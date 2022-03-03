 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   On today's edition of "Just Another Day in Florida": 2 pigs escaped from their pen and sent police and neighbors on a 12+ hours-long chase through just one neighborhood   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd expect that of ostriches. Not so much any other animal.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benny Hill Theme 10 Hours
Youtube JxoUmh2FCX4

The perfect soundtrack for any long chase.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this sounds like a crappy side quest that I only take from the irritating NPC because I'm a completionist.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual footage of police chasing pigs

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I thought my ex moved to Florida.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I'd expect that of ostriches. Not so much any other animal.


Ever try chasing a pig?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pigs chasing pigs. Cue up the Benny Hill theme.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
batcave.com.plView Full Size


They won't say, but that was the real reason.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: Actual footage of police chasing pigs

[c.tenor.com image 498x278]


I get it. You hate the police. I have some advice for you. If you follow it, they will never bother you ever again.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, the police were chasing other police?

I don't get it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one shot them for dinner
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image image 624x452]


i see i'm not needed here.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pigs on the loose should be taken VERY seriously, just ask Europe or Texas
 
