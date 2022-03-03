 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chess.com)   Géza Maróczy, one of the first grandmasters, was born on this day in 1870. He was Hungarian, but he had Volodymyr Zelenskyy-esque balls by winning by placing a major piece where everyone can take it. An interactive board is set up. Can you do it too?   (chess.com) divider line
19
    More: Giggity, Game, Daily Puzzle, Toy, Puzzle, Bug, Today, Maroczy's Candles  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 03 Mar 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you try the obvious move it tells you not to do that, and it'll explain if you only sign up for a free membership. WHO THE FARK GREENLIT THIS BULLSHIAT?
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good puzzle.  First move is obvious, second move is a logical continuation.  Third move puzzled me.  Of the three ways black could take, I saw the problem with two of them right away, but the third one ... I'm blind on the diagonals.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First move was pretty easy.  Second seemed inevitable.  Third move I pondered for a long time.  Three ways to capture usually indicates a bad move.  Usually.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you try the obvious move it tells you not to do that, and it'll explain if you only sign up for a free membership. WHO THE FARK GREENLIT THIS BULLSHIAT?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chess is taught to teach students to think ahead and anticipate possible moves or scenarios that could occur in anything from business to, well, chess. It should be a requirement for drivers because most seem to think no further ahead then the hood ornament. My high school offered three week mini courses in many different subjects, even one in "Comic Books as Literature" and one of the classes was Chess. This was in the early 1970s. I didn't take chess as a 3-wk class because I already knew how to play, and there were so many other classes I wanted and needed to take the four graduation because I chose to graduate before Christmas in the first semester of my senior year.

Before you could take driver's ed, a quarter long 9-week class, you had to first take Basic Auto Shop. Before you could take Basic Auto Shop you had to take Basic Electrical Shop and Basic Shop to learn how to use tools. One of my prereqs for Architectural Drawing 3 was I had to take Interior Decorating 1. Because I wanted to graduate early I had to have the whole year done before I could get credit to graduate. In addition to working part-time I had a lot of school work. But I got it done and graduated with a 3.46 average, better than I thought I would do. I was lucky that a lot of my teachers supported me and were willing to give their time for tutoring and mentoring me through those classes. I was very lucky to go to a very good high school which gave me an education I have actually used throughout my life. Being taught chest as a child by my parents and grandparents and siblings help me to learn to think ahead in life. Because that is what chess is: anticipation.
 
nartreb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Solution rot13ed below:

1.  Ekr6.    (Vs ... Dkr6, gura 2.  Akr6.)
... Dq8  (D unf abjurer ryfr gb eha)
2.  Ds3 (guerngravat Ds7#)
 ...  Dq7  (bayl jnl gb qrsraq s7)
3.  Er7!
  ... erfvta
(vs 3. ... AkE be OkE, gura Ds7#.  Vs 3. ...DkE, gura 4. Dq5+ Ds7 5.Dks7# )
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you try the obvious move it tells you not to do that, and it'll explain if you only sign up for a free membership. WHO THE FARK GREENLIT THIS BULLSHIAT?


Someone on Fark is really trying to make chess a thing. Tons of redlit links about chess stuff. Congrats on finally  managing to get one greened, subby.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a buddy who was huge into chess. His entire family played. He would go to little tournament things around and would always do really well.

He taught me to play and how to use strategy when playing. Way too big brain shiat for me so I never understood and he always whooped my ass except for one time.

I have no idea what I'm doing or if I'm falling into some trap or whatever. Well I blundered through a game and he set up a sacrifice he expected me to make and I just didn't because I don't use chess logic I play like I live life, blissfully unaware. I move a rook across the board to take one of his bishops and he just looked me straight in the eyes and laughed.

Check farking mate.

Had he not pointed it out I would have just kept on playing. I didn't realize that I had a knight blocking 1 of the 2 places he could move the king, the rook covered the king and the other free spot.

I never repeated that victory, and never got close. Although I may have and he didn't tell me.
 
nartreb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
should have added: to decode, copy and paste here:
https://rot13.com/
 
nartreb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When you try the obvious move it tells you not to do that, and it'll explain if you only sign up for a free membership. WHO THE FARK GREENLIT THIS BULLSHIAT?


I think you mean the move that wins a piece but moves one of your pieces away from a very useful spot.    There's a better move, that brings a strong piece forward, thus improving your position, and furthermore causes an immediate threat to a critical enemy piece.  When you have a choice of two moves, you almost always want to pick the move that gives you more threats.
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can I move a big piece to where it will be easily captured? Sure! Done! Go me!

Shiat. Now my queen has been easily captured. What next?

/ didn't think ahead
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Using the hint button, I got the solution.  But then I guess I don't know what the puzzle is.  The king is not in checkmate when it says solved.  Can anyone explain?
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also I'm apparently dumb. I solved the puzzle, basically through trial and error, and I don't get how the solution is the solution. Presumably Black queen takes rook next, right? Then what? Oh... duh. Queen to D5. It took entirely too long for me to see that. Me not good at chess.
 
nartreb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Using the hint button, I got the solution.  But then I guess I don't know what the puzzle is.  The king is not in checkmate when it says solved.  Can anyone explain?


See my original post in this thread.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Using the hint button, I got the solution.  But then I guess I don't know what the puzzle is.  The king is not in checkmate when it says solved.  Can anyone explain?


I think it is black QxR, then QC5+, Queen that killed rook can then move to e6 and get killed or f7, both result in checkmate with QC5xQe6/f7++. If bishop or knight kills rook same thing Qf7++ the key is the f7 square and the knight protecting it for white. So while its not checkmate its still over.

- Sofa
 
nartreb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry, my second post.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nartreb: Good puzzle.  First move is obvious, second move is a logical continuation.  Third move puzzled me.  Of the three ways black could take, I saw the problem with two of them right away, but the third one ... I'm blind on the diagonals.


If queen takes the rook, then it no longer guards the D file, which allows White to play QxD5 - check. Black can interpose, but it only delays checkmate by one move.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nartreb: Russ1642: When you try the obvious move it tells you not to do that, and it'll explain if you only sign up for a free membership. WHO THE FARK GREENLIT THIS BULLSHIAT?

I think you mean the move that wins a piece but moves one of your pieces away from a very useful spot.    There's a better move, that brings a strong piece forward, thus improving your position, and furthermore causes an immediate threat to a critical enemy piece.  When you have a choice of two moves, you almost always want to pick the move that gives you more threats.


That wasn't my question. My question was who greenlit this bullshiat?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.