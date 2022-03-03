 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What you gonna do, brother, when the Rozzers come for you?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to tell when the acid has kicked in.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you slow the video down and look at the guy's face, you can tell the exact moment when it came crashing down and it hurt inside.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused by this whole video. People now call the cops on you and the cops detain you if you're dressed like Hulk Hogan?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the joke. Also, I can't understand a word they're saying.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that narrated by this guy?
Fark user image
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm confused by this whole video. People now call the cops on you and the cops detain you if you're dressed like Hulk Hogan?


Boils down to "That person is having fun in a way I disapprove of! Time to flex what little power I have to try and feel significant in a world that doesn't know I exist!"
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the police be called for someone in "fancy dress"?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


+

Fark user image


=

i.imgur.com
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get any of this shiat. Where's the fat dude who drives to takeout joints with his own table?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm confused by this whole video. People now call the cops on you and the cops detain you if you're dressed like Hulk Hogan?


We don't know why the cops are there, I think what we heard is one of the cop describing the guy on his radio.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he going to Walmart dressed that fancy?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video lowered my IQ
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What language are they speaking?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 tik tok videos linked through twitter.

That's enough internet for today.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roz can come for me anytime she pleases

Fark user image
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mfs invented the damn language and they cant even speak it.  england is a stupid place.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 456x263]


Man: "Would you like to go back to my place."

Officer: "I thought you'd never ask."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the hell did i just watch?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm confused by this whole video. People now call the cops on you and the cops detain you if you're dressed like Hulk Hogan?


Hulk Hogan is a terrorist. He destroyed the twin towers.

/too soon?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: Why would the police be called for someone in "fancy dress"?


It happens in the states when they see a drag queen.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: mfs invented the damn language and they cant even speak it.  england is a stupid place.


My Fair Lady - Why Can't The English?
Youtube EAYUuspQ6BY
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't get the joke. Also, I can't understand a word they're saying.


"Fancy dress" is a ukism for "in a costume." The cops were describing the guy as dressed up as Hulk Hogan. His friends died laughing because he isn't really dressed as hulk Hogan, he just happens to have the exact same style.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. Alright.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Was that narrated by this guy?
[Fark user image 425x329]


No, that guy speaks more coherently that the guy speaking in the tiktok video.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What, is he going to Wal-Mart or something?

i.pinimg.com
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was the fourth worst Brazzers clip I've ever wa-

Oh, wait. Wait, what?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this some English thing I'm too American to understand?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cwheelie: That video lowered my IQ


Not since "ghetto-ass ice cream truck" have I seen such a brain cell killer.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: mfs invented the damn language and they cant even speak it.  england is a stupid place.


Agrees
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't hassle that man, you'll bankrupt half a dozen kebab shops if you lock him up.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: Is this some English thing I'm too American to understand?


Yeah, in England the police don't shoot or club you to death when you laugh at them, so they were having a laugh at their expense for thinking Mr Terrific was in a costume.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
British cops really do have a Silliness ticket writing quotient that must be met. Buffoonery is not allowed. Only dry sarcastic derision awash in Tweed suits is acceptable as humor in England.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: mfs invented the damn language and they cant even speak it.  england is a stupid place.


It is a sIlly place
Youtube 76REw_a9dzM
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: What language are they speaking?


The Limey (9/11) Movie CLIP - Bide Your Time (1999) HD
Youtube VKcpoyC6RMA
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Roz can come for me anytime she pleases

[Fark user image 700x525]


Holy shiat, yes!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't hassle that man, you'll bankrupt half a dozen kebab shops if you lock him up.


And Gawker.
 
