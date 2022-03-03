 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Ukraine is managing to avoid the used vehicle shortage hitting the rest of the world   (amp.ibtimes.sg) divider line
31
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one
/click
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to open up Crazy Vlad's Used Miltary Equipment Mart, I think.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing the propaganda officer didn't do his job. Or just didn't believe Putin ether.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has it been considered whether all of these Russians saying they give up is just the theory game where they all of a sudden  have all of these Russians in Ukraine?
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as their moral is extremely low"
Well, yes, I had kinda guessed that bit for myself.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nooooo! Russia has best Army!!!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Guessing the propaganda officer didn't do his job. Or just didn't believe Putin ether.


He fell on his tea.

s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 the usual crowd come in to say how Ukraine should just surrender now cause they're obviously have absolutely no chance to win whatsoever.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Time to open up Crazy Vlad's Used Miltary Equipment Mart, I think.


Low miles!!!

Taken a couple LAWs, but no other maintenance needed.

Price is firm, you pick up
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Has it been considered whether all of these Russians saying they give up is just the theory game where they all of a sudden  have all of these Russians in Ukraine?


With weapons while guys watch them machine guns? Brilliant.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: hoodiowithtudio: Has it been considered whether all of these Russians saying they give up is just the theory game where they all of a sudden  have all of these Russians in Ukraine?

With weapons while guys watch them machine guns? Brilliant.


Without. Damn you iOS keyboard.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help but wonder if paying your conscripts less then US$30/mo (lower with the crash of the ruble, now) might not be a valid option in the modern world.

I know if I was forced to invade Canada for that kind of money, I'd pretty much surrender as well. This isn't in defense of the mother land... it's to prop up the ego of a despot. There's no shame in quitting before you are ordered to commit more war crimes.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any future war strategy simulation games need to have random farmers with tractors start stealing your vehicles if you fail to maintain sufficient supply units.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Soviet Russian power is a myth. Great show.
There are no spare parts. Nothing is working, nothing, it's nothing but painted rust.
But you, you need to keep the Russian myth alive to maintain your military industrial complex.
Your system depends on Russian being perceived as a mortal threat. It's not a threat.
It was never a threat. It will never be a threat. It's a rotted, bloated cow."
                                                                                                             Valentin Gregorievich Mironov
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Any future war strategy simulation games need to have random farmers with tractors start stealing your vehicles if you fail to maintain sufficient supply units.


FARMA 3
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Any future war strategy simulation games need to have random farmers with tractors start stealing your vehicles if you fail to maintain sufficient supply units.


The Farming Simulator guys are in our World of Tanks servers again...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd come in to say how Ukraine should just surrender now cause they're obviously have absolutely no chance to win whatsoever.


Russia should surrender now and shoot Putin in the head, along with all his cronies, and elect a stable democratic government.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1499429718281625601

Guessing no one wanted to drive the unarmored bombtruck.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd come in to say how Ukraine should just surrender now cause they're obviously have absolutely no chance to win whatsoever.

Russia should surrender now and shoot Putin in the head, along with all his cronies, and elect a stable democratic government.


Best outcome ever.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also avoid those annoying dealer markups and pay no taxes on their new equipment.  Those things are killer.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd come in to say how Ukraine should just surrender now cause they're obviously have absolutely no chance to win whatsoever.

Russia should surrender now and shoot Putin in the head, along with all his cronies, and elect a stable democratic government.


One does wonder what happens if the Russian economy collapses.  They have what, 3000 nukes?  Putin is playing with the end of humanity for what ends up as his personal bucket list.
Why can't he collect Pokemon, Faberge eggs, or stamps instead?  He really needs a hobby.  Maybe he can become a hide and seek champion, or a lead deceleration absorber.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha comrade! You don't know glorious plan of biggest Russian genius Putin! He is going to bankrupt Ukraine by forcing them to care for and feed all of these criminals that he has sent them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 302x730]

https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1499429718281625601

Guessing no one wanted to drive the unarmored bombtruck.


Those soldiers learned how to do that from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (5/10) Movie CLIP - F*** Rambo (1987) HD
Youtube 36IxAWko46A
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: They also avoid those annoying dealer markups and pay no taxes on their new equipment.  Those things are killer.


Skip the clearcoat and the rustproofing...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Northern: They have what, 3000 nukes?



img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
amindtat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 302x730]

https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1499429718281625601

Guessing no one wanted to drive the unarmored bombtruck.


Your first mistake was messing with a Slav in camouflage tracksuit.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
During my 21-year navel career, one of the things we were repeatedly taught is that whether ships or tanks, the Russians rely on two basic concepts: one, to have redundant systems in case one fails or even more than one fails, and two, to rely on a heavy number of troops in case they get slaughtered and you will always have backups. This thinking is why you see so many tanks and nearly a million men to conquer a country with a much smaller armed Force. The Russians rely on overwhelming military strength and backup systems & troops. It has been their mainstay in battle since the early tsars. Just keep throwing men & bullets at the enemy. Putin was taught he can always get more personnel from the depths of Siberia and the prisons of the gulags, and if you run out of men, do what Stalin did during World War II, draft the women and create entire female corps. It is the Russian / Soviet mindset of battle: backup troops and backup systems.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: During my 21-year navel career, one of the things we were repeatedly taught is that whether ships or tanks, the Russians rely on two basic concepts: one, to have redundant systems in case one fails or even more than one fails, and two, to rely on a heavy number of troops in case they get slaughtered and you will always have backups. This thinking is why you see so many tanks and nearly a million men to conquer a country with a much smaller armed Force. The Russians rely on overwhelming military strength and backup systems & troops. It has been their mainstay in battle since the early tsars. Just keep throwing men & bullets at the enemy. Putin was taught he can always get more personnel from the depths of Siberia and the prisons of the gulags, and if you run out of men, do what Stalin did during World War II, draft the women and create entire female corps. It is the Russian / Soviet mindset of battle: backup troops and backup systems.


The thing is that works...when you're on defense. It stopped Napolean and it stopped Hitler, but that's because people were fighting for their homes. You can soak casualties for a couple of years while you're building up and then counterattack.

That doesn't work when you're the one invading. You can't keep invading while you wait two years to build up for an attack.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Northern: They have what, 3000 nukes?


[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x515]


How many of those are actually working?

We are seeing the fruits of corruption and skimming for decades on weapons and equipment. It was exposed as bad when they rode into Georgia, and nothing improved, except the pockets of oligarchs and the useful idiots who funneled money their way.

I recall seeing a documentary some years ago, showing ICBM silos half-filled with water, and interviews with officers who stated most of their missiles lacked the fuel/consumables to actually launch... Russia surely has some working missiles and bombs, which the west has to take seriously, but are they really the threat they claim to be?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I know if I was forced to invade Canada for that kind of money, I'd pretty much surrender as well.


I'd surrender even if I was paid way more money than that.  We already effectively lost a war to them before it got called off on account of hurricane throwing Canada's cannons back at them.
 
