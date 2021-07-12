 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Putin on the fritz   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, Director of National Intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin's state, United States Intelligence Community  
•       •       •

1733 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 3:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
putin.exe has literally performed an illegal operation and needs to be shut down.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin and Trump can share the same room at the Shady Acres Mental Care Facility Which Is Really Just A Pit Full Of Furious Badgers.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Super duper
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Flush Putin.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only way this doesn't end extremely poorly for millions of people is if pootie dies soonish.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"If I can't have it nobody else can, I will take it at all costs including every civilian on earth"

Thanks I'll take my million dollar consultation fee.
 
Danack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Putin makes rational decisions based off bonkers interpretations of history.

If you have the time, I'd strongly recommend reading a blogpost of his, and the transcript of one of his speeches from before the war started.

July 12, 2021 - "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians" - this document goes through "a" version of history, just not one that most historians would describe as accurate.

February 21, 2022 - Message from the President of the Russian Federation - a speech basically explaining why he thought the war was necessary:

Lenin criticized this plan and offered to make concessions to the nationalists, as he then called them - "independents". It was these Leninist ideas, in fact, a confederate state system and the slogan about the right of nations to self-determination up to secession, that formed the basis of Soviet statehood: first, in 1922, they were enshrined in the Declaration on the Formation of the USSR, and then, after the death of Lenin, and in the Constitution of the USSR in 1924. ... Do you want decommunization? Well, that suits us just fine. But it is not necessary, as they say, to stop halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine.
At the time, I tweeted a map of when territory was added to Ukraine as his meaning seemed reasonably clear.

He apparently also completely misperceived the state of the Ukrainian armed forces, and truly believed that it was filled with demotivated troops who wouldn't fight, and that President Zelenskyy was a grifter who would flee on the first day of the invasion.

So really, the U.S. (and every other intelligence agency) is probably trying to figure out exactly how he's perceiving the events that are happening since the war started, because his perception of those events may be very different from the perception of everyone elses on the planet.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Young frankenstein Putting On The Ritz
Youtube ab7NyKw0VYQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't you watch "South Park" last night? He's being more aggressive because he's getting older and his dick doesn't work the way it used to. Also he misses the 80's.

st1.latestly.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. Yes. Focus on Putin right now.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All I can say for sure is that he is not NOT licking toads.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Putin and Trump can share the same room at the Shady Acres Mental Care Facility Which Is Really Just A Pit Full Of Furious Badgers.


Pink Floyd - The Fletcher Memorial Home (Official Music Video)
Youtube zDDzR2zSgsM
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Didn't you watch "South Park" last night? He's being more aggressive because he's getting older and his dick doesn't work the way it used to. Also he misses the 80's.

[st1.latestly.com image 380x214]


You needed South Park to tell you that?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putin was raised in the USSR.

Excelled in the USSR.

Knows he can take back Ukraine and make a mini-USSR with no real consequences.

Just like his USSR predecessors, he won't launch any of his 6,000 nukes.

Like all megalomaniacs, he wants more.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be easier to know his mind if someone were to open it up and spread the contents on a table or wall.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It seems like the thing to do would be to see what you need to push the other oligarchs into getting rid of Putin.
 
v2micca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My gut reaction to this article was "No shiat Sherlock!"

And this is something that intelligence services will need to figure out quickly.  Putin has always been ruthless, but he has traditionally also been a pragmatist.  If the pragmatist portion of his mind has relinquished its hold than we need to know how much of a rabid dog we are dealing with.

God, I know this is going to sound trite, but I'm reminded of Kenneth Branagh's villain from Tenet.  His character was a Russian Oligarch recently diagnosed with a terminal condition and through the sci-fi shenanigans of the plot, privy to knowledge of the eventual ecological destruction of the world.  So, he decides fark it, I'm using this plot mcguffin to destroy the world now.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every person has a good heart. I'm sure he'll come to his senses and this will all be over soon.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The link didn't go green but this is the text of Putin's statement about Ukraine, had it gone smoothly. It was leaked by hackers yesterday.

