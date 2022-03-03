 Skip to content
How to make your mom giggle nonstop: replace the regular cookies with Marijuana cookies, sit back and enjoy
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Before: "No, not...marijuana. That's the Devil's Lettuce. Get thee out, Satan!"

After: "Daaaaaamn, this shiat is good."
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's never, EVER okay to dose someone without their consent and knowledge.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My mom smoked a marihuana cookie and died instantly.

It is the deadliest cookie.

Don't ever do marwanna cookys.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: It's never, EVER okay to dose someone without their consent and knowledge.


Came here to say this, leaving satisfied that someone else did it in the number 2 post.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: It's never, EVER okay to dose someone without their consent and knowledge.


That.  But also quit eating my shiat, ma.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoblit: Uchiha_Cycliste: It's never, EVER okay to dose someone without their consent and knowledge.

Came here to say this, leaving satisfied that someone else did it in the number 2 post.


Yeah, but it's on you if you steal cookies in the fridge and chow down without checking with someone first (friends did this) or eat that bowl of Jello that was actually Jell-O shots (friend and I did that).

Neither adventure ended well for the participants.
 
