Sacklers to pay up to $6 billion to resolve the Purdue opioid lawsuits which will still leave them enough money to spend the rest of their lives living in luxury off the lives they destroyed
    Thursday, United States  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Slackfumasta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But what about all the lives out there that they DIDN'T destroy subby? Don't they get credit for that??
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah...
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just finished watching Dopesick, good miniseries, Michael Keaton once again proves himself a serious actor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Newsflash: They won't pay $6B.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I don't see the problem with these pills we sold.  I'm gonna try one..."

Six months later
Near off ramp 7, holding a sign, twitching and feeling the bugs on her face
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apparently, this change does nothing about the fact the bankruptcy agreement is giving pretty much everyone in the Sacklers' circle immunity from civil lawsuits, which seems like bullshiat.  That part is still getting appealed, though.
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The simple truth is that even if you kill tens of thousands of people with a product you know is dangerous you'll only have to pay back some of what you made.
 
