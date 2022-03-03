 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Why is that huge Russian convoy north of Kyiv apparently stuck? Possibly poor maintenance and shiatty tires   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say that it is because of Putin and other kelptocratic oligarchs wanting to steal all the money from Russia, yet pretending that you can get all the things you want done after undercutting the equipment and employees for profits (just like Dollar General in the United States, and other examples)!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you think they look tired?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those vehicles are breaking down like crazy it's like Russia is trying to dump all their junk vehicles in the neighbors yard by playing the whole thing off as an invasion when really they're just tossing out their garbage. It'd be like America flying in half working F-117's to Mexico and dumping them there to keep the desert parking area cleaner since those planes might not be useful/functional/maintained anymore. I'm surprised the Russians haven't beached a few rusted nuclear subs on the shores of Ukraine from the Black Sea like whales.
 
nce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounding more like an immigrant caravan everyday.  Russia must have sent all their good trucks to Ontario
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Don't you think they look tired?


I would be. I doubt their lives have been that great the last few months, bivouacked in the middle of nowhere waiting to invade.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new book will be titled, "From Blitzkrieg to Shiatskrieg: The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, 2022".
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone call AAA?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: If those vehicles are breaking down like crazy it's like Russia is trying to dump all their junk vehicles in the neighbors yard by playing the whole thing off as an invasion when really they're just tossing out their garbage. It'd be like America flying in half working F-117's to Mexico and dumping them there to keep the desert parking area cleaner since those planes might not be useful/functional/maintained anymore. I'm surprised the Russians haven't beached a few rusted nuclear subs on the shores of Ukraine from the Black Sea like whales.


Would Ukraine be considered Russia's front yard? And does leaving all those broken down vehicles there mean that Putin is a redneck?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a reason we had to do PMCS (preventative maintenance checks and services) on our vehicles EVERY morning in the Army. I probably filled out a thousand "DA 2404" forms during my time.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this tweet the other day, it isn't necessary "shiatty tires".  The article concludes its lack of use.  It states these vehicles were sitting in a motor pool for at least a year before being moved to fight in Ukraine.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTIS is the new BRRRT
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Nimbull: If those vehicles are breaking down like crazy it's like Russia is trying to dump all their junk vehicles in the neighbors yard by playing the whole thing off as an invasion when really they're just tossing out their garbage. It'd be like America flying in half working F-117's to Mexico and dumping them there to keep the desert parking area cleaner since those planes might not be useful/functional/maintained anymore. I'm surprised the Russians haven't beached a few rusted nuclear subs on the shores of Ukraine from the Black Sea like whales.

Would Ukraine be considered Russia's front yard? And does leaving all those broken down vehicles there mean that Putin is a redneck?


In new Soviet Russia, tank transmission puts bathtub in you!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: There was a reason we had to do PMCS (preventative maintenance checks and services) on our vehicles EVERY morning in the Army. I probably filled out a thousand "DA 2404" forms during my time.


Yikes! I haven't thought of that in ages!

/93H, Ft. Ord, '82-'85
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

behind8proxies: Did anyone call AAA?


Yes, but the only response they get is "Go fark yourself."
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is basic, simple maintenance that isn't being done.  Their threat of nukes is saber rattling.

It is time to end this regime and find a successor to Putin.  The oligarchs better choose someone soon.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would say that it is because of Putin and other kelptocratic oligarchs wanting to steal all the money from Russia, yet pretending that you can get all the things you want done after undercutting the equipment and employees for profits (just like Dollar General in the United States, and other examples)!


International corporations, oligarchy dictatorships. In the end its some group bending over a nation to take its money.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staging...with no fear of BRRRT or BUFF.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: My new book will be titled, "From Blitzkrieg to Shiatskrieg: The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, 2022".


You deserve a medal for knowing the difference between "titled" and "entitled." I honestly can't even thank you enough for starting my morning that way.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to hit the convoy. Every day, Ivan gets colder and hungrier.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian soldiers may not be keen to murder their neighbors (and put themselves at risk of being blown da fuq up) for a kleptocrat and his oligarchs and are instead suffering high rates of self sabatoge breakdowns

But it could be both...maybe why not both?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting harder to fear Russian nukes if they can't even maintain truck tires.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: . I'm surprised the Russians haven't beached a few rusted nuclear subs on the shores of Ukraine from the Black Sea like whales.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda bought Toyota trucks like the ones used in other conflict zones. Too late now due to sanctions.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's getting harder to fear Russian nukes if they can't even maintain truck tires.


