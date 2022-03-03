 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   ♫ I read the news today, oh boy ♫ 3,000 holes in Trump's new border fence ♫ And thought the holes were rather small, ICE had to fix them all ♫ Now they know how many holes it takes to fill an asshat's wall ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
38
    More: Fail, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Washington, D.C., Donald Trump, The Washington Post, Mexican smugglers, unpublished U.S. Customs, George W. Bush, Washington Post  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 8:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh subby, you magnificent bastard. +1 for you.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, bravo
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So were the holes there to let people escape or enter the US?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i'd love to turn you on, subby
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools

Do they have Harbor Freight stores in Mexico?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's help Subby make the grade and vote this up.
 
rfenster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They didn't notice that the lights had changed?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Nobody builds things as good as me"

Probably not a perfect quote
 
turboke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I haven't really been following this from Europe. Did Mexico ever pay for that wall?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many immigrant babies have been passed through these holes? Asks Fox News
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
😂
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow if only they were told a physical barrier would be useless. It might work if Mexico only had stone age tech and no hardware stores. What a waste of farking money.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"as the wall was frequently breached with cheap power tools like angle grinders and demolition saws."

snort.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools

Do they have Harbor Freight stores in Mexico?


Naw, they sneak in to the U S, buy them, do some light raping, maybe a murder if there's time and then sneak back across to do the sawing.

Kinda of surprised the whole fence isn't in a scrap yard by now.

This is low grade steel, Pedro.  Where'd you get it?
"The wall, This piece blew over on to my property, man"
Don't you know the one true fact about gringo contractors?   They always go cheap.  Half this stuff is already rust, man.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFG is a big investor in Home Depot and Harbor Freight.
 
docilej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Priorities- Biden is more concerned with the Ukraine border than our own.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools

Do they have Harbor Freight stores in Mexico?


The Googles say, SI!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that the thing every halfway rational person thought would happen has happened.
 
pheed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone with more than a couple of brain cells to their name knew that this was a massive waste of money from the start. A giant scam, idiotic dick waving and useless to boot. But we're talking about Dump votes here...

Fark all 70+M of 'em forever.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Possibly because Ukraine faces a legitimate threat, unlike us.
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What makes you think they use cheep tools? Most people I know in the construction business buy good tools. Do you think those smugglers only smuggle one time? They need reliable tools not the crap from harbor freight.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

docilej: Priorities- Biden is more concerned with the Ukraine border than our own.


LOL you're a cartoon
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: tricycleracer: Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools

Do they have Harbor Freight stores in Mexico?

Naw, they sneak in to the U S, buy them, do some light raping, maybe a murder if there's time and then sneak back across to do the sawing.

Kinda of surprised the whole fence isn't in a scrap yard by now.

This is low grade steel, Pedro.  Where'd you get it?
"The wall, This piece blew over on to my property, man"
Don't you know the one true fact about gringo contractors?   They always go cheap.  Half this stuff is already rust, man.


hahhahahahahaha....

US: We built a wall. Mexico stole it.
Mexico: Look! Free steel!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

turboke: I haven't really been following this from Europe. Did Mexico ever pay for that wall?


Fark user imageView Full Size

He claims he never said Mexico would pay for the wall "directly"*.

* more BS weasel words
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

docilej: Priorities- Biden is more concerned with the Ukraine border than our own.


Biden has more legitimate, constructive concern for our borders than you do.
 
Mouser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Wow if only they were told a physical barrier would be useless. It might work if Mexico only had stone age tech and no hardware stores. What a waste of farking money.


A wall is only as good as the guards manning it.  Where are the machine gun nests?  The minefields?  C'mon people, are we going to be serious about this or not?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently, Patton was an Anti-American Bleeding Heart Liberal.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woke up, fell out of bed, now I've got that song, stuck in my head...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cut a huge chunk out of it and sell it to "real Americans". Cut it up in small 2"x4" pieces and dremel a American flag on it and sell them for $200 a pop.
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

docilej: Priorities- Biden is more concerned with the Ukraine border than our own.


As he should
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools

Do they have Harbor Freight stores in Mexico?


They went on to mention demolition saws. Which aren't cheap, exactly, but compared to what we spent on the wall?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Cut a huge chunk out of it and sell it to "real Americans". Cut it up in small 2"x4" pieces and dremel a American flag on it and sell them for $200 a pop.


I remember in the 90s that having a piece of the Berlin Wall was en vogue - and, like the various chunks of the True Cross, I suspect at one point you could have reconstructed the Wall several times over from the claimed remaining rubble.

I would absolutely believe that Real Americans - already having been dumb enough to "buy" the wall in the first place - would buy actual chunks of it to keep in the shrine with the commemorative plates and coins.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

docilej: Priorities- Biden is more concerned with the Ukraine border than our own.


Son, people can see you.

Try not to be so obviously trolly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Cut a huge chunk out of it and sell it to "real Americans". Cut it up in small 2"x4" pieces and dremel a American flag on it and sell them for $200 a pop.


You know 10% OFF THE TOP has to go to the Commander in Grift.   Or you can expect lawyers.  Lots of unpaid lawyers.
And a stern letter from John Bannon
Maybe a coked up Twit rant from Traitor Tot
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

turboke: I haven't really been following this from Europe. Did Mexico ever pay for that wall?


Not yet. Payment should be coming in two weeks though....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Smugglers Have Sawed Through Trump's Border Wall Using Cheap Power Tools Thousands of Times: Report

I don't know how anyone could have predicted this.
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby!  Beautifully executed.

If this doesn't show up in HOTY voting, I'm going to be VERY disappointed, Drew.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.