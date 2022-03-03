 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Somebody tell Mayor Lightfoot that there's a difference between being the biggest dick and having the biggest dick   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the illegitimate love child of Alec Baldwin and Ted Cruz?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.


Yeah - I can't imagine any other Chicago Boss ever using language like that.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gubbo: Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.

Yeah - I can't imagine any other Chicago Boss ever using language like that.


Could you imagine if the President of the United States talked like that?!?!? Of course, that would never happen, as the media would weed out the less than qualified candidates or just torpedo their career if they were to ever do something like that.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Is this the illegitimate love child of Alec Baldwin and Ted Cruz?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x462]


we are just asking questions here!
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In all fairness there is a possibility that statement is true.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's f***ing priceless.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago, and dicks.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just locker room talk.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's the nice thing about being able to just purchase your dick, it can be any size, color or texture you want. Of course, then it's a competition for who sells the largest dick, which, I feel like that's information I should have.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?


He didn't think that. He knew they made landfall and that where they were was not India.
 
inelegy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She seems like a delight.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Chicago accuses Lightfoot of insulting city lawyer

I didn't know you could file a lawsuit over someone being a poopyhead
 
Ashelth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aren't they the same?  Neither will get laid.

Women avoid the biggest dick in the room*
Women won't let 36 inches in them**

*Generally
**Generally, i have seen some things in the internet....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you say  Beetlejuice 3 times she disappears.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AquaTatanka: Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?

He didn't think that. He knew they made landfall and that where they were was not India.


He was still very much a POS though
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: You are out there stroking your d**k over the Columbus statue

That's my fetish!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago, and dicks.


I can vouch for Mayor Lightfoot, I have one of those in my pants.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is she sundowning?
 
Wrencher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AquaTatanka: Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?

He didn't think that. He knew they made landfall and that where they were was not India.


Is that why the natives are called Indians?
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's the Mail. It's probably not even true in an alternate reality.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
why would the little prick want to be called a big dick..ohhhh

she she be called MRS. BEETLEJUICE.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago, and dicks.


The first two, anyhow.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is she sundowning?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Cryptkeeper Lightfoot sees what you did there.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think a statue of a giant pizza would be more appropriate and something everyone can get behind.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Swear words.  It's only an issue because she's a woman.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?


I don't think he was lost, just disingenuous.
/also, my dick is bigger than yours
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In all fairness, she likely has a bigger one as she definitely has bigger balls.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She really does embody the Chicago spirit, if not her own.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lightfoot, huh?  This Lightfoot probably likes paperback novels as well, but for books like The Turner Diaries.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lots of problems can be had with Lightfoot, same as any politician. Her biggest and earliest problem was trying to hide that police raid where the woman was held naked at gunpoint in her apartment for like 45 minutes. Lightfoot used the city legal department to sue to try to stop the video going public.

Her swearing at some guy in anger? Meh.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Btw, I've seen Mayor Lightfoot's penis.  She's equipped to shut down St. Patrick's Day, but that's about it.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.


You can't swear here! This is Chicago!  One question though?  Defamation?  I dunno.  That lawyer looks pretty dickless to me.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lots of problems can be had with Lightfoot, same as any politician.


so, you're saying all sides are bad
 
whtriced
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did she try to grab him by the p*ssy?
 
Milk D
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can you imagine what she says at home?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Combustion: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gubbo: Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.

Yeah - I can't imagine any other Chicago Boss ever using language like that.

Could you imagine if the President of the United States talked like that?!?!? Of course, that would never happen, as the media would weed out the less than qualified candidates or just torpedo their career if they were to ever do something like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AquaTatanka: Also, Columbus was LOST.  fark that guy.  why do we celebrate a moron who was so lost that he thought he was near India?

He didn't think that. He knew they made landfall and that where they were was not India.


is that why I'm from Indianapolis, Indiana?
 
FullofMT
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Is this the illegitimate love child of Alec Baldwin and Ted Cruz?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x462]


Yes.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry you dont get to debase your employees because you are mad under the guise of protecting chicago police who run blacksites and torture rooms
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the Italianswant a day for an Italian national hero start a Garibaldi day. Historical whitewash myths of real people needs to stop. Celebrate real heroes, warts and all.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
India should give Columbus credit for instantly creating two continents full of Indians.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mike_1962: If the Italianswant a day for an Italian national hero start a Garibaldi day. Historical whitewash myths of real people needs to stop. Celebrate real heroes, warts and all.


I've got my moments.  But no one needs to call me a hero.

sadgeezer.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chicago Democrats, everybody.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Chicago Democrats, everybody.


"both sides are bad" misanthropicsob, everybody!
 
docilej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking of Mayor Lightweight, l hear there's another Beetlejuice movie coming out. I wonder if she'll be reprising her role.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mike_1962: Gubbo: Oh no. Obsceneties. Well this is the worst thing to have ever happened in the history of forever.

You can't swear here! This is Chicago!  One question though?  Defamation?  I dunno.  That lawyer looks pretty dickless to me.


If truth is a defense to defamation, then I'm looking forward to seeing the excel spreadsheet that shows Lightfoot does indeed have the biggest dick out of all Chicago residents.
 
