(CNN)   Want to quit your current job for a better-paying, more satisfying one? CNN has pulled together a helpful checklist that subby will quickly summarize now: 1) Quit current job; and 2) Find better-paying, more satisfying job
43
43 Comments
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I mentally replaced job with wife or girlfriend. And it seemed to work with an humouris outcome.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With "better paying" listed as one of the two criteria in question, replacing "job" with "wife or girlfriend" still works for you in context? Interesting.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it. I quit. I'm becoming a cat surfing instructor.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction, smitty:

1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Ask new employer if you can start sooner when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there is a step that included stealing underwear?
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I was told there is a step that included stealing underwear?


...

5) Steal underpants
6) ...
7) More profit?
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Take vacation when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Correction, smitty:

1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Ask new employer if you can start sooner when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!


3) Half-hearted video-conference remote BYOF pizza party.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I was told there is a step that included stealing underwear?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flip that. Even when it's easier than it's been in decades to hop jobs, it's just less stressful to line up the new job before leaving the old. Gives you a degree of leverage if the new job has some negotiable terms, because even if it doesn't work out, you can always walk out and go back to your current job.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
#1 rule for best outcome. Look while you're still employed.

Much easier and less stressful

//No I did not RTFA
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diabolic: That's it. I quit. I'm becoming a cat surfing instructor.


Ok I'll bite, how do you surf on cats?  Water, snow, sand, I get.  But cats?  And what are you teaching.  Or maybe you're a furry?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyn_floote: 1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Take vacation when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!


3) If you can afford it.

One thing I hate is the idea that the two-week notice is required, yet if companies want to fire you for performance reasons (as opposed to stealing something, or breaking something accidently/incidentally) they still immediately show you the door instead of giving you the two weeks to find a new job (and also break all job benefits immediately as well).
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Quit jizz mopper? I'm living the wer dream.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
zeroflight222:Ok I'll bite, how do you surf on cats?


There is more than one way to surf a cat.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I will say kind subby!  It's crazy enough that it just might work!!

Good day, sir!  Good day indeed!!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boss has been discussing letting us keep working from home permanently.

Otherwise yeah, i'd be gone.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Take to the high seas for a life a piracy privateering in my fleet of seized Russian oligarch yachts?

/Drtfa
//Time to sadly go back to my job that isn't being a pirate privateer
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually step 1 is to find the better paying job in case it doesn't exist
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or, How To Quit Your Lousy Job, Go Into Business For Yourself, Be Completely Fulfilled, And Starve To Death
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did that last year. Study it out.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diabolic: zeroflight222:Ok I'll bite, how do you surf on cats?


There is more than one way to surf a cat.


If you're clever enough, you can turn a cat into a waterslide.  I've never surfed on a slip-n-slide but it's worth a try.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Retire early. Don't get caught up in monthly payments as your life. Owe no one anything. Practice gratitude but don't grovel. Live within your means and get out of the rat race. Working sucks. Up at 5 to work by 7. Done by 5? No no, maybe when your head hits the pillow and sometimes not even then. Answer your work phone on vacation. Be made to feel as if your job is in jeopardy because you used vacation time. When I retired they had to cut me a check for months of unused vacation time. Time I had taken away from work but did not log because work contacted my during that time. Call from work? Vacation over. I still took the time but on their dime not mine.
 
smd31
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: #1 rule for best outcome. Look while you're still employed.

Much easier and less stressful

//No I did not RTFA


I learned that the hard way more than a decade ago...

/dad was definitely saying, "I told you so" for a while there...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Retire early. Don't get caught up in monthly payments as your life. Owe no one anything. Practice gratitude but don't grovel. Live within your means and get out of the rat race. Working sucks. Up at 5 to work by 7. Done by 5? No no, maybe when your head hits the pillow and sometimes not even then. Answer your work phone on vacation. Be made to feel as if your job is in jeopardy because you used vacation time. When I retired they had to cut me a check for months of unused vacation time. Time I had taken away from work but did not log because work contacted my during that time. Call from work? Vacation over. I still took the time but on their dime not mine.


