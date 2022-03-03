 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Russian Central Bank launches its own alternative to SWIFT and it already has over 300 users. Okay, to be fair almost all of them are Belarusian banks whose transactions are denominated in "potato", but still   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Potato trifecta in play.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it BECKY?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mashed Potatoes?
 
Kubo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ooooooooh, 300 you say!

SWIFT has more than 11,000.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They created there own SWIFT. With blackjack! And hookers!
 
bass555
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...with hookers and blackjack?
 
TTFK
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boil 'em, Mash 'em, Put 'em in a stew!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With the value of rubles plummeting they're going to have integer overflow errors calculating pocket change.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
300 users already?  Is that more than the TRUTH social network TFG vomited up?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: With the value of rubles plummeting they're going to have integer overflow errors calculating pocket change.



That's lint.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is Nunes & his cow running this, too?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I was trained as nuclear physicist. Now, I sell ice cream to the children in truck. Accept we have no ice cream. The children come and look at pictures of chocodiles, and frosty pop, and dream of one day we have ice cream. Thank you, free market economy show!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I assume those 300 "users" just pass the same money back and forth so someone can skim off the top.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Is Nunes & his cow running this, too?


All transactions are now being conducted in grapefruits.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well good luck with that
 
fireside68
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, the "get these troll farms around the world back online and funded" project
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's the official bank of Truth Central!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Boojum2k: With the value of rubles plummeting they're going to have integer overflow errors calculating pocket change.


That's lint.


No, lint would have a market value. . .
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The bank will do loans with extended car warranties, fake penis pills, and 100% legal and undectable CBD pills?  Rubles must be cheap.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Mashed Potatoes?


If it is, I need to know what kind of party it is, stat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure that there was plenty of time to make it secure against hackers.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So...they can trade transactions with each other now.

This means SWIFT needs to be yanked from Belarus now, to keep it from being a run-around, proxy of sorts.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fools and their money...
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The SPFS also boasts of conducting over 2 million messages monthly in 2020, which would place it 20.6% ahead of SWIFT.

Almost four hundred banks. 20% more messages more than a system with more than 11000 banks. How many are those messages is "transaction denied" or "account empty"?
 
hi13760
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How To Use Swiffer Sweeper
Youtube -W2DCGJTml0
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a Russian financial analyst toasts the memory of Russian capital markets, live on government-controlled television

Ukrainian-grade trolling.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's their IP address?  Asking for an Anonymous friend.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: 300 users already?  Is that more than the TRUTH social network TFG vomited up?


Just can't help yourself.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So...they can trade transactions with each other now.

This means SWIFT needs to be yanked from Belarus now, to keep it from being a run-around, proxy of sorts.


They can see all of that through the network. You can bet with everyone fully on board, they will be on the lookout for anyone trying to find ways around the system.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The SPFS network already has over 399 users...

Soo... 400?
 
