(Irish Mirror)   Bungling Irish thieves probably well on their way to getting cancer after stealing radioactive device from van   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
28
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nuclearsafety.gc.ca/eng/resources/news-room/feature-articles/how-portable-gauges-work.cfm

The Mirror is the kind of quality news outlet that loves to make something out of nothing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they bring you love.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably won't get cancer.

Might get a good chunk of money... those things used to be expensive as heck.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of bungling from the people that left the device in an unattended parked van long enough to be stolen.
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some good pubs in Drogheda.


That's, eh...that's all I can contribute.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RAYDON
Youtube lF-AiH1g3jk
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They would get some serious burns if they exposed the source to themselves..Also feeling sick, etc..
The risk of cancer goes up too, but seriously the stuff warns you pretty quickly about farking around with it
and the immediate finding out as your skin blisters and you can't stop barfing, and your bleeding can't
be stopped easily.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only there were some sort of warning label on the box...
 
Fubegra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(not giving the Mirror a click)

So, is this a Goiânia-level situation, or a something more on the level of a smoke detector?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fubegra: (not giving the Mirror a click)

So, is this a Goiânia-level situation, or a something more on the level of a smoke detector?


A little more than a smoke detector, a little less than Goiânia.. Not great, not terrible...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samut_Prakan_radiation_accident

got 3 scrappers dead

/by an 'unlicensed' Cobalt-60 source
// does the fact that the stolen material wasn't legally sanctioned, and therefor the incident a fluke, reassure more than the fact that you can obtain unlicensed radioactive material in the first place ?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Will they become superheroes or supervillains?

Or one of each in that duality jazz
 
talkertopc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The thieves wanted to glow before it got cool.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I saw this episode of name a police/detective/hospital show.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Da feckin' ting iz radioactive? Knock ten Euros off da price!'
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kb7rky: If only there were some sort of warning label on the box...


acs-h.assetsadobe.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Radioactive device from a van?

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: kb7rky: If only there were some sort of warning label on the box...

[acs-h.assetsadobe.com image 610x378]


Holy fark, I have not seen that image before. That is farking scary.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [i.gifer.com image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]



Pulp fiction briefcase? or Repo Men trunk?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

retrobruce: EdwardTellerhands: [i.gifer.com image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

Pulp fiction briefcase? or Repo Men trunk?


The Real Thing, from Kiss Me Deadly.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kb7rky: If only there were some sort of warning label on the box...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chrisco123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

retrobruce: EdwardTellerhands: [i.gifer.com image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pulp fiction briefcase? or Repo Men trunk?


Repo Man trunk.  Remember what happened to the cop who pulled the car over?  I'm sure it's the same.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, now I remember why the name Drogheda sticks out in my mind.

There's a church downtown that keeps a rather unusual relic. In a corner, there's a shrine to Saint Oliver Plunkett, with his preserved head on display.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, now I remember why the name Drogheda sticks out in my mind.

There's a church downtown that keeps a rather unusual relic. In a corner, there's a shrine to Saint Oliver Plunkett, with his preserved head on display.

[Fark user image 800x1255]


Yeesh...That's pretty ghoulish...Dead guy on a stick, rotting heads.... Pretty creepy...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glow in the dark condoms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
