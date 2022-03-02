 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Brazilian model says she was kicked out of Airbnb for being too hot (nsfw)   (nypost.com) divider line
60
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1507 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 8:50 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's wrong with her legs?
Fark user imageView Full Size


That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image image 425x516]

That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.


Butt filler injections.
Lasts about two to five years. Fairly high risk of complications.
Almost always grotesque. Much like Botox duck lips.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's claiming it was reverse lookism, but my hunch is maybe just normal lookism.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know how hard it is to get KY out of a sofa?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um...
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing


I came here to post this too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like her plastic surgeon had a lot of business with her.
 
Dubwise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Straight guys have weird taste...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She just looks....weird.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Redh8t: arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image image 425x516]

That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.

Butt filler injections.
Lasts about two to five years. Fairly high risk of complications.
Almost always grotesque. Much like Botox duck lips.


Yeah that doesn't look attractive now

When it starts sagging and getting stretch marks it'll look way worse
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gross. That ass belongs in a barn.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dubwise: Straight guys have weird taste...


I'm a straight guy and I can assure you that that woman is emphatically not my taste.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing

We're

not calling her hot.  She is.  It's modern advertising, trying to get agencies and sponsors to see here marketing value (or not as it may be).
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seen Brazilian Air Models

/can confirm
 
Lady J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
for being too hot?

Fark user imageView Full Size


computer says no
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's Michael Jackson.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sheesh, basic formatting fail.

We're not calling.... blah blah
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Body dysphoria has always been a thing but social media has amplified it by orders of magnitude.
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image 425x516]

That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.


I'm old and fat. I noticed the takeout/delivery food on the table first.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like in just about every pose in that article like she's trying to hold back a huge fart
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. She's terrifying.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dubwise: Straight guys have weird taste...


Most of us don't.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size



Sure... If you think Sylvester Stallone in a wig with a boob job is "hot", I guess so.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image 425x516]


I think her butt implants slid down into the back of her thighs. Makes her legs look like a meaty chicken drumstick.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I'm literally shaking (my ass for another picture to go on my instagram)"
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: whyRpeoplesostupid: you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing

I came here to post this too.


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ugh, not even with subby's penile enhancement
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(Opens link, looks at pic)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image image 425x516]

That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.


She's getting ready to beef.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: She just looks....weird.


She was probably quite pretty originally too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That's Michael Jackson.


HE IS RISEN!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think subby meant "smoking hot".
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: for being too hot?

[Fark user image 425x728]

computer says no


that's mila kunis' brother.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing


No, you are not alone about this. The poor gal looks like a monster.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [nypost.com image 850x566]


Sure... If you think Sylvester Stallone in a wig with a boob job is "hot", I guess so.


If you see a woman "fitness model" who is all muscular and veiny, PLUS she's from Brazil, go ahead and bet $1000 she's on roids.

It's easy money.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me if her eyes move independently from each other.
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: arrogantbastich: What's wrong with her legs?
[Fark user image image 425x516]

That has to be PS. Especially as some pics they look normal.

She's getting ready to beef.


Only in the shower please
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By "too hot" does she really mean "able to bust any chair with her bionic turd-cutter"?
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: you know, I'm getting old. They've changed what hot means without me knowing


Got that right... looks like a blob with eyelashes... just because she loves herself doesn't mean others do.....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She has more plastic on her than my Trans Am.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: She's claiming it was reverse lookism, but my hunch is maybe just normal lookism.


Yeah, if the guy suffered from hot girl phobia, he should have been ok around her. She looks like she wants to eat your soul because she is lacking one.
 
Katwang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her legs look more like Popeye's arms
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She was going to film a porno in that rental, wasn't she?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Body dysphoria has always been a thing but social media has amplified it by orders of magnitude.


And so have plastic surgeons right down to some ex-hooker-now-part-time-madam injecting you will automotive silicon.
 
Electromax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All joking aside, this has happened to me on AirBnB many times  and it's never funny. So what if I "made the host uncomfortable" - when you look like me you get that feedback a lot. All you can do is leave the host a bad review and move on
 
mfsst10
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: By "too hot" does she really mean "able to bust any chair with her bionic turd-cutter"?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Assuming they're not colored contacts, she seems like she had nice eyes before she totally effed up the REST of her body.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.