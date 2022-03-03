 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   Just because I googled how to kill my kids doesn't mean I was the one hanged them   (mcall.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Jury, Prosecutor, Judge, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, evidence Snyder's lawyers, Berks County, Pennsylvania, child welfare officials, Defense attorneys Dennis Charles  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yatron has already granted a defense request to have the homicide charges tried separately from charges that Snyder engaged in sex acts with a dog and cruelty to animals.

In an already very disturbing article, this little paragraph is just sort of dropped into the middle with no additional context.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of an evil fark do you have to be to hang your own four and eight year old kids?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yatron has already granted a defense request to have the homicide charges tried separately from charges that Snyder engaged in sex acts with a dog and cruelty to animals.

In an already very disturbing article, this little paragraph is just sort of dropped into the middle with no additional context.


Is that why she killed them? Their father was a son of a biatch?
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yatron has already granted a defense request to have the homicide charges tried separately from charges that Snyder engaged in sex acts with a dog and cruelty to animals.

In an already very disturbing article, this little paragraph is just sort of dropped into the middle with no additional context.


I think their ad placement algorithms could be enhanced a bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aren't there already plenty of examples in the news?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: How much of an evil fark do you have to be to hang your own four and eight year old kids?


some kind of dog farker, probably.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All the nope. I don't recommend TFA.

/I don't believe this biatch has any rights whatsoever. Hopefully a prison full of moms give her what she deserves.
//Poor jurors. Sitting through this would break me.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Pocket Ninja: Yatron has already granted a defense request to have the homicide charges tried separately from charges that Snyder engaged in sex acts with a dog and cruelty to animals.

In an already very disturbing article, this little paragraph is just sort of dropped into the middle with no additional context.

I think their ad placement algorithms could be enhanced a bit.

[Fark user image 816x568]


This is what happens when everyone and their mother starts a company with the sole premise of "with our advanced AI, we..." or "by leveraging the power of neural networks we ..."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had a Kindertotenlieder joke all ready.    Gustav Mahler will have to wait another day.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: How much of an evil fark do you have to be to hang your own four and eight year old kids?


Hold my beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmr61: JustHereForThePics: How much of an evil fark do you have to be to hang your own four and eight year old kids?

Hold my beer.

[Fark user image 850x507]


What chasing a big dick who doesn't want anything to do with you leads to.

I had a toddler and a baby when this case happened. It was a horror show come to life.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's something every parent Googles from time to time.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Pocket Ninja: Yatron has already granted a defense request to have the homicide charges tried separately from charges that Snyder engaged in sex acts with a dog and cruelty to animals.

In an already very disturbing article, this little paragraph is just sort of dropped into the middle with no additional context.

I think their ad placement algorithms could be enhanced a bit.

[Fark user image 816x568]


Definitely. That ad doesn't say anything about how sexy those dog breeds are.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drwiki: All the nope. I don't recommend TFA.

/I don't believe this biatch has any rights whatsoever. Hopefully a prison full of moms give her what she deserves.
//Poor jurors. Sitting through this would break me.


I'm totally the opposite. I would relish the opportunity to be part of a jury that found her guilty and imposed the death penalty on her.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't have kids but I also feel like this is something most parents consider googling at one point or another.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drwiki: All the nope. I don't recommend TFA.

/I don't believe this biatch has any rights whatsoever. Hopefully a prison full of moms give her what she deserves.
//Poor jurors. Sitting through this would break me.


I read TFA, Ray.

1) If this woman's lawyers have been offered a plea deal, I hope they had the sense to take it. There is no value in a trial.
2) If the behavior is as described, she's got serious psychosis going on
3) I'll lay odds she learned this behavior at a young age
4) And as horrible as it sounds, the kids are likely better off now
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: drwiki: All the nope. I don't recommend TFA.

/I don't believe this biatch has any rights whatsoever. Hopefully a prison full of moms give her what she deserves.
//Poor jurors. Sitting through this would break me.

I read TFA, Ray.

1) If this woman's lawyers have been offered a plea deal, I hope they had the sense to take it. There is no value in a trial.
2) If the behavior is as described, she's got serious psychosis going on
3) I'll lay odds she learned this behavior at a young age
4) And as horrible as it sounds, the kids are likely better off now


All likely correct answers, which is why we have a justice system. People with kids the same age would make monsters of themselves pretty quickly...

Also who's Ray? Failed doxxing or am I misunderstanding some slang?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drwiki: Another Government Employee: drwiki: All the nope. I don't recommend TFA.

/I don't believe this biatch has any rights whatsoever. Hopefully a prison full of moms give her what she deserves.
//Poor jurors. Sitting through this would break me.

I read TFA, Ray.

1) If this woman's lawyers have been offered a plea deal, I hope they had the sense to take it. There is no value in a trial.
2) If the behavior is as described, she's got serious psychosis going on
3) I'll lay odds she learned this behavior at a young age
4) And as horrible as it sounds, the kids are likely better off now

All likely correct answers, which is why we have a justice system. People with kids the same age would make monsters of themselves pretty quickly...

Also who's Ray? Failed doxxing or am I misunderstanding some slang?


Ghostbusters
 
Noxious1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey guys! She's single!
 
IDisposable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always enjoyed the ABC show "How to Get Away with Murder".  But if anyone in my orbit were to disappear, I'm probably toast - exhibit #1 is "look at how he googled ways to get away with murder!"
 
d.giro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hanging was the best Google came up with? I'm using Bing if I ever decide to kill my children.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

d.giro: Hanging was the best Google came up with? I'm using Bing if I ever decide to kill my children.


Fark user image

They don't track you.

Fed Up With Google, Conspiracy Theorists Turn to DuckDuckGo The embrace by some conservative influencers and conspiracy theorists is part of a broader effort to shift people away from Big Tech.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.