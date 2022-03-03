 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Russian and Belarusian athletes are officially banned from competing in the winter Paralympics   (espn.com) divider line
    Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, International Paralympic Committee, Belarusian athletes, Winter Paralympic Games, International Olympic Committee  
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russians drug healthy athletes to compete do they also strategically cripple paratheletes?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: If Russians drug healthy athletes to compete do they also strategically cripple paratheletes?


I doubt its even on their radar to care very much. It's not like its the regular Olympics which gets really good ratings.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: If Russians drug healthy athletes to compete do they also strategically cripple paratheletes?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've studied nuclear war for 35 years -- you should be worried. | Brian Toon | TEDxMileHigh
Youtube M7hOpT0lPGI



We finally gonna all die.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: If Russians drug healthy athletes to compete do they also strategically cripple paratheletes?


So many humorous ways the word cripple could have been used in this thread, but you burned it on angry.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently all the other teams said they would refuse to play against Russians even if they were competing independently.
So much for solidarity and keeping politics out of sport.  On the other tiny hand...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, because if they DID participate they wouldn't have a leg to stand on.

/Sorry
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, next time there will be considerably more eligible athletes.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You want to be actor? First let me ask, you good at sport? Which? OK. We got work for you. Method acting, you heard of it? Yes? This role, you have to always pretend you cripple or very stupid, never break character, this VERY important, understand? Come here tomorrow, we get experts, they get you started."
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: If Russians drug healthy athletes to compete do they also strategically cripple paratheletes?


They did in the Sochi games, so no reason they wouldn't have tried it here.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the athletes. I'm able-bodied and I can't compete with them. Not even close, I would lose every event.

Still, screw Russia and Belarus. Y'all made some bad choices recently. And that's putting it mildly.

/excuse me, google wants to correct y'all to yawl? i'm from the south, we don't play that way
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wxboy: Well, next time there will be considerably more eligible athletes.


Baaaahahaha!

That's FUCKING dark, farker.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Russia even has parathletes.

I figured they euthanize them all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wxboy: Well, next time there will be considerably more eligible athletes.


Wow.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carr once joked "'Say what you like about these servicemen amputees from Iraq and Afghanistan, but we are going to have a farking good Paralympic team in 2012."
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

twonky: Jimmy Carr once joked "'Say what you like about these servicemen amputees from Iraq and Afghanistan, but we are going to have a farking good Paralympic team in 2012."


Very on brand for Carr, he can be more than a little brutal at times, which is why I love him. He very much plays to the court jester archetype, taking truth to power through comedy.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Redh8t: wxboy: Well, next time there will be considerably more eligible athletes.

Baaaahahaha!

That's farkING dark, farker.


I should probably feel bad, but since it's 4 AM and this is Fark, I don't.
 
Lagaidh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Have you read about this? Have you heard about this?
 
