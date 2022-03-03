 Skip to content
(The Hill)   White House requests $22.5B for 'immediate' COVID-19 response needs. Hey, anyone remember COVID-19?   (thehill.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww that's cute. People are still talking about COVID-19 when WW3 is about to start.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the money going to? They're drawing down the mandates and essentially giving up. They're not reimbursing medical expenses for people with COVID or long COVID, they're letting the insurance companies r*pe everyone, as per usual. So what exactly needs money?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ontario, companies were selling COVID-19 test kits for $100+. Then the government said OK, cut that shiat out, we're gonna give them away.

I have 3 unused test kits sitting on my shelf now that I got from my grocer via the government.

Anyone want one? $100!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: and essentially giving up.


Oh look, another thread where you're lying. At least you're consistent.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We ain't spending no kinda money on nothing so stoopid as public health!" -GQP
 
indylaw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They had a couple of hit songs but haven't really made a good album in a while.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I appreciate that they can juggle multiple issues are once and I'm hoping a chunk of this is going toward vaccines for the under-5 age group when that approval comes through.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: and essentially giving up.

Oh look, another thread where you're lying. At least you're consistent.


I work in public health and we are far from done.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: In Ontario, companies were selling COVID-19 test kits for $100+. Then the government said OK, cut that shiat out, we're gonna give them away.

I have 3 unused test kits sitting on my shelf now that I got from my grocer via the government.

Anyone want one? $100!


Unfortunately you won't get many takers around here since the US just announced they're going to offer second round of free tests.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: What is the money going to? They're drawing down the mandates and essentially giving up. They're not reimbursing medical expenses for people with COVID or long COVID, they're letting the insurance companies r*pe everyone, as per usual. So what exactly needs money?


Friendly middlemen need more money. There are friendly palms to grease and friends who have room in their pockets to fill with cash.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: and essentially giving up.

Oh look, another thread where you're lying. At least you're consistent.

I work in public health and we are far from done.


We are far from done. Nearly 2k deaths per day, still. But the federal government doesn't care anymore, inasmuch as they ever did.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
odinsposse:

Unfortunately you won't get many takers around here since the US just announced they're going to offer second round of free tests.

And they'll all be expired by the time the next variant rolls in. Stupidest timing ever.

/Haven't seen those free promised masks anywhere either.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: What is the money going to? They're drawing down the mandates and essentially giving up. They're not reimbursing medical expenses for people with COVID or long COVID, they're letting the insurance companies r*pe everyone, as per usual. So what exactly needs money?


"In a letter to Congress dated Wednesday, the White House said the additional funds are crucial for efforts around vaccines, treatments, and testing. In addition, $5 billion of the funding will go towards the global COVID-19 response, including vaccinating other countries, which is key to helping stop new variants from arising.
'Without additional resources, we won't be able to secure the treatments, vaccines, and tests Americans need in coming months and fight future variants,' wrote acting Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young. 'And critical COVID response efforts - such as free community testing sites and testing, treatment, and vaccination coverage for uninsured individuals - will end this spring.'"
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At some point we need to tackle this deficit.  We can't keep spending like a teenager with a credit card.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Father in Law is over a month into COVID. Vaxxed and Boosted but immunocompromised. Caught it from unvaxxed hick friend. Two multi-day hospital stays so far. He is getting better, but could still go either way. It is real, it is happening, but thankfully it seems to be burning itself out, unfortunately at the cost of too many lives lost.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Communist Middleschool Student: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: and essentially giving up.

Oh look, another thread where you're lying. At least you're consistent.

I work in public health and we are far from done.

We are far from done. Nearly 2k deaths per day, still. But the federal government doesn't care anymore, inasmuch as they ever did.


Yep, and the normies are assuming COVID is over and the danger is passed, I'm getting peer pressure at work now to stop masking and start going to crowded places. They were talking on a call at work this week about how they're so glad it's all over, and will never come back again. Oh, and how hardly anybody is dying from it anymore and even the last wave nobody died in - which is utter nonsense, Omicron's surge was the worst since the pre-vaccine days for fatalities. I'm the only person on my team which hasn't gotten COVID, and most of them have now gotten it at least twice.

And they all just assume if you get it it will just be like a bad flu and then you're all better 100% with no future health consequences... so they don't understand why I'm still avoiding exposure. You gotta be willing to make a lot of unwarranted overly optimistic assumptions not in accord with evidence to take it so lightly. But I think that's where most people probably are.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: At some point we need to tackle this deficit.  We can't keep spending like a teenager with a credit card.


So tax cuts, right!?
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: and essentially giving up.

Oh look, another thread where you're lying. At least you're consistent.

I work in public health and we are far from done.


I've followed case counts at my local (Indiana) schools as a barometer of the problem, thinking locals that think kids don't get it would notice their own kids and their friends getting sick. While some kids may have had it multiple times, the overall count was about 1 in 10 students at the HS 2 weeks ago.

(The state no longer has schools report, saying that with people doing their own home tests the schools and state just don't know how many kids are sick.)
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: At some point we need to tackle this deficit.  We can't keep spending like a teenager with a credit card.


You'd have to get rid of trickle down.  I mean, the debt really took off once trickle down started up which is kind of odd because you'd think with all the money that it would generate there wouldn't be a need for deficit spending.  It's almost like they made shiat up to steal money.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tansa: but thankfully it seems to be burning itself out, unfortunately at the cost of too many lives lost.


What's the evidence for that? The latest variant surge which is just now slightly receding was bad, very bad, and as far as I'm aware there's no reason whatsoever to believe it was the last one. The newest strain which looks likely to sweep the globe, BA.2, has already been recently detected in the US. It's more transmissible than the Omicron strain.

While something like 60% of Americans have now been infected and recovered (that's going to strain our for profit health care system for years to come), they can and many will still be infected by new strains. Repeated COVID infection is not by any means uncommon. Natural selection will see to that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: At some point we need to tackle this deficit.  We can't keep spending like a teenager with a credit card.


Just like a robin is a sign of spring whining about the deficit is a sure sign that a Democrat is president.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: gopher321: In Ontario, companies were selling COVID-19 test kits for $100+. Then the government said OK, cut that shiat out, we're gonna give them away.

I have 3 unused test kits sitting on my shelf now that I got from my grocer via the government.

Anyone want one? $100!

Unfortunately you won't get many takers around here since the US just announced they're going to offer second round of free tests.


$200! Final offer!
 
