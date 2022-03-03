 Skip to content
(Guardian) The 40 mile long convoy is still 30km from Kyiv and has made almost no progress in over 3 days. Kharkiv & Mariupol are still holding against heavy Russian pressure, but Russia has made gains elsewhere. Your Thursday morning Ukraine invasion thread
    Ukraine, Russia, Attack, Russian language, Russian attack, Ukrainians, Belarus  
Original Tweet:
 
As the first one in here today, I'd just like to say:

Go to hell, putin. And hopefully soon.
 
Please send gas and food, we're sitting ducks here.
 
Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Fark user image 593x514]


If only we could get them a few dozen silkworm missiles.

Iran has a bunch and Dinner Jacket seemed to be amenable.

Probably too late at this point.
 
GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Fark user image 593x514]


Oh, they actually decided to do it finally? I wonder how badly it's going to go for the Russians.
 
The Russian logistics problems aren't going to magically get better just because Putin is angry.
Ya know, Putin is ex-KGB. I wonder if he's going to start executing his own officers for incompetence?
 
Um, guys... I appreciate the effort you put into camo, but the flags...So many flags.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kherson has confirmed to have fallen to Russia, according to local officials. No Ukr military presence remains in the city.
 
KangTheMad: Kherson has confirmed to have fallen to Russia, according to local officials. No Ukr military presence remains in the city.


And look what it cost the Russians to take that city...the invasion is not going well.
 
GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Link][Fark user image image 593x514]


😬
Did Turkey not close off the Black Sea, then?  Or were these ships already there?  I had heard most of Russia's Navy were huddling off Israel's border in the Mediterranean.
 
raerae1980: GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Link][Fark user image image 593x514]

😬
Did Turkey not close off the Black Sea, then?  Or were these ships already there?  I had heard most of Russia's Navy were huddling off Israel's border in the Mediterranean.


They can't stop ships from returning to port.
 
I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?
 
KangTheMad: raerae1980: GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Link][Fark user image image 593x514]

😬
Did Turkey not close off the Black Sea, then?  Or were these ships already there?  I had heard most of Russia's Navy were huddling off Israel's border in the Mediterranean.

They can't stop ships from returning to port.


Oh, but I thought no ships entered or left once Turkey said No?  Ah, well...
 
FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?


I don't think Putin can trust his chain of command to carry out his orders.
 
KangTheMad: Kherson has confirmed to have fallen to Russia, according to local officials. No Ukr military presence remains in the city.


That was the easiest city for them to take with one of the shortest supply lines...
 
FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?


Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?
 
KangTheMad: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?


Given the logistics problems Putin is having with his regular military, I gotta wonder if his nuclear weapons have actually been maintained and are in working order.
 
NewportBarGuy: KangTheMad: Kherson has confirmed to have fallen to Russia, according to local officials. No Ukr military presence remains in the city.

That was the easiest city for them to take with one of the shortest supply lines...


Sumy and Karkhiv are closer to Russia than Kherson is to Crimea
 
KangTheMad: NewportBarGuy: KangTheMad: Kherson has confirmed to have fallen to Russia, according to local officials. No Ukr military presence remains in the city.

That was the easiest city for them to take with one of the shortest supply lines...

Sumy and Karkhiv are closer to Russia than Kherson is to Crimea


Just because there are no Ukrainian troops in town doesn't mean the Russian troops will stop dying.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?


       to be fair, some people may be slightly worried about that scenario and it helps their anxietyto discuss it.
 
NewportBarGuy: Please send gas and food, we're sitting ducks here.


I have a box of cheap leftover dildos left over from the Bundy thing.  Where do I send them?
 
I'm tossing this into the new thread cause it was late in the previous one..

Chalk up another War Crime... Using the symbols of neutrality (Red Cross/Crescent/Diamond) to transport weapons and ammo..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499310211781251072?cxt=HHwWgMCy1bSsz84pAAAA

Hiding behind those symbols for military purposes is BAD...Really bad...
 
kcoombs69: [Fark user image 608x407]


The meme war confusingly continues.
 
Ukrainian jets have struck the Russian column north of Kyiv. Can confirm with my own eyes that on day 8 of the war, they're still flying.

https://twitter.com/NeilPHauer/status/1499380878086127619
 
FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?


I was thinking the exact same thing. Kharkiv would be first then demand unconditional surrender. No surrender then Kyiv is next. Saves a long bloody insurgency just like biking Japan saved a mainland invasion.
 
The vehicles are stuck because they didn't do PMCS on them. Wheeled vehicles can't even leave the asphalt.

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944?t=hWZy13iMb6y9Zpa0CXAE8Q&s=19&fbclid=IwAR1QV_eJ1i1sHZsZHg2UKs8rGdy5niSdo7chIQ42uWdDyX4Uk6vMCcm6Vfg
 
KangTheMad: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?


Pretty important thing to discuss... It's really the ONLY reason the world hasn't moved in to protect Ukrainians...
 
Too bad it won't happen, again......

Fark user imageView Full Size

<Iraq, 1991>
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp: NewportBarGuy: Please send gas and food, we're sitting ducks here.