Petr Akopov
A new world is being born before our eyes. Russia's military operation in Ukraine has ushered in a new era - and in three dimensions at once. And of course, in the fourth, internal Russian. Here begins a new period both in ideology and in the very model of our socio-economic system - but this is worth talking about separately a little later.
Russia is restoring its unity - the tragedy of 1991, this terrible catastrophe in our history, its unnatural dislocation, has been overcome. Yes, at a great cost, yes, through the tragic events of a virtual civil war, because now brothers, separated by belonging to the Russian and Ukrainian armies, are still shooting at each other, but there will be no more Ukraine as anti-Russia. Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians. If we had abandoned this, if we had allowed the temporary division to take hold for centuries, then we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land.
Vladimir Putin has assumed, without a drop of exaggeration, a historic responsibility by deciding not to leave the solution of the Ukrainian question to future generations. After all, the need to solve it would always remain the main problem for Russia - for two key reasons. And the issue of national security, that is, the creation of anti-Russia from Ukraine and an outpost for the West to put pressure on us, is only the second most important among them.
The first would always be the complex of a divided people, the complex of national humiliation - when the Russian house first lost part of its foundation (Kiev), and then was forced to come to terms with the existence of two states, not one, but two peoples. That is, either to abandon their history, agreeing with the insane versions that "only Ukraine is the real Russia," or to gnash one's teeth helplessly, remembering the ti-mes when "we lost Ukra-ine." Returning Ukraine, that is, turning it back to Russia, would be more and more difficult with every decade - recoding, de-Rus-sification of Russians and inciting Ukrainian Little Russians against Russians would gain momentum. Now this problem is gone - Ukraine has returned to Russia.
This does not mean that its statehood will be liquidated, but it will be reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world. In what borders, in what form will the alliance with Russia be fixed (through the CSTO and the Eurasian Union or the Union State of Russia and Belarus)? This will be decided after the end is put in the history of Ukraine as anti-Russia. In any case, the period of the split of the Russian people is coming to an end.
And here begins the second dimension of the coming new era - it concerns Russia's relations with the West. Not even Russia, but the Russian world, that is, three states, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, acting in geopolitical terms as a single whole.
These relations have entered a new stage - the West sees the return of Russia to its historical borders in Europe. And he is loudly indignant at this, although in the depths of his soul he must admit to himself that it could not be otherwise.
Did someone in the old European capitals, in Paris and Berlin, seriously believe that Moscow would give up Kiev ? That the Russians will forever be a divided people? And at the same time when Europe is uniting, when the German and French elites are trying to seize control of Eur-opean integration from the Anglo-Saxons and assemble a united Europe? Forg-etting that the unification of Europe became possible only thanks to the unificati-on of Germany, which happened according to the good Russian (albeit not very smart) will. To swipe after that also on Russian lands is not even the height of ingratitude, but of ge-opolitical stupidity. The W-est as a whole, and even m-ore so Europe in particular, did not have the strength to keep Ukraine in its sphere of influence, and even more so to take Ukraine for itself. In order not to understand this, one had to be just geopolitical fools.
More precisely, there was only one option: to bet on the further collapse of Russia, that is, the Russian Federation. But the fact that it did not work should have been clear twenty years ago. And already fifteen years ago, after Putin's Munich speech, even the deaf could hear - Russia is returning.
Now the West is trying to punish Russia for the fact that it returned, for not justifying its plans to profit at its expense, for not allowing the expansion of the western space to the east. Seeking to punish us, the West thinks that relations with it are of vital importa-nce to us. But this has not been the case for a long ti-me - the world has changed, and this is well understood not only by Europeans, but also by the Anglo-Saxons who rule the West.
No amount of Western pressure on Russia will lead to anything. There will be losses from the sublimation of confrontation on both sides, but Russia is ready for them morally and geopolitically. But for the West itself, an increase in the degree of confrontation incurs huge costs - and the main ones are not at all economic.
Europe, as part of the West, wanted autonomy - the German project of European integration does not make strategic sense while maintaining the Anglo-Saxon ideological, military and geopolitical control over the Old World. Yes, and it cannot be successful, because the Anglo-Saxons need a controlled Europe.
But Europe needs autonomy for another reason as well - in case the States go into self-isolation (as a result of growing internal conflicts and contradictions) or focus on the Pacific region, where the geopolitical center of gravity is moving.
But the confrontation with Russia, into which the Anglo-Saxons are dragging Europe, deprives the Europeans of even the chance of independence - not to mention the fact that in the same way Europe is trying to impose a break with China. If now the Atlanticists are happy that the "Russian threat" will unite the Western bloc, then in Berlin and Paris they cannot fail to understand that, having lost hope for autonomy, the European project will simply collapse in the medium term.
That is why independent-minded Europeans are now completely uninterested in building a new iron curtain on their eastern borders - realizing that it will turn into a corral for Europe.
Whose century (more precisely, half a millennium) of global leadership is over in any case - but various options for its future are still possible.
Because the construction of a new world order - and this is the third dimension of current events - is accelerating, and its contours are more and more clearly visible through the spreading cover of Anglo-Saxon globalization.
A multipolar world has finally become a reality - the operation in Ukraine is not capable of rallying anyone but the West against Russia.
Because the rest of the world sees and understands perfectly well - this is a conflict between Russia and the West, this is a response to the geopolitical expansion of the Atlanticists, this is Russia's return of its historical space and its place in the world.
China and India, Latin America and Africa, the Islamic world and Southeast Asia - no one believes that the West leads the world order, much less sets the rules of the game. Russia has not only challenged the West, it has shown that the era of Western global domination can be considered completely and finally over.
The new world will be built by all civilizations and centers of power, naturally, together with the West (united or not) - but not on its terms and not according to its rules.

