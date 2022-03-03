 Skip to content
(Zillow) Weeners You'll have a ball in the pool   (zillow.com)
    More: Weeners, Rooms, GreatSchools Ratings, Bathing, living room, Upper level, trademarks REALTOR, ready Garden Hills home, en-suite baths  
2528 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pretty nice house, except for the airplanes ✈
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Otherwise I think it's a pretty nice house.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's a pretty nice house, except for the airplanes ✈


Super Chronic: Otherwise I think it's a pretty nice house.


/I may have subconsciously read your post? Or maybe it's just obvious phrasing.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPLOOSH!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing! Bang! Owww!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penus.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marble over the fireplace looks sootstained, and it's on purpose.

Kind of a weird house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't there be a diving board at the tip?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is kinda dick-shaped. LOL

Nice house, though. I didn't see anything terribly objectionable. No upholstered stair railing or a different fugly tile in every room or oddly placed toilets.

Kinda disappointing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]


OK, I missed this, obviously.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have a pond in the back. We have a pool and a pond... Pond'd be good for you."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Shouldn't there be a diving board at the tip?


Or a fountain.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this house was used for housing a member of the Marvel cinematic universe while filming in Atlanta.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not worth the price, but that didn't look so alarming. Did I miss something?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[thatsapenis.gif]
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Not worth the price, but that didn't look so alarming. Did I miss something?


Not worth the price?!?  You should see what you get for a million in Montreal.  This, in a suburb, would go for 2.5x that price...
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]

OK, I missed this, obviously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gardens are lovely, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraig57: Smelly Pirate Hooker: mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]

OK, I missed this, obviously.

[Fark user image 850x566]


I meant I missed the lack of clearance for the porch swings, not the dick. I saw the dick. It's pretty obvious if you've been on Fark longer than a couple weeks.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it this was some sort of exercise room. Are the yoga mats included?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: I think this house was used for housing a member of the Marvel cinematic universe while filming in Atlanta.


Dr. Strange schlong?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisco123: Valter: Not worth the price, but that didn't look so alarming. Did I miss something?

Not worth the price?!?  You should see what you get for a million in Montreal.  This, in a suburb, would go for 2.5x that price...


Look I live near DC. I know what a million gets you. Next to nothing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I take it this was some sort of exercise room. Are the yoga mats included?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


Uhm. Sure. Yoga. That's the ticket.
That's why it has no windows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a lot of property tax.  And I live in CA.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh my!
Considering the horrors I've seen on Zillow, this place is a breath of fresh air.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's a lot of property tax.  And I live in CA.


$14,392!! Yeah, that's pretty high but it's in the city of Atlanta. They probably don't have any exemptions, homestead or otherwise. My tax assessment value is 80% of that and my tax bill is $3,000 per year and I'm just a few miles north outside the city.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

berylman: I take it this was some sort of exercise room. Are the yoga mats included?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


I mean,
I know it would be wrong to say "Staff Quarters", but...
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ill bring my water wangs
 
amb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: I take it this was some sort of exercise room. Are the yoga mats included?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


I think they forgot to take all the restraints out of the sex dungeon.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hah. Our house has one of those built-in refrigerators. It's neat; just not very deep.
 
omegacerberus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really wish posts like this linked directly to the joke so I didn't have to scroll through all of the pictures...
 
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Opacity: Shouldn't there be a diving board at the tip?


Nah, there needs to be a ladder. The tip is where the seamen exit.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]


Came here to say this. WTF?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]


Imagine having that outside your bedroom on a breezy night.
 
pheelix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would have been nice if they'd rotated the Lance Armstrong pool 180 degrees. Things would flow better that way, I feel.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I take it this was some sort of exercise room. Are the yoga mats included?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 384x288]


How about the lady of the homes unwashed yoga pants, asking for a friend.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Swing! Bang! Owww!
[Fark user image 425x266]


I think a lot of real estate agents are using weird camera settings in listings these days.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not much room to erect some antennas.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To get there, take Peachtree Highway to the Peachtree Street exit.  Turn left, then make a right two miles away on Peachtree Avenue.  Take the third left on Peachtree Court, then take an immediate right on Peachtree Way.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's a lot of property tax.  And I live in CA.


Property tax is cheap in California compared to other states (especially if you live in the same house for a decade or three).
 