I have a box of cheap leftover dildos left over from the Bundy thing.  Where do I send them?


This makes me wonder... can we get Ram Ranch translated into Russian and use American Psyops to blast them on every Russian military channel? I'm willing to bet we could.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp: NewportBarGuy: Please send gas and food, we're sitting ducks here.

I have a box of cheap leftover dildos left over from the Bundy thing.  Where do I send them?


used?
 
It's not a convoy, it's a Russian linear logistical encampment in enfilade.
 
chasd00: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

I was thinking the exact same thing. Kharkiv would be first then demand unconditional surrender. No surrender then Kyiv is next. Saves a long bloody insurgency just like biking Japan saved a mainland invasion.


I know they are destroying freaking everything, but arent these cities full of cultural landmarks and historical buildings that..in theory would be important to keep intact?

I don't know.  its just all farked.
 
disaster bastard: The vehicles are stuck because they didn't do PMCS on them. Wheeled vehicles can't even leave the asphalt.

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944?t=hWZy13iMb6y9Zpa0CXAE8Q&s=19&fbclid=IwAR1QV_eJ1i1sHZsZHg2UKs8rGdy5niSdo7chIQ42uWdDyX4Uk6vMCcm6Vfg


LOL... when I saw those Russian tanks stuck in the mud when they were doing their practice runs I knew they were going to be f*cked, but not this badly.
 
Somewhere in Russia, there is a single Russian person with the right access, skills, and equipment to put an end to untold human suffering. They may die as a result. But they may also instantly become the greatest, most powerful person alive. Imagine having that chance and not using it. If I were Putin, I'd be locked, alone, in a bank vault at an undisclosed location. He's gotta be SO paranoid right now--I mean, more than normal.
 
Can't someone just send a big missile or twelve to Ukraine so they can take out that convoy?
 
Looks like the stalled convoy may be multiple smaller convoys that are stuck due to logistics and maintenance foul ups. If you're not using this as an example on maintenance day, Fark military peoples, i dunno what to tell you.

https://twitter.com/michaeldweiss/status/1499261198642159617?t=QitbuN5liE9pUVa1768BhA&s=19
 
Weaver95: KangTheMad: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?

Given the logistics problems Putin is having with his regular military, I gotta wonder if his nuclear weapons have actually been maintained and are in working order.


It only takes one
 
raerae1980: GardenWeasel: Amphibious assault on Odessa is under way.

[Link][Fark user image image 593x514]

😬
Did Turkey not close off the Black Sea, then?  Or were these ships already there?  I had heard most of Russia's Navy were huddling off Israel's border in the Mediterranean.


The Black Sea Fleet has been a thing for a while.
 
GardenWeasel: Um, guys... I appreciate the effort you put into camo, but the flags...So many flags.

[Fark user image 850x566]


I don't blame them. When everyone in the country has been issued an antitank weapon, you want to make sure your friends know who you are.
 
brax33: Ukrainian jets have struck the Russian column north of Kyiv. Can confirm with my own eyes that on day 8 of the war, they're still flying.

https://twitter.com/NeilPHauer/status/1499380878086127619


Nice!!

I've been wondering if Ukraine even had an air force, at this point -- the Russian convoy has been huge sitting duck for days, now.
 
I understand the point President Zelenskyy is making but I really hope he lives to see victory. Everyday feels so precarious so it's hard to turn away even if it would help my mind. Ugh. Fark Putin.
 
I honestly don't know how Putin is gonna win this war. His logistics issues are just going to keep getting worse, the war is unpopular with the Russian people AND sanctions are destroying his economy.
He can't even use nukes because he's not sure if they'll even work.
Tick tock.
 
Despite comments in last night's thread, Ukraine is taking foreign volunteers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard: The vehicles are stuck because they didn't do PMCS on them. Wheeled vehicles can't even leave the asphalt.

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944?t=hWZy13iMb6y9Zpa0CXAE8Q&s=19&fbclid=IwAR1QV_eJ1i1sHZsZHg2UKs8rGdy5niSdo7chIQ42uWdDyX4Uk6vMCcm6Vfg


This is why I wasn't overly concerned about the Taliban getting our left over junk in Afghanistan. Not one thing we have runs if you don't constantly PM it.

I can't help but laugh when folks spend $30k on a humvee. Welcome to maintenance  hell.
 
geocacherphil: Weaver95: KangTheMad: FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?

Can we pleasestop rehashing the "Putin is/isn't going to use nukes!" Every single thread?

Given the logistics problems Putin is having with his regular military, I gotta wonder if his nuclear weapons have actually been maintained and are in working order.

It only takes one


One won't be enough.
 
FlashHarry: I have a sinking feeling Putin will nuke Kyiv or Kharkiv. I don't think he sees a downside. He's in for a penny, in for a pound with crimes against humanity.

What could possibly dissuade him from using what he sees as the ultimate weapon?


I understand your concerns. No worries, The Ultimate Warrior died in 2014. RIP
 
See, that's what happens when you mix imperial and metric units.
 
