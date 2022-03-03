 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Pssst. Hey, Buddy - want a cheap MRI? Just bring cash   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, FBI agents, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, J. Edgar Hoover, Ryan Moore, Green Tree Wednesday morning, High Field Urgent Care  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling medical care too cheap?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're allergic to feline dander, don't opt in for the cat scan.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out, FBI.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employees inside High Field said the practice is shut down until further notice, saying the bosses are not there and they're not aware of any attorney representing the company.


They may want to update their resumes and find good lawyers at this point. Their bosses must have been up to something very naughty if they disappeared like farts in the wind
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 2019, I had to get some scans. I think it was the MRI where the place I was getting it done only charged me $235, the cash price, instead if $250, the deductible for my insurance.

But they then filed it with the insurance, who was annoyed that they hadn't charged me the deductible.  So I got the bill for the last $15 in the mail.

So if you get the 'cash price', and its lower than your deductible, make sure they delete your insurance info.

/I'm rounding the numbers, as there were pennies involved
//but it was still less than $20
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably practicing without a license.

While on the one hand, we've got to keep people safe from idiots playing doctor, on the other hand this is only going to get worse as medical care spirals out of control in the US, and legit doctors walk away from the "standard" practice of Insurance first, last, and foremost, and get down to the brass tacks of practicing medicine.

I don't see a scenario where this isn't becoming increasingly common, and it's literally the insurance companies' collective fault.

/Yes, this was a massive logical leap. It is only fair to state that I have a massive Insurance chip on my shoulder, and I'm wildly biased.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Selling medical care too cheap?


Probably not getting decent images.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could be awkward to fit under a trenchcoat...
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Probably practicing without a license.

While on the one hand, we've got to keep people safe from idiots playing doctor, on the other hand this is only going to get worse as medical care spirals out of control in the US, and legit doctors walk away from the "standard" practice of Insurance first, last, and foremost, and get down to the brass tacks of practicing medicine.

I don't see a scenario where this isn't becoming increasingly common, and it's literally the insurance companies' collective fault.

/Yes, this was a massive logical leap. It is only fair to state that I have a massive Insurance chip on my shoulder, and I'm wildly biased.


I don't think anyone can fault you for expecting the worst possible outcomes form capitalism,
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened yesterday and there's still no further details on it.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Back in 2019, I had to get some scans. I think it was the MRI where the place I was getting it done only charged me $235, the cash price, instead if $250, the deductible for my insurance.

But they then filed it with the insurance, who was annoyed that they hadn't charged me the deductible.  So I got the bill for the last $15 in the mail.

So if you get the 'cash price', and its lower than your deductible, make sure they delete your insurance info.

/I'm rounding the numbers, as there were pennies involved
//but it was still less than $20


I just paid $85 cash for an abdominal CT scan at a local hospital ER.  I told them I had no insurance and that it would be self pay.  They gave me a 90% discount off the insurance rate.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Federal Bureau of Insurance, Collections Dept.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"First" world country.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait!  He prepaid for a medical procedure in cash, and he's surprised it was a scam?  LOL.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This sign is on the MRI at my office:

Fark user imageView Full Size


...which is placed such that by the time you've read it, you've already looked at the LLLaser aperture.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pill mill?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: This sign is on the MRI at my office:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

...which is placed such that by the time you've read it, you've already looked at the LLLaser aperture.


Looking at the general area is OK. The warning is to avoid the direct beam.
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Back in 2019, I had to get some scans. I think it was the MRI where the place I was getting it done only charged me $235, the cash price, instead if $250, the deductible for my insurance.

But they then filed it with the insurance, who was annoyed that they hadn't charged me the deductible.  So I got the bill for the last $15 in the mail.

So if you get the 'cash price', and its lower than your deductible, make sure they delete your insurance info.

/I'm rounding the numbers, as there were pennies involved
//but it was still less than $20


This is what I suspect the location in question was up to, only maliciously, ad nauseam, and with Medicare/Medicaid.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My wife has negotiated cash prices for MRIs for her underserviced clinic patients. It's about $450. Think about what your insurance is billed for an MRI and draw your own conclusions. Hint: you are getting ripped off.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it was the FBI, great chance this involves them fraudulently billing Medicare.
 
Fereals
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "First" world country.


With pop-up strip mall Mc-healthcare clinics competing with starbucks for territory.
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stolen Covid $$ and or PPP$$
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Watch out, FBI.

[Fark user image 708x708]


Good luck yanking that chunk of metal out of a 2T magnetic field.
 
berylman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't see a scenario where this isn't becoming increasingly common, and it's literally the insurance companies' collective fault.


I've been saying for a long time that Black Market Medicine will become the new norm. And no I don't practice
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Probably practicing without a license.

While on the one hand, we've got to keep people safe from idiots playing doctor, on the other hand this is only going to get worse as medical care spirals out of control in the US, and legit doctors walk away from the "standard" practice of Insurance first, last, and foremost, and get down to the brass tacks of practicing medicine.

I don't see a scenario where this isn't becoming increasingly common, and it's literally the insurance companies' collective fault.

/Yes, this was a massive logical leap. It is only fair to state that I have a massive Insurance chip on my shoulder, and I'm wildly biased.



More likely Medicare fraud. Happens every day. My damn dentist from 4 years ago was on the news in handcuffs where I learned later that he had billed Medicare $1.4 million over 5 years, only half of which was legitimate. One single dentist committing that much fraud. Cost him 4 years in the pen and his medical license.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Modified headline for a Ukraine-based story:
Pssst. Hey, Comrade - want a cheap MRE? Just bring cash, anything but rubles
 
abmoraz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to live across the street and a few houses down from this place.

/I got nothing else to add, just neat seeing something so close to where I lived on Fark
//Insurance fraud?
///Oxy dealing?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jmr61: ajgeek: Probably practicing without a license.

While on the one hand, we've got to keep people safe from idiots playing doctor, on the other hand this is only going to get worse as medical care spirals out of control in the US, and legit doctors walk away from the "standard" practice of Insurance first, last, and foremost, and get down to the brass tacks of practicing medicine.

I don't see a scenario where this isn't becoming increasingly common, and it's literally the insurance companies' collective fault.

/Yes, this was a massive logical leap. It is only fair to state that I have a massive Insurance chip on my shoulder, and I'm wildly biased.


More likely Medicare fraud. Happens every day. My damn dentist from 4 years ago was on the news in handcuffs where I learned later that he had billed Medicare $1.4 million over 5 years, only half of which was legitimate. One single dentist committing that much fraud. Cost him 4 years in the pen and his medical license.


After that bit about the owners going AWOL, insurance fraud was also my immediate thought.
 