You know it's bad when he uses new world
Order. Putin may well be suffering from some kind of psychosis and that's incredibly frightening. I only hope it's weakened him enough for someone to take their shot and retire him for the good of both nations.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x570]


Peter Boyle approves.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Didn't you watch "South Park" last night? He's being more aggressive because he's getting older and his dick doesn't work the way it used to. Also he misses the 80's.


Well, who doesn't miss the 80s...

1985 Plymouth Duster Commercial
Youtube 1ZGwGFpjFxI

...and the bizarre cocaine fueled car commercials.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bravo Subs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Walker: Didn't you watch "South Park" last night? He's being more aggressive because he's getting older and his dick doesn't work the way it used to. Also he misses the 80's.

Well, who doesn't miss the 80s...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1ZGwGFpjFxI]
...and the bizarre cocaine fueled car commercials.


I prefer the 70s and this most 70s commercial ever.
Datsun 10th Anniversary 280ZX Black Gold!!!
Youtube kWF-hH1nloo
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Every person has a good heart. I'm sure he'll come to his senses and this will all be over soon.


Name checks out?
 
Khellendros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

v2micca: And this is something that intelligence services will need to figure out quickly.


If we're seeing this in a CNN article, they likely already did.  A week or more ago.

While intelligence agencies have had some pretty glaring failures in the past, in general they're well ahead of anything we see in the news on day to day intel like this.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Latest video of Vlad during his military briefing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From 2017: Escalate to De-escalate
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DNRTFA
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 186x182]

Yes. Yes. Focus on Putin right now.


Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bless Sleepy Putin's heart.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rapidly declining memory and poor balance. Only able to see out of one eye.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Many naps per day like an elderly old man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
just one comment
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Initially, I read the title as "US intelligence agencies make underestimating Vladimir Putin's state of mind a top priority"

...what sucks is that I thought that's par for the course.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: The Devil's Bartender: Every person has a good heart. I'm sure he'll come to his senses and this will all be over soon.

Name checks out?


I was being devilishly playful. Putin will kill us all.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: The link didn't go green but this is the text of Putin's statement about Ukraine, had it gone smoothly. It was leaked by hackers yesterday.

Petr Akopov
A new world is being born before our eyes. Russia's military operation in Ukraine has ushered in a new era - and in three dimensions at once. And of course, in the fourth, internal Russian. Here begins a new period both in ideology and in the very model of our socio-economic system - but this is worth talking about separately a little later.
Russia is restoring its unity - the tragedy of 1991, this terrible catastrophe in our history, its unnatural dislocation, has been overcome. Yes, at a great cost, yes, through the tragic events of a virtual civil war, because now brothers, separated by belonging to the Russian and Ukrainian armies, are still shooting at each other, but there will be no more Ukraine as anti-Russia. Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians. If we had abandoned this, if we had allowed the temporary division to take hold for centuries, then we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land.
Vladimir Putin has assumed, without a drop of exaggeration, a historic responsibility by deciding not to leave the solution of the Ukrainian question to future generations. After all, the need to solve it would always remain the main problem for Russia - for two key reasons. And the issue of national security, that is, the creation of anti-Russia from Ukraine and an outpost for the West to put pressure on us, is only the second most important among them.
The first would always be the complex of a divided people, the complex of national humiliation - when the Russian house first lost part of its foundation (Kiev), and then was forced to come to terms with the existence of two states, not ...


Can you condense that into a soundbite because we're children without an attention span?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who's Fritz?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.