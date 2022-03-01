 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLD News 13)   Arizona State student arrested with two explosive devices in his dorm room. He said they were A) For protection B) A salute to Ukrainian fighters or C) Entertainment purposes only   (kold.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, 19-year-old ASU student, Constable, explosive devices, Logan Baker Reynolds, ASU Police Department, dorm room, ASU Police Spokesperson Adam Wolfe  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 4:30 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riiiight...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shouldn't of had them in his dorm but "pyrotechnic devices" sounds like cop speak for fireworks they don't want to admit they overreacted about just a little.

Reminds me of way back in the day when my college dorm was evacuated in the middle of the night because a student was caught with a rice cooker in her dorm.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't rocket fuel
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Esroc: Shouldn't of had them in his dorm but "pyrotechnic devices" sounds like cop speak for fireworks they don't want to admit they overreacted about just a little.

Reminds me of way back in the day when my college dorm was evacuated in the middle of the night because a student was caught with a rice cooker in her dorm.


What wouldn't even be allowed in a chemistry lab they were doing in their dorm room.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.