(MSN)   How effective are the sanctions? Here's the first handwringing article worrying about potential consequences and backlash from turning off Apple Pay on a country actively bombing 40 million people   (msn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Re: Concern

Concerning concerns.

Concerningly concerned.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Could"

Thanks for Kremsplaining, I don't care.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The hardships being faced by russia are nothing compared to the hardships being faced by Ukraine.

This stops when russia stops.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*Dems do something*

Media: What if it backfires?  Is this too mean?


/every time
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Money doesn't care about your politics or your war or your health. Money wants more of itself however it can get it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sanctions could hurt Russian civilians.
/have a revolution and overthrow your leader....aren't you known for that?
 
Jumbled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poooooooooor farking Russia. I hope they die.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe don't do business with our adversaries and brutal dictators in the first place?
 
jethroe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read an interesting article about this just a while ago

The West's SWIFT Kick is Aimed at Russia, But it Will Also Hit the US Dollar - CounterPunch.org

In the short term, the SWIFT kick and other sanctions may hurt Russia more than they hurt you. But the uncontested reign of the US dollar among global currencies seems to be nearing its end, in part because the US government is driving the world away from it with the constant threat of sanctions.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
farking ghouls.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yeah, after 6 years of articles explaing how XYZ "COULD" lead to investigations in to TFG, or "COULD" land him in jail, or some other shiat "COULD" do this or that, most articles theorizing about shiat are basically spam mail now.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OH NOES!  We might be affected by the war!  EVERYONE PANIC!
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If anyone in the west is worried about the toll of the economic sanctions on the Russian people, they should go ahead and pick up a rifle and defend Ukraine.
 
Nullav
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, I suppose we could all just lob nukes for half an hour instead.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It'll hurt the people of Russia: Well, I guess they better get to rising up, finding Putin and stopping him then.

"We should let him win or we might all be more poor"Yeah, we know, this is really about you losing some of your short gains. As if that wasn't already happening and everyone didn't already know it.


Gee maybe if we would just let Pootie invade, I could afford a new pair of nikes.
 
yo mom goes to college
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A-farking-men, this is the price everyone must pay for ignoring evil. There is no point fixing the blame and fixing the problem will require pain from all sides, mostly Russia, but the west has a little pain coming it's way as well.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry, but we should have learned by now that "we don't want to make things worse" is no disincentive to madmen.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Protip: Be against the war and you can prevent the consequences of war.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Russia is using Thermobaric weapons in residential areas, targeting schools, apartment buildings, and hospitals, and I'm supposed to feel sorry for Russians because they can't see the new Batman movie or use Apple Pay? F*CK YOU AND F*CK RUSSIA.

Thermobaric weapons produce more heat and overpressure than conventional weapons by exploding a vapor in the blast zone, according to the Journal of Military and Veterans' Health. Such weapons create tremendous damage to the human body, according to the journal.

"They are not illegal, even though their effects can be pretty horrific because of ... creating a vacuum and sucking the air out of the lungs of defenders," Marcus Hellyer, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told The Guardian.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, confirmed the Russians have used thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs.

"We have seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine which has no place on the battlefield," the U.S. envoy to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the General Assembly, according to The Hill.

"That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention."
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark them until they depose Puty-put.
 
supaxi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well I guess we should just let Russia invade anyone they want.  Was this written by Neville Chamberlain?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Butt...but... but...... Trump/Republicans good regardless of anything....... Biden/Democrats..... You're hurting Putin's fee fees........

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Economic measures to punish Russian aggression and to support Ukrainian defense are absolutely necessary. But Western governments should be very careful about which sanctions they impose next."

Well, duh.  Fortunately for you, everyone making these decisions knows this.  Do you think they haven't had continually updated plans for who, what, and when to sanction for a decade?

. The former official noted that Russia's central bank, which had its assets frozen by the United States in a Rubicon-crossing move, had more assets than the entire economic output of Iran.

Can we stop calling every damn thing the crossing of the Rubicon?  That means "point of no return".  The Rubicon has not been crossed because the assets can be unfrozen.  It would maybe be crossing the Rubicon if the US seized and spent the assets.  Doing a thing that you can undo is not crossing the Rubicon.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hurting for russia stops when the hurting for Ukraine stops. Period.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The media has to sensationalize every damn thing as much as possible, truth be damned.
It's ridiculous.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
no1curr.jpg
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's super popular on the right as well. I see a lot of conversations that go:

Con: Sanctions mean nothing to Putin! This only hurts hardworking Russian people!
Lib: So what should we do instead?
Con: *smokebomb*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they're scared. If countries start seizing yachts from Russian oligarchs what's to stop them from attacking other rich arseholes?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Maybe don't do business with our adversaries and brutal dictators in the first place?


I see where this comes from and somewhat agree.  However the way we're handling this now using a financial Vulcan death grip is way better than physically confronting them unless we have to.  I'm in the we're going to have to confront them physically too crowd, but it's nice to see how much chaos it's already causing them and we have yet to fire our bullets.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is Russia under the same kind of pressure that Ukraine is under? No? Then it's still not nearly enough.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only concern I have is for the people there that are going to be aching. I can swing higher fuel prices or more for privileges I enjoy every day.

Many Russians could, but even the middle of the pack is plowing downward into poverty at insane rates.

If their dictatorship doesn't get it's head out of it's ass they are going to have an army of bear riding babushkas storming the capital armed with frying pans and wanting blood.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Sanctions could hurt Russian civilians."

I'll develop concern for that once Russia stops murdering Ukrainian civilians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It's super popular on the right as well. I see a lot of conversations that go:

Con: Sanctions mean nothing to Putin! This only hurts hardworking Russian people!
Lib: So what should we do instead?
Con: *smokebomb*


That's always been a big righty thing.  Whether it's Iran or going back to South Africa in the 80s, the righty thing is always that sanctions don't work cuz strongly worded letter LOLOLOL.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
whynooneshoulddoanythingthatwillinconveniencerichassholes.jpg
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well I hope the Russian citizens get smart and start a revolution. They could even use the guillotine! On Putin!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Such concern

Much money

Wow!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The media has to sensationalize every damn thing as much as possible, truth be damned.
It's ridiculous.


It's not just the media with the Rubicon thing.  It's like every so often a word or phrase enters the popular consciousness and suddenly it's used to describe everything.  Remember when everything and everyone was a hipster?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, it's going to suck big time for the average Russian, who is not at fault, but hey, it's your leadership.
I know, I know, they don't get to have free and fair elections, and protesting can get you a one way trip to some faraway place, but maybe if things starting to hurt a lot, action will be taken. Where that leads, who knows? We all could be much worse off than we are now, but in the words of the zen master: "We'll see"

Interesting video on sanctions:

The END of Russian Aviation!? | Mentour NOW!
Youtube yrgI4gB5W2o
 
darth sunshine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
