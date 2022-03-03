 Skip to content
(MSN)   SCOTUS votes 8-1 in favor of Kentucky's Republican attorney general's effort to restore a restrictive abortion law   (msn.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at the Ukraine*
*Looks at the GOP*
Hmm.
🤔
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That decision is not necessarily bad news.  Defend the law, until it gets struck down, or upheld, fair enough.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if the liberal justices have the idea that this case is so weak they can uphold Roe with it?

I think they're underestimating their coworkers.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have hangers for sell if anybody needs one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I have hangers for sell if anybody needs one.


You're probably the "funny one" among your Proud Boy group.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I wonder if the liberal justices have the idea that this case is so weak they can uphold Roe with it?

I think they're underestimating their coworkers.


Nah, the conservative judges will throw one their way the next time


*snerk*
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This case is less about abortion and more about whether a state AG can ignore the governor's wishes.

Letting Kentucky stomp on women's rights is just a side effect.
 
suze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have wanted to move to Canada since Dubya.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
States Republican Rights.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: The Devil's Bartender: I have hangers for sell if anybody needs one.

You're probably the "funny one" among your Proud Boy group.


Oh, I thought this was Fark.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

