located at ul. Vosdvizhenka d.1 Moscow 121019 Russia. We're cash buyers and interested in a quick sale. Thanks!"
 
alt.blank
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: I keep seeing his last name spelled differently - either one Y or two Ys.  Which one is correct (or is there some reason why both could be correct)?


two
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You're grounded, young man. No invasions for you for the rest of the month!"
 
wademh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

amindtat: Zelensky makes robocalls without once mentioning your car's extended warranty? What can't this guy do?


As funny as that is.

Live to old age and keep Ukraine sovereign without massive support.

He is currently holding out with every ounce of being, but Russia will die trying and with 1.5-2 million troops and equipment that hasn't been deployed yet he needs more than charisma and determination at this point. Either the Russian government has to fall or NATO intervention has to happen.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And send a fleet of hearses.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: Can we please send some infowar guys to Ukraine so they can figure out how to fark with Russia, because they're doing better in like a week than we've done in decades.


You have to understand Slavic fatalism.
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
damned typo
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: amindtat: Zelensky makes robocalls without once mentioning your car's extended warranty? What can't this guy do?

As funny as that is.

Live to old age and keep Ukraine sovereign without massive support.

He is currently holding out with every ounce of being, but Russia will die trying and with 1.5-2 million troops and equipment that hasn't been deployed yet he needs more than charisma and determination at this point. Either the Russian government has to fall or NATO intervention has to happen.


I don't think the equipment they haven't developed yet will prove much of a problem in the short term...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FleshFlapps:

Never mind. I can't read
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Makes me wish that Antonov could repossess their transport aircraft being used to invade Ukraine by Russia.
 
The Brains
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Theeng: Can we please send some infowar guys to Ukraine so they can figure out how to fark with Russia, because they're doing better in like a week than we've done in decades.

You have to understand Slavic fatalism.


Being descended from Appalachians, I do
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

greentea1985: This and the hotlines/websites and calls to mom will be effective. Everyone forgets that these are countries where you do not mess with the family matriarch.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The Babushka maneuver


I see I'm not the only one rewatching Picard season one.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: I keep seeing his last name spelled differently - either one Y or two Ys.  Which one is correct (or is there some reason why both could be correct)?


Probably two different style guides for transliterating the Ukrainian alphabet to English.  There are sounds in those eastern Slavic languages that aren't in English, and they do lots of double-vowel forms that are hard for English-speakers to pick up.

Володимир Олександрович Зеленський

The last two characters - ий - are a long hard e followed by a short hard e.  To most English speakers, you just hear a single e, but I assume some transliteration standards do 'yy' instead of just 'y'.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: I keep seeing his last name spelled differently - either one Y or two Ys.  Which one is correct (or is there some reason why both could be correct)?


The correct spelling is Зеленський.

If those aren't your letters, you can just make your own arrangements.

Personally, I prefer ゼレンスキー.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: He is currently holding out with every ounce of being, but Russia will die trying and with 1.5-2 million troops and equipment that hasn't been deployed yet he needs more than charisma and determination at this point. Either the Russian government has to fall or NATO intervention has to happen.


Yep. Sadly we are in the honeymoon phase.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 744x500]


Bayraktar!
 
Rosyna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why did the Tweeterer call the robocall "Chilling"?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: FleshFlapps: amindtat: Zelensky makes robocalls without once mentioning your car's extended warranty? What can't this guy do?

As funny as that is.

Live to old age and keep Ukraine sovereign without massive support.

He is currently holding out with every ounce of being, but Russia will die trying and with 1.5-2 million troops and equipment that hasn't been deployed yet he needs more than charisma and determination at this point. Either the Russian government has to fall or NATO intervention has to happen.

I don't think the equipment they haven't developed yet will prove much of a problem in the short term...


They haven't deployed nearly everything they have. In Putin's psychosis he probably genuinely thought they would lay down and play along.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rosyna: Why did the Tweeterer call the robocall "Chilling"?


She doesn't want her sons back?
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rosyna: Why did the Tweeterer call the robocall "Chilling"?


'cause Netflix has removed itself from the equation in Russia.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rosyna: Why did the Tweeterer call the robocall "Chilling"?


Language barrier
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Natalie Portmanteau: FleshFlapps: amindtat: Zelensky makes robocalls without once mentioning your car's extended warranty? What can't this guy do?

As funny as that is.

Live to old age and keep Ukraine sovereign without massive support.

He is currently holding out with every ounce of being, but Russia will die trying and with 1.5-2 million troops and equipment that hasn't been deployed yet he needs more than charisma and determination at this point. Either the Russian government has to fall or NATO intervention has to happen.

I don't think the equipment they haven't developed yet will prove much of a problem in the short term...

They haven't deployed nearly everything they have. In Putin's psychosis he probably genuinely thought they would lay down and play along.


Yeah, but can they man the equipment?
 
Rosyna
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Rosyna: Why did the Tweeterer call the robocall "Chilling"?

She doesn't want her sons back?


I read more of her tweets. She's in Moscow and writes for the Telegraph (a very right-wing British rag) and doesn't have the "says means things about Putin" disclaimer on all her tweets.

Mean things disclaimer required for organizations/people in Russia that are about the be defenestrated:

ДАННОЕ СООБЩЕНИЕ (МАТЕРИАЛ) СОЗДАНО И (ИЛИ) РАСПРОСТРАНЕНО ИНОСТРАННЫМ СРЕДСТВОМ МАССОВОЙ ИНФОРМАЦИИ, ВЫПОЛНЯЮЩИМ ФУНКЦИИ ИНОСТРАННОГО АГЕНТА, И (ИЛИ) РОССИЙСКИМ ЮРИДИЧЕСКИМ ЛИЦОМ, ВЫПОЛНЯЮЩИМ ФУНКЦИИ ИНОСТРАННОГО АГЕНТА
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.