And trust me on the sunscreen.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better pay is not always the best part about a job.  I find being appreciated and work/life balance goes a long way.  As I told my kids:  I don't care what you do for a living, as long as a) it pays the bills and b) you can get up most mornings and be ok, even happy, with going to work. (Because any job is going to have @#$Q@#$ days)

I have made the choice for less pay and to stick with a small company that appreciates me; lets me be me.  The added bonuses are less stress and more or less full autonomy for what I do and the time I work (total flex as long as I put in at least my 40 hours per week. most weeks i'm maybe a couple hours over that)  Even the few times in the year where I have to pull a 'whelp, I ain't ending my work day until this project is finished' which ends up being after 3am, like last night, isn't so bad.

Then again, I stare at my laptop all day, in my own little office in my house, and write engineering reports for a living.  It isn't for for everyone, even other engineers I know.  I understand that. I also understand that for some reason it is what I can wake up each morning and say 'I got this'

And it is getting close to the season where I can look out my window, see the fish jumping, make sure I put in my time (or make time when it is dark), grab a brew, sit and fish while staring at earths beauty.

I also hate people and don't really have any want to be around masses of people. There is that, too.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Better pay is not always the best part about a job.  I find being appreciated and work/life balance goes a long way.  As I told my kids:  I don't care what you do for a living, as long as a) it pays the bills and b) you can get up most mornings and be ok, even happy, with going to work. (Because any job is going to have @#$Q@#$ days)

I have made the choice for less pay and to stick with a small company that appreciates me; lets me be me.  The added bonuses are less stress and more or less full autonomy for what I do and the time I work (total flex as long as I put in at least my 40 hours per week. most weeks i'm maybe a couple hours over that)  Even the few times in the year where I have to pull a 'whelp, I ain't ending my work day until this project is finished' which ends up being after 3am, like last night, isn't so bad.

Then again, I stare at my laptop all day, in my own little office in my house, and write engineering reports for a living.  It isn't for for everyone, even other engineers I know.  I understand that. I also understand that for some reason it is what I can wake up each morning and say 'I got this'

And it is getting close to the season where I can look out my window, see the fish jumping, make sure I put in my time (or make time when it is dark), grab a brew, sit and fish while staring at earths beauty.

I also hate people and don't really have any want to be around masses of people. There is that, too.


Admit it. The only reason you like your gig is because you don't have to wear pants.
 
wild9
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: skyn_floote: 1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Take vacation when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!

3) If you can afford it.

One thing I hate is the idea that the two-week notice is required, yet if companies want to fire you for performance reasons (as opposed to stealing something, or breaking something accidently/incidentally) they still immediately show you the door instead of giving you the two weeks to find a new job (and also break all job benefits immediately as well).


I do the two weeks thing. I just want to leave as cleanly as possible so there is at least a chance of being able to come back.

Which has happened before, I left a really great company for a position that paid more. Two years later I was able to come back.

/Often in IT you gotta jump ship for a good pay raise/title change for a position you otherwise really enjoy.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: And trust me on the sunscreen.


For many of us aging dudes:  Don't lie to yourself that your hair isn't thinning. Apply to the top of your head and ears.
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Quit jizz mopper? I'm living the wer dream.


I'll say. I think you jizzed whilst you posted, you lucky sick bastard.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Report: 95% Of Grandfathers Got Job By Walking Right Up And Just Asking
Youtube IV_6RYVbNaw
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Step 1: Be white and have a well-to-do family who will ensure you land softly if all doesn't go well.
Step2: Quit job.
Step 3: Go on vacations for a living and skim revenue as a social media content creator while pretentiously suggesting that you are a self-made rebel who doesn't need a 9-5 job.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was randomly scrolling through the AM dial years ago and stumbled on Dave Ramsey giving out financial advice. One guy called up looking to get out of debt and Dave's first step was to get a job that pays more money. Advice that the guy seemed to find revelatory.

I guess that's why Dave is so popular, he thinks outside the box. Most people wouldn't consider making more money as a way to get out of debt.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: skyn_floote: 1) Find better paying job
2) Give 2 weeks notice
3) Take vacation when current jackass tells you to not bother coming back
4) Profit!

3) If you can afford it.

One thing I hate is the idea that the two-week notice is required, yet if companies want to fire you for performance reasons (as opposed to stealing something, or breaking something accidently/incidentally) they still immediately show you the door instead of giving you the two weeks to find a new job (and also break all job benefits immediately as well).



