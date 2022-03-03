 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Man dies 2/3 of the way into the Fry Challenge   (bbc.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A post-mortem examination showed Mr Mansfield had caffeine levels of 392mg per litre of blood.

Wow.  At 392mg per liter, that'd be close to 95mg per 8oz.  Blood as caffeinated as actual coffee
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another one? It's an epidemic.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So,...the opposite of the Curtis Challenge?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know. There are some pretty obvious differences between a pile of caffeine you can measure in millegrams, and the pile of caffeine measured best in grams...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The hearing was told the scales Mr Mansfield had used to measure the powder had a weighing range from two to 5,000 grams, whereas he was attempting to weigh a recommended dose of 60-300mg. "

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok so not one of the stupid tik tok challenges just measured it wrong, you do have to be careful with that shiat it can fark you up taking it over time too.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A personal trainer died after taking caffeine powder the equivalent of up to 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.

Another reason you should never take health advice from a "personal trainer".
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I took 6 caffeine  pills (1 pill = 2 cups of coffee) in middle school once, I spent an hour speeded out of my mind and ripping paper into tinier and tinier pieces, then crashed for 3 hours.

/They sold caffeine pills OTC to minors for some reason in the 90's.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, I took a few No-Doz to get through writing a final paper and I couldn't sleep for days.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: /They sold caffeine pills OTC to minors for some reason in the 90's.


Forgot about that shiat.  Had crazy marketing on it too.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most British cause of death ever:  He got his maths wrong.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody never watched Save by the Bell.
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This all comes down to using the right units. The dosing was in milligrams but the guy's scale read 2-500 grams. I'm flashing back to engineering school, are you using the right units? Does the instrument being used measure in the right range.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Somebody never watched Save by the Bell.


I'M SO EXCITED!!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even Fry stopped at 100. I like coffee but I do not want to hear colors.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I took 6 caffeine  pills (1 pill = 2 cups of coffee) in middle school once, I spent an hour speeded out of my mind and ripping paper into tinier and tinier pieces, then crashed for 3 hours.

/They sold caffeine pills OTC to minors for some reason in the 90's.


They still do in most states, far as I can tell.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cheron: This all comes down to using the right units. The dosing was in milligrams but the guy's scale read 2-500 grams. I'm flashing back to engineering school, are you using the right units? Does the instrument being used measure in the right range.


In the first thread I said that a decent milligram scale can be had for $20. This guy was such an idiot.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you touch MY share.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His last known photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: MillionDollarMo: Somebody never watched Save by the Bell.

I'M SO EXCITED!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Minutes later, after going to lie down, he began foaming at the mouth. His wife Suzannah alerted neighbours and family, and called an ambulance

I'd have skipped the gossiping and gone straight to calling the ambulance, but maybe she had accepted that he was too stupid to live and wanted to talk about her great luck that he'd fallen to natural selection.
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cheron: This all comes down to using the right units. The dosing was in milligrams but the guy's scale read 2-500 grams. I'm flashing back to engineering school, are you using the right units? Does the instrument being used measure in the right range.

In the first thread I said that a decent milligram scale can be had for $20. This guy was such an idiot.


I knit and dye my own yarn as a hobby.  Typically bulk undyed yarn comes in 100g packages, and for a typical solid, vivid single-color dye, the recommended use is 2% dye by weight.  So I bought a tiny little pocket jewelers scale from Amazon that measures down to the mg for like $20.  It's probably not super-accurate (although the check-weights I've used on it have all verified out OK), but it's good enough for my needs.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
.......but was later pronounced dead at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire

Quite an achievement because in comparison I'll probably die at County General in Shelbyville.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Buttons: I took 6 caffeine  pills (1 pill = 2 cups of coffee) in middle school once, I spent an hour speeded out of my mind and ripping paper into tinier and tinier pieces, then crashed for 3 hours.

/They sold caffeine pills OTC to minors for some reason in the 90's.


Cross tops! On every counter at convenience stores in the late 80s early 90s. Ephedrine, I think it was.
Meth heads were buying it all out and breaking it down.
 
