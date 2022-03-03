 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "I received some phone calls and emails straight after the draw, but I didn't recognize the phone number or email, so I didn't answer or take any notice I said to myself, 'It's definitely a scam'"   (upi.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, New South Wales, Telephone, Telephone exchange, Frenchs Forest, Australian woman, lottery jackpot, Lott officials, phone calls  
•       •       •

1482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 11:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winner said she still is thinking about how to use her prize money.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.


So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's almost like we should do something about actual scammers and other nuisance calls and emails so that people aren't reluctant to read emails or answer the phone.

I get at least one call every day from some random asshole I don't want to talk to. Probably not someone looking to give me money, but if it is an important call, I wouldn't know it.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pinner: The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.

So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?


Obviously, but, not the obvious scammers at the "Lottery Winnings Association".   See how foolproof Called ID can be!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd have blocked the number. I do that a lot these days.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't even answer the landline anymore (my wife insists we keep it). It's only ever spammers or her family.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I met a couple that had a pretty reasonable sized lotto win. They said the amount of scam calls, texts, and such went through the roof after they claimed the win. They turned off their phones it was just too much.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there were only some way for the caller to have left a message instead of just hanging up. Someday maybe we'll have the technology.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinner: The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.

So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?


Sorry, should have said ubiquitous, mandatory, accurate caller-ID.
 
oryx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can't be too careful.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: Pinner: The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.

So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?

Sorry, should have said ubiquitous, mandatory, accurate caller-ID.


There's just no way it can be done say the telecom companies that profit from providing phone service to the scammers.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: Pinner: The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.

So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?

Sorry, should have said ubiquitous, mandatory, accurate caller-ID.


With a high penalty for spoofing. It won't stop it, but it would be fun watching abusers lose everything.
 
KB202
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got a post box notice from the city stating they have been calling my number and receiving no answer. I have a landline number that came with the household tv, internet, phone, and mobile package, but I didn't realise anyone else got notification of the phone number, and I don't have a phone plugged into the jack. My bad.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Malenfant: The Silver Mullet: Pinner: The Silver Mullet: What the world really needs is ubiquitous, mandatory caller-ID.

So, you'd answer if the caller ID said Lottery Winnings Department?

Sorry, should have said ubiquitous, mandatory, accurate caller-ID.

With a high penalty for spoofing. It won't stop it, but it would be fun watching abusers lose everything.


I mean, I'm sure all those calls from Pioneer, Ohio I've been getting the past week are legit, right?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is stupid of them to call the winner, because it just promotes these kinds of scams.
It should be up to the winner to check themselves if they won.
She did the right thing.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a lottery winner, she's off to a great start. Don't answer the phone ever.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was bad enough when these scammers were getting numbers and I was pretty much unaware of how it is done and ascribed it to the 'power of hacking' or some shiat. Now after signing up for a streaming service (Discovery+) or signing up for gym membership and the next day getting calls, that is ridiculous. I use my work phone number now when i place an order (lets say for a backpack, looking at you Quicksilver) and get that warranty call at my desk the next day. It's bullshiat to know those farkers are just selling our shiat flat-out. If there is money to be made off my metrics then split that hit with me, you assholes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The other week I missed an important call because it was marked as spam. So this week when a number came up marked as spam I answered it. Well turns out the power company says my bill is in default and my power is getting shut down. So yeah spam, it made me laugh how they say "This is the power company your bill is in default" if it really was them I am sure they would give the actual name of the company and my account number and the default amount I owe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I get at least one call every day from some random asshole I don't want to talk to.


I have a boss too
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I won a (much, much) smaller prize in a random drawing myself a while back, and it took me a bit to accept that the phone calls/emails were on the level.  It helped that I remembered entering, and just as important, they actually left messages.

/ Now I just need to figure out why there's suddenly no money in my account
// just kidding!
/// the reason is my spouse
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I've been playing for about 10 years now, so I'm just so excited to have won a major lottery prize!"

I'm wondering how much she's spent over the last decade.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My friend called a guy to tell him he'd won a fiber glass canoe in a charity drawing he'd purchased at an outdoor show.  The wife picked up and thought it was a scam and said, "Wait, we won a canoe... this is a scam" and hung up.  They could hear the guy in the background screaming trying to let her know he'd actually bought a ticket.  (They called back.  The guy was out of breath.  He'd run to the phone.)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: As a lottery winner, she's off to a great start. Don't answer the phone ever.


Probably a better idea not to do interviews about it
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.