This is another strange part of the American way of doing things. I'm in Canada and, although the company can turf you, they have to pay you for that notice period. The notice period scales up depending how long you have been with the company and caps at 8 weeks. After that there are additional payments that can be negotiated based on age and years of service. The company can't just boot you out the door without compensating you at least to the minimum required by law.

Oh yeah, and that nasty socialized medicine means you have some kind of health coverage no matter what happens.

It's a very different philosophy.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Petey4335: Better pay is not always the best part about a job.  I find being appreciated and work/life balance goes a long way.  As I told my kids:  I don't care what you do for a living, as long as a) it pays the bills and b) you can get up most mornings and be ok, even happy, with going to work. (Because any job is going to have @#$Q@#$ days)

I have made the choice for less pay and to stick with a small company that appreciates me; lets me be me.  The added bonuses are less stress and more or less full autonomy for what I do and the time I work (total flex as long as I put in at least my 40 hours per week. most weeks i'm maybe a couple hours over that)  Even the few times in the year where I have to pull a 'whelp, I ain't ending my work day until this project is finished' which ends up being after 3am, like last night, isn't so bad.

Then again, I stare at my laptop all day, in my own little office in my house, and write engineering reports for a living.  It isn't for for everyone, even other engineers I know.  I understand that. I also understand that for some reason it is what I can wake up each morning and say 'I got this'

And it is getting close to the season where I can look out my window, see the fish jumping, make sure I put in my time (or make time when it is dark), grab a brew, sit and fish while staring at earths beauty.

I also hate people and don't really have any want to be around masses of people. There is that, too.

Admit it. The only reason you like your gig is because you don't have to wear pants.


I have a daughter and a wife that would yell at me if I didn't wear pants.  So, comfy pajama pants or shorts it is.

Heck, I don't even change out of pajama pants to take the dogs outside.  Which probably weirds my few neighbors out come about 5pm.  Here they are minding their own business coming home from work. Here I am waving as they go by with 2 or 3 dogs on leashes, me in pajama pants and slippers, and one of the dogs decided just at that particular time to squat and take a dump. Such has occurred on multiple occasions.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. Watch CNN.
2. Quit job.
3.  Watch more CNN.
4.  profit
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: farkitallletitend: Retire early. Don't get caught up in monthly payments as your life. Owe no one anything. Practice gratitude but don't grovel. Live within your means and get out of the rat race. Working sucks. Up at 5 to work by 7. Done by 5? No no, maybe when your head hits the pillow and sometimes not even then. Answer your work phone on vacation. Be made to feel as if your job is in jeopardy because you used vacation time. When I retired they had to cut me a check for months of unused vacation time. Time I had taken away from work but did not log because work contacted my during that time. Call from work? Vacation over. I still took the time but on their dime not mine.

And trust me on the sunscreen.


Especially at the nudist resort.  Particularly if you do not spent a lot of time as a nudist outdoors.
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bad idea.

I quit my job once when I was frustrated by it. I thought "I can get a job anywhere!" Nobody was hiring. I was lucky my former employer would take me back. And then I got promoted several times, so it worked out.

But still - probably don't quit your job unless you have something lined up first.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just started to look for work again because the writing is on the wall that there are going to be layoffs soon (the company is a mess) I'm already getting hit up by recruiters with laundry lists of jobs, don't think it'll take long to find something new.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: I was randomly scrolling through the AM dial years ago and stumbled on Dave Ramsey giving out financial advice. One guy called up looking to get out of debt and Dave's first step was to get a job that pays more money. Advice that the guy seemed to find revelatory.

I guess that's why Dave is so popular, he thinks outside the box. Most people wouldn't consider making more money as a way to get out of debt.


So he literally told him to buy more money.

To repeat Walker,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Valter: Bad idea.

I quit my job once when I was frustrated by it. I thought "I can get a job anywhere!" Nobody was hiring. I was lucky my former employer would take me back. And then I got promoted several times, so it worked out.

But still - probably don't quit your job unless you have something lined up first.


I've quit one job where I didn't have another one lined up. Thankfully I was only 18 and I was living at home so it wasn't exactly like I had a house and kids to support.

/job had 7 day work weeks, every week.
//seems like that would be something they should tell you when you interview
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*sigh* I never made it to 2).
 
