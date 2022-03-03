 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The only six people in the world who DON'T know about the Ukraine war   (nypost.com) divider line
34
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember reading about this on the creepy Halloween thread... it ends very dark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun repopulating the earth.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: I remember reading about this on the creepy Halloween thread... it ends very dark.


That story freaks me the fark out.  Thanks for bringing up suppressed memories.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: I remember reading about this on the creepy Halloween thread... it ends very dark.


terravivos.comView Full Size

Twilight Zone episode. Didn't end well.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The US's National Aeronautics and Space Administration has locked the American citizens inside a sealed capsule in Moscow for eight months as part of a space mission simulation, known as SIRIUS 21.

OOooooOOooooffff..... poor timing. Ya'll liable to die in that capsule. It's going to be your tomb.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark Ashley! I know her. Good God. I hope she's okay.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you doing, step-astronaut?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: What are you doing, step-astronaut?


They all called dibs on the guy on the bottom right.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The eventual mushroom clouds will be visible from space. That'll clue them in something is amiss.
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have more patches than a NASCAR driver
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Putin one of them?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Locked up for 8 months with a lot of free time
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite. Some kid in the Steam gaming forum just asked is there something going on? I do not think they were being sarcastic. Just living in a bubble.
 
McDerth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... what Vault number are they?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A daring reinterpretation of A Chorus Line.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would've been nice to have been invited to that experiment, had it gone from Jan. 2017 to Jan. 2021.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: iron_city_ap: What are you doing, step-astronaut?

They all called dibs on the guy on the bottom right.

[nypost.com image 850x566]


ALL of them?
/ NTTARWT
// I would too
/// double threesome!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weird. My car has SiriusXM with news channels.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Team going in to the experiment: "Alright everybody, Just the six of us will go in, we'll isolate for 8 months, maybe by the time we get out the whole COVID thing will be done!"

Team coming out: "FARKING HELL WHAT KIND OF BULLSHAIT IS THIS?!?!?!?"
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Love the wood panels.  The whole place must double as big super freaky sauna.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have fun repopulating the earth.


With any of those three chicks I definitely would.  They are all immensely bangable. I think I could stand being isolated with those three.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Opacity: I remember reading about this on the creepy Halloween thread... it ends very dark.

[terravivos.com image 400x305]
Twilight Zone episode. Didn't end well.


If a few guys with a pole can bust into your bunker in 20 seconds, your bunker sucks total donkey ass.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have fun repopulating the earth.


I'll bet they're waaaaaaay ahead of you.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iron_city_ap: What are you doing, step-astronaut?

They all called dibs on the guy on the bottom right.

[nypost.com image 850x566]


Not a problem.  Just give me the cutie on the back, right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
John Allen Chau disapproves.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
content.internetvideoarchive.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wifi is really bad up there. One bar, if you're lucky.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It says they can get letters uploaded to a secure server. I'd be shocked if they didn't have specific code words to let them know shiat has hit the fan in some way. But then that just sounds like a b-rated Hollywood flick, doesn't it, the whole "we all got codes from our governments, but we have to act like nothing is wrong, can I trust these people anymore" etc etc.
 
ocelot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Is Putin one of them?


Biden thinks Russia invaded Uranus.Those poor Uranians
 