Then let's get them admitted to NATO before Xi finds out.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would say that it is because of Putin and other kelptocratic oligarchs wanting to steal all the money from Russia, yet pretending that you can get all the things you want done after undercutting the equipment and employees for profits (just like Dollar General in the United States, and other examples)!


One of the problems during the Soviet era was that no one was willing to take responsibility for problems due to a culture of blaming anyone that failed, so the failures would continue being passed on down the line.  This was especially prevalent in Soviet manufacturing, where problems would be increasingly compounded as raw materials made their way into refined materials, then into parts, then into subassemblies, then into final assemblies.  Wrong grade of ore made into shiatty metal made into substandard parts made into barely-functional subassemblies made into final products that didn't work.

If what I read is correct, even if you merely received substandard materials, you would be blamed and thus punished if you reported the substandard materials, and depending on the era that might mean collective punishment ranging from loss of any expected, normally-perfunctory rewards to the gulag treatment.  So better to try to do the best you could with the shiat you received and to pass the crap on to the next schmuck.  In the end this means compounding problems that make British Leyland look like a pinnacle of manufacturing and reliability.

I am left to wonder if some features of Soviet products lauded by some as proof of design, like the loose tolerances on the AK platform supposedly leading to increased reliability in gritty conditions, are actually happy accidents because of endemic manufacturing problems and just happened to work out well.

This isn't to say that all Soviet or Russian manufacturing is garbage, after all they turned out reliable space hardware and their optics were pretty damned good.  In those cases they were built by engineers and craftsmen who took pride in their work and also were working on small-scale batches, undoubtedly with emphasis on the end result actually working out from on-high.

For mass-produced things though, even things like war materiel, I could see the pass-the-buck manufacturing mindset winning out.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: No need to hit the convoy. Every day, Ivan gets colder and hungrier.


I hear Ukraine is treating the Russian POWs quite well, they do after all have better resources and no sanctions to keep POWs fed and not being shot at (and not committing war crimes) - just a suggestion Ivan, you will get your combat pay whether you were dying in battle or chilling in a POW camp.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Nimbull: If those vehicles are breaking down like crazy it's like Russia is trying to dump all their junk vehicles in the neighbors yard by playing the whole thing off as an invasion when really they're just tossing out their garbage. It'd be like America flying in half working F-117's to Mexico and dumping them there to keep the desert parking area cleaner since those planes might not be useful/functional/maintained anymore. I'm surprised the Russians haven't beached a few rusted nuclear subs on the shores of Ukraine from the Black Sea like whales.

Would Ukraine be considered Russia's front yard? And does leaving all those broken down vehicles there mean that Putin is a redneck?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, but kind of a stretch to go from "this photograph shows truck, which is *on fire*, is missing one of its tires"  to "they haven't been exercising the inflation system."

Still, good on the Ukrainians for taking out one of Russia's air-defense trucks.  I'm seeing that particular model has a 20km effective anti-aircraft range and the accuracy to shoot down air-to-ground missiles at close range.  Not quite the latest and greatest model, but pretty damn valuable equipment.  Probably worth about half a million dollars.  The Russians might only have a couple hundred of these in their whole army (can't find up-to-date figures though).
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they looked up the Michelins on Amazon but ended up with Chinese knockoffs to save a couple dollars and get two-day Prime shipping?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse4.mm.bing.net image 474x343]


Russia is a prime example of what happens when the E4 Mafia takes over.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: There was a reason we had to do PMCS (preventative maintenance checks and services) on our vehicles EVERY morning in the Army. I probably filled out a thousand "DA 2404" forms during my time.


