(Twitter)   Georgia files application to join the European Union. Alabama, South Carolina and Florida decide to remain with the SEC   (twitter.com) divider line
29
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about Tennessee?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma told to pound sand.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Moldova. Putin's plan is really working well.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crowd went crazy when Georgia was announced in the opening ceremony at the Atlanta Olympics.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?


Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, that headline made me chuckle.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're doing this again?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?

Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.


Yeah, they have uniforms and everything. It's really great!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: We're doing this again?


Yep.  Repeat tags are all the rage these days.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?

Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size


*SAD TROMBONE*
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 502x719]


It's on his mind

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: [i.imgur.com image 599x784]


The only thing I can find is some reporter speculating that someone ordered a "georgia flag" without checking to make sure it matched the US state and not the country.  Kind of curious myself now too.  I know there were people running around with the old South Vietnam flag because it was "anti-communist".  Maybe the Georgia flag was a case of "well if one cross is pro-god, then 5 crosses is really pro-god".
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Rapmaster2000: kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?

Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.

Yeah, they have uniforms and everything. It's really great!


Approves of your comment:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?

Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.


Well yeah, but you see, for this one brief moment in 1998.... ah hell never mind
 
sniderman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Georgia files application to join the European Union. Alabama, South Carolina and Florida decide to remain with the SEC CSA.

FTFY
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can they maybe take this opportunity to change the English-language name of their country to their actual name, since the two aren't remotely close, and the English name is only based on some foreigner's observation that the people venerated St. George. Just like half of Christendom.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They realize PootBrain won't stop at Kiev.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They realize PootBrain won't stop at Kiev.


He already invaded Georgia. In 2008.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Another Government Employee: They realize PootBrain won't stop at Kiev.

He already invaded Georgia. In 2008.


General Saban attempted that feat again and met stiffer resistance than expected.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The EU had better demand Georgia stops prosecuting their gay citizens if they want in
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: disaster bastard: [i.imgur.com image 599x784]

The only thing I can find is some reporter speculating that someone ordered a "georgia flag" without checking to make sure it matched the US state and not the country.  Kind of curious myself now too.  I know there were people running around with the old South Vietnam flag because it was "anti-communist".  Maybe the Georgia flag was a case of "well if one cross is pro-god, then 5 crosses is really pro-god".


The country is majority Christian and, from what I've heard, very enthusiastic about it.
Maybe that's it.  Or maybe the flag-waver is an immigrant from Georgia?
 
tzarro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Love the headline
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: disaster bastard: [i.imgur.com image 599x784]

The only thing I can find is some reporter speculating that someone ordered a "georgia flag" without checking to make sure it matched the US state and not the country.  Kind of curious myself now too.  I know there were people running around with the old South Vietnam flag because it was "anti-communist".  Maybe the Georgia flag was a case of "well if one cross is pro-god, then 5 crosses is really pro-god".


How many people who would buy a trump play do you reckon even know there is a country called Georgia? I'd guess the number is low.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Czechzican: The EU had better demand Georgia stops prosecuting their gay citizens if they want in


It's Eastern Europe. Persecuting gays is practically a social pastime. They'll adopt EU laws but the anti-gay thing will go on for decades. I mean look at the state of Georgia, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: kdawg7736: What about Tennessee?

Most people have forgotten that they're in the SEC, or that they even have a football team at this point.

[tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x415]

*SAD TROMBONE*


Was that at this game?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
