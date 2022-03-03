 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gang Of Four, The Replacements, and Kitchens Of Distinction. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #321. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
40
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

Re Flex - The Politics Of Dancing
Youtube sRrSwLHyxGc
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pleasantly present.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by..
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Present. heh
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]


that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too funny, for some reason just last week the song "Smiling" by KoD got into my head and I couldn't get it out until I listened to the whole tune a couple of times.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaah Matty.
It's quite hard to tell whether or not the stream has died when he's talking
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fort Lauderdale, Checking in

img1.10bestmedia.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: [media3.giphy.com image 320x207]


This.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]


"Of course I've had it in the ear before." - Iggy Pop
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF was that?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: WTF was that?


An improvement.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... present and ready... um...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we there yet?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it


I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.


it would absolutely be a song i could have played.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I be here. But have to leave earlier than usual. Happy Friday all!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here in spirit. Happy Midterms!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.

it would absolutely be a song i could have played.


And one I have the 12" single of. I just get excited when I recognize a song on your show, mostly because I kind of skipped from Blue Peter to the 'Stuffies and missed a good chunk of the 80s. Or the new wave bits at least. And goth. I still don't know what makes something goth. Is it < n degrees of separation from Robert Smith or Peter Murphy?

And why do we need to label everything? Can't we all just get along, man?

Sorry, didn't mean to let the 60s slip in there
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I prefer the lad from Depeche Mode.
Just saying.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Intern calling in with an excuse
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I prefer the lad from Depeche Mode.
Just saying.


we all have our flaws. now we know yours.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.

it would absolutely be a song i could have played.

And one I have the 12" single of. I just get excited when I recognize a song on your show, mostly because I kind of skipped from Blue Peter to the 'Stuffies and missed a good chunk of the 80s. Or the new wave bits at least. And goth. I still don't know what makes something goth. Is it < n degrees of separation from Robert Smith or Peter Murphy?

And why do we need to label everything? Can't we all just get along, man?

Sorry, didn't mean to let the 60s slip in there


Did someone say And One........ :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lugmpNETIZ8&ab_channel=MoiraiMusic
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Did someone say And One........ :p

Huh. That's a new one to me. At least I'm pretty sure I've never heard of them.

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.

it would absolutely be a song i could have played.

And one I have the 12" single of. I just get excited when I recognize a song on your show, mostly because I kind of skipped from Blue Peter to the 'Stuffies and missed a good chunk of the 80s. Or the new wave bits at least. And goth. I still don't know what makes something goth. Is it < n degrees of separation from Robert Smith or Peter Murphy?

And why do we need to label everything? Can't we all just get along, man?

Sorry, didn't mean to let the 60s slip in there

Did someone say And One........ :p


Huh. That's a new one to me. At least I'm pretty sure I've never heard of them.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A few years ago one of the forums I moderate had a flood of spammer selling cheap kitchens.
This was before I was asked to moderate.
The members would always bump the spam thread so they'd get removed pretty swiftly.
The kitchens ones used to get a torrent of Kitchens of Distinction videos & photos posted on them
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Hola señor scnw...

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.


sooooo the twitter search function says i have not played it. but the twitter search function is crap, so who knows.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Huh. That's a new one to me. At least I'm pretty sure I've never heard of them.

Oh I can help that. :p

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.

it would absolutely be a song i could have played.

And one I have the 12" single of. I just get excited when I recognize a song on your show, mostly because I kind of skipped from Blue Peter to the 'Stuffies and missed a good chunk of the 80s. Or the new wave bits at least. And goth. I still don't know what makes something goth. Is it < n degrees of separation from Robert Smith or Peter Murphy?

And why do we need to label everything? Can't we all just get along, man?

Sorry, didn't mean to let the 60s slip in there

Did someone say And One........ :p

Huh. That's a new one to me. At least I'm pretty sure I've never heard of them.


Oh I can help that. :p
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh I can help that. :p

I'm sure I'll be able to figure it out. But not for another 77 minutes or so.

I have been convinced to go out to dinner...the timing may interfere with you pleasuring me aurally, so I'll just drop this in.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRrSwLHyxGc]

that's a great song. i should play it one of these days. it's low hanging fruit, but i legit like it

I swear I heard it on your show, but I may be mixing it up with some other popular song from a different artist who's body of work I am not that familiar with. My memory is not to be relied upon.

it would absolutely be a song i could have played.

And one I have the 12" single of. I just get excited when I recognize a song on your show, mostly because I kind of skipped from Blue Peter to the 'Stuffies and missed a good chunk of the 80s. Or the new wave bits at least. And goth. I still don't know what makes something goth. Is it < n degrees of separation from Robert Smith or Peter Murphy?

And why do we need to label everything? Can't we all just get along, man?

Sorry, didn't mean to let the 60s slip in there

Did someone say And One........ :p

Huh. That's a new one to me. At least I'm pretty sure I've never heard of them.

Oh I can help that. :p


I'm sure I'll be able to figure it out. But not for another 77 minutes or so.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great band name
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This new Wet Leg track is superb.
Let's hope DJs the world over will stop playing that Chaise Longue track at long last
 