I remember my time as an electronics tech in the Navy (Vietnam War). A lot of days were filled with swapping out equipment and parts because the PMCS people had determined that the equipment/parts had reached the point of use where they might become unreliable. And yes, there were forms.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TrentTelenko: This is a thread that will explain the implied poor Russian Army truck maintenance practices based on this photo of a Pantsir-S1 wheeled gun-missile system's right rear pair of tires below & the operational implications during the Ukrainian mud season.🧵 1/ https://t.co/LmxW43v6gy


Leaving shiat parked and unmaintained is always a bad idea
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: No need to hit the convoy. Every day, Ivan gets colder and hungrier.


So long as fuel and replacement parts cannot be made available, sure.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: If what I read is correct, even if you merely received substandard materials, you would be blamed and thus punished if you reported the substandard materials, and depending on the era that might mean collective punishment ranging from loss of any expected, normally-perfunctory rewards to the gulag treatment.


And under the Soviet concept of "the vertical stroke" your supervisor, and your supervisor's supervisor, etc, would also be punished, although in decreasing severity as it worked its way up.

So your boss would strongly encourage you to keep your trap shut.
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nartreb: Interesting, but kind of a stretch to go from "this photograph shows truck, which is *on fire*, is missing one of its tires"  to "they haven't been exercising the inflation system."

Still, good on the Ukrainians for taking out one of Russia's air-defense trucks.  I'm seeing that particular model has a 20km effective anti-aircraft range and the accuracy to shoot down air-to-ground missiles at close range.  Not quite the latest and greatest model, but pretty damn valuable equipment.  Probably worth about half a million dollars.  The Russians might only have a couple hundred of these in their whole army (can't find up-to-date figures though).


SMEs experienced in operating and maintaining systems can draw a LOT of reasonable conclusions from limited information.  Dirty hydraulic fluid sample from a gas turbine engine = imminent catastrophic failure - SHUT IT DOWN NOW.  Smooth black mineral on the ground after a reportedly small explosion at a nuclear power plant = Reactor explosion - GTFO.
 
Artist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sleze: This is basic, simple maintenance that isn't being done.  Their threat of nukes is saber rattling.

It is time to end this regime and find a successor to Putin.  The oligarchs better choose someone soon.


Thread jack alert....speaking of oligarchs, has there been any articles/tweets/blogs/vlogs/interwebs information about that swell group? Like, a run down on them as far as if they're still in Russia, if they've put razor wire up in front of their palatial estates? I read somewhere one of 'em parked his mega yacht somewhere safer. Maybe hanging out with Elon, Gates, Bezos billionaires for mutual commiseration on how hard it is to be them.....

Aaannnd back to this convoy....if they're still in the region, as Spring comes around, the skeeters, black flies, no-see-ums, mosquitos, chiggers, and lord knows what other blood thirsty bugs are there to hatch 'n feast on anything with a pulse, could make getting stuck in the mud look quaint in comparison.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they're just sitting ducks stopped somewhere, why isn't Ukraine bombing the crap out of them? Do they have any capability at all of doing that? This seems like a huge lost opportunity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If we ever unleash our brrtt, it'll be the Highway of Death Redux
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Inflation will doom us all.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
shiatty tires or intentionally punctured tires.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sleze: This is basic, simple maintenance that isn't being done.  Their threat of nukes is saber rattling.

It is time to end this regime and find a successor to Putin.  The oligarchs better choose someone soon.


Yeah I imagine a good chunk of them wont even launch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: If we ever unleash our brrtt, it'll be the Highway of Death Redux


Followed by Fallout as the sequel.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: Did anyone call AAA?


They have Russian version called ДДД
 
thehobbes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse4.mm.bing.net image 474x343]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If they're just sitting ducks stopped somewhere, why isn't Ukraine bombing the crap out of them? Do they have any capability at all of doing that? This seems like a huge lost opportunity.


If I recall correctly, they're close enough to the Russian border that Ukrainians getting close enough to hit them could be hit by weaponry hanging being at the border.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess you can have a cheap invasion, a fast invasion, or an effective invasion.

Most nations can pick two, but Russia only got one.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With so many stories about vehicles stuck/stopped, I have to wonder if any (and how many) of them are deliberately done in order to not have to engage.  A bit of malicious compliance if you will.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Don't you think they look tired?


Confucius says: Man who walks in front of car get tired. Man who walks behind car gets exhausted.
 
