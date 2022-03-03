 Skip to content
(Twitter) Cease fire in Ukraine. Sortof (twitter.com)
    News, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Russia ran out of bullets?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.


Or maybe some extra gas, at least.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


They were going to, but Russia vetoed it?

/Allowing permanent vetoes on the security council seems to have been a bad idea.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


Ummmmmmm... Because the UN has no army?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

Ummmmmmm... Because the UN has no army?


https://peacekeeping.un.org/en

Try and keep up.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.


Putin's gonna now say "see? no civilians left, only military targets!" And increase the air strikes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

They were going to, but Russia vetoed it?

/Allowing permanent vetoes on the security council seems to have been a bad idea.


Having the Russian Federation representative be president of that council was especially dumb.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.


Oh great, they're going to clog these pathways with more broken-down tanks?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In other words....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.

Putin's gonna now say "see? no civilians left, only military targets!" And increase the air strikes.


Bingo! We have a winner and it is not Kieyv
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Vladimovich - He's his own father.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to mow down those civilians. They were coming right at us!"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


Notsureifserious.jpg
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way russia will honor a ceasefire is if they run out of ammo...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now Ukraine knows where Russia is going to target with bombs.

Smart move.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah yes because vladimir "we're not invading ukraine next week" putin can be trusted to keep his word.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

They were going to, but Russia vetoed it?

/Allowing permanent vetoes on the security council seems to have been a bad idea.


Russia having the seat seems like a bad idea. Why not one of the other former Soviet republics?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: NewportBarGuy: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

Ummmmmmm... Because the UN has no army?

https://peacekeeping.un.org/en

Try and keep up.


Says someone who is not up to speed. The UN has no army.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


The UN has proven to be pretty useless in enforcing safe zones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Srebrenica_massacre https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Assistance_Mission_for_Rwanda
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 476x551]
In other words....
[Fark user image image 850x478]


is it against protocol to say i'd like to eat andrea chalupa?

/hungry
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


Russia has a veto in the UN. They can't do anything without Russia's approval.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on Putin wanting to supply his troops, and whip them into the right attitude.

But it will work both ways. The world's rescue/supply of Ukraine, and gathering financial pressure cooker uniting against Putin will also be happening.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: So, Russia ran out of bullets?


Maybe their rubber band broke.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: NewportBarGuy: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

Ummmmmmm... Because the UN has no army?

https://peacekeeping.un.org/en

Try and keep up.


Says the guy who has just discovered "The UN is pretty worthless".
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also provides a convenient route for deserting Russian soldiers. "Мама, I'm coming home."
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

replacementcool: ah yes because vladimir "we're not invading ukraine next week" putin can be trusted to keep his word.


Of course he can't. But he's obviously no military mastermind, and he has certain patterns he follows.

If you can figure out his real intent, do an end run around his plan, and let him spring the trap.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
proggers inconsolable.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Malenfant: SouthParkCon: NewportBarGuy: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

Ummmmmmm... Because the UN has no army?

https://peacekeeping.un.org/en

Try and keep up.

Says someone who is not up to speed. The UN has no army.


NATO (which DOES have a designated set of forces) implements UN Security Council Resolutions.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Having the Russian Federation representative be president of that council was especially dumb.


For a laugh, look up the membership, past and present, of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tman144: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

The UN has proven to be pretty useless in enforcing safe zones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Srebrenica_massacre https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Assistance_Mission_for_Rwanda


I saw Hotel Rwanda on a third date.  We went back to my place, and even though we had already done it, I just wasn't in the mood after seeing that.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We all know Putin won't honor the agreement. All we can hope is that the Ukrainians use the brief respite to plant enough IEDs in between the stalled Russian convoy and Kyiv

/ and maybe some of the weapons the EU promised will show up before the sh*tshow resumes
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: So, Russia ran out of bullets?


The Russian killbots had a preset kill limit of 100 and then they would shut down, so...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.

Putin's gonna now say "see? no civilians left, only military targets!" And increase the air strikes.


Yup. Add to that without Ukrainians, their troops are also less likely to flee in terror, abandoning their gear and immediately surrendering.

Judging the courage of the Russian military, at this point it almost seems as though Ukraine could have deterred this invasion entirely had they manned their borders with goddamed scarecrows.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tman144: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

The UN has proven to be pretty useless in enforcing safe zones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Srebrenica_massacre https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Assistance_Mission_for_Rwanda


You used a lot of extra words. You only needed the first eight.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Bootleg: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

They were going to, but Russia vetoed it?

/Allowing permanent vetoes on the security council seems to have been a bad idea.

Having the Russian Federation representative be president of that council was especially dumb.


It's rotating among countries, and guess whose turn it had just become prior to the start of the war?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.


There is already footage of Russian ambulances stuffed with ammo.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Vladimir Vladimovich - He's his own father.


Is that a backhanded way of calling him a motherf*cker?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tman144: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

The UN has proven to be pretty useless in enforcing safe zones: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Srebrenica_massacre https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Assistance_Mission_for_Rwanda


Security Councils permanent members love to limit the authority of the peace keeping mission for reasons. If the French say that UN troops  in Rwanda may only wag a finger and and lightly tut-tut while militias are slaughtering civilians then that's what's going to happen. USA denounced it using every word in the dictionary except "genocide" cause that would have required them to, you know actually do something. Original UN military mission in former Yugoslavia estimated that stopping the war would require 30 000 heavily armed troops with authority to use force against aggressors, security council sent 6000 with light arms and mission to protect the humanitarian aid.

Yeah UN has shiatty record but it's not like it was really trying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, well, enjoy that moral high ground, Ukraine.  They're still going to commit every atrocity they can manage.
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.


they're too busy implenting all the stuff the crazies warn us about, obviously.
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Also provides a convenient route for deserting Russian soldiers. "Мама, I'm coming home."


Ozzy approves
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Putin's done this before in eastern Ukraine. It was a ruse that led to a slaughter

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49426724
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Putin's going to try to use those to move weapons.

Count on it.


He certainly did that in Syria!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: SouthParkCon: Why the fark isn't the UN managing those "safety corridors" and planting troops there to make sure no shenanigans occur. The UN is pretty worthless in situations like this, apparently.

they're too busy implenting all the stuff the crazies warn us about, obviously.


yes I hear it's agenda 30 now that 2021 has passed and agenda 21 didn't... do any of the things they claimed it would.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Putin's done this before in eastern Ukraine. It was a ruse that led to a slaughter

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49426724


Always rush'n to lie them Russians.
 
