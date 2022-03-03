 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Say what you will about the French, they know how to make your last days worthwhile   (popsci.com) divider line
Maynotlast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can you imagine being in the hospital ward, feeling fine, and one morning they wheel in a breakfast of wine and caviar?  "But... but... the doctor told me I was going home tomorrow!"
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably cheaper (and absolutely better) than dying after 20 days in the ICU as a vegetable covered in bed sores.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of my happiest moments while working in the hospital was giving a dying woman strained cream of chicken soup. She was strict NPO. Doc wouldn't budge. On her last day alive, I snuck the soup in and gave her a few small spoonfuls. After she passed, her daughter told me the last thing she said was, "damn, that soup was good".
It's moments like that that made the work worth it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
... happy ending
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: ... happy ending



Happy Ending | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube QPV7kYbpoNo


/...it's good
 
gbv23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In other news socialized medicine is bad
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's crazy, we need to make death as drawn out and as painful as possible, it should be something we wouldn't even subject a dog or cat to!

Dignity has NO place in death ya damn heathens!
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been in "rehab" facilities that are actually warehouses for the very old. They sit slumped and senseless in wheelchairs all day long. Horrible. FSM grant that I kick off long before that. This country thinks that "still breathing" counts as a success.
 
berylman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gbv23: [Top 10 attractions at the Euro-Disney]


That is truly the funniest thing I have seen today. My cheeks are streaks with tears of laughter. Thank you
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: I've been in "rehab" facilities that are actually warehouses for the very old. They sit slumped and senseless in wheelchairs all day long. Horrible. FSM grant that I kick off long before that. This country thinks that "still breathing" counts as a success.


Healthcare likes to talk a lot about quality of life but they don't really seem to do anything beyond keeping one alive, even if that life is total hell.

If they can't throw surgery or pills at it they don't seen to really give a shiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russian caviar?????

/indignant question marks
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maynotlast: Can you imagine being in the hospital ward, feeling fine, and one morning they wheel in a breakfast of wine and caviar?  "But... but... the doctor told me I was going home tomorrow!"


"You are, to the afterlife! Now, I don't want to hear that you're Muslim and can't drink this wine, this is France after all and we are so secular we shove it down your throats! Now here's the nice caviar and I hope your passing is comfortable as we hope it will be."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going to spend my last days getting to my open tabs and finishing my to-do list
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: I've been in "rehab" facilities that are actually warehouses for the very old. They sit slumped and senseless in wheelchairs all day long. Horrible. FSM grant that I kick off long before that. This country thinks that "still breathing" counts as a success.


These are valuable Republican voters you're talking about
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Maynotlast: Can you imagine being in the hospital ward, feeling fine, and one morning they wheel in a breakfast of wine and caviar?  "But... but... the doctor told me I was going home tomorrow!"

"You are, to the afterlife! Now, I don't want to hear that you're Muslim and can't drink this wine, this is France after all and we are so secular we shove it down your throats! Now here's the nice caviar and I hope your passing is comfortable as we hope it will be."


"...but why is everything black-and-white? Also, why are you wearing a striped long-sleeved shirt? And where is that accordion music coming from!?"

"Where does anything really come from, and where can it really go to, mon ami?"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy:  Healthcare likes to talk a lot about quality of life but they don't really seem to do anything beyond keeping one alive, even if that life is total hell.

There's no money in death, duh. The Cash Must Flow.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: One of my happiest moments while working in the hospital was giving a dying woman strained cream of chicken soup. She was strict NPO. Doc wouldn't budge. On her last day alive, I snuck the soup in and gave her a few small spoonfuls. After she passed, her daughter told me the last thing she said was, "damn, that soup was good".
It's moments like that that made the work worth it.


It absolutely makes it worth it. I'm okay with bending the rules a bit when it seems appropriate. 2 NPO residents spring to mind over the years.
One lady kept asking for an egg salad sandwich. *shrug*. Never really found out why, I guess she really just had a thing for egg salad. A sandwich was out of the question. I like them though. Figured I could eat them for lunch. Took maybe 1/4 cup and pureed it. Over the next couple of days I gave her...maybe a tsp/day. Maybe 1/2tsp. Not much. She passed before I could feed her all of it.
Another gentleman, similar to the story, but it was brandy not wine. He said he almost daily had a shot of warm brandy after dinner/before bed. So for his last week or so? Same thing. He got brandy after dinner. Just a tiny bit, enough to "wet the whistle". Fun fact? Less than a tsp of brandy will warm in 3 secs in the microwave.
The egg salad I never told anyone about, but the brandy? I got a tacit nod from the RN.
Many similar things over the years. Those two just sprang to mind.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guastella was neither family nor friend. She was his doctor, namely the chief of the palliative care unit at Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital (CHU)

Ah yes.  A lot of train engineers end up going there....
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in America...

quietus_production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

You don't even get popcorn and soda for the movie.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm going to spend my last days getting to my open tabs and finishing my to-do list


"I wish I spent more time in the office.....*gasp!*"  X.X
 
