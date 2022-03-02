 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Putin desperately trying to draw any other countries into his nightmare by invading Swedish airspace with fighters and bombers. The clock approaches midnight   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Scary, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Russian violation of Swedish airspace, Russian aircraft, Sweden's defense minister, Dassault Rafale, Dassault Mirage 2000, JAS 39 Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon  
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is painfully scant on details.
 
HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate this midnight analogy bs. It's just there to hype things up and scare people. Yea, humans could eradicate human life. People focus on it entirely too much until they feel it's almost inevitable. It's self-defeating nonsense.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was done to scare them into not joining Nato

But its gonna backfire
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shouldn't those be used to, i dunno, actually fight the war he's currently busy in or something?

"Oh, my army is in shambles, they don't have air superiority cover and we're getting more humiliated by the day. Hmmmm, what to do, what to do. OH, I KNOW, I'll send my airforce to ANOTHER farkING COUNTRY ENTIRELY to wave my dick around! That'll totally turn things around, you watch and see!!"

And people wonder why the Ukraine war is turning out to be such a farking farce for russia so far.

/please keep it up, pootie, yer doing great :D
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: This is painfully scant on details.


Russian planes over Sweden.

Sweden says no way.

That's kind of it. What more would you like?
 
hestheone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Folks have been violating Swedish airspace since the dawn of flight.
Hell, they were shooting down nazi planes in WWII every now and again and got some of their own shot down.

But by all means, let's panic.  After all, it's not like Russia ever went to war with Georgia...
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And you've no idea how thankful we are that TFG isn't still in command of 'the football'.

I honestly believe he'd have done a pre-emptive strike as soon as Chernobyl was captured.

I'm actually afraid Putin will blow Chernobyl during retreat, but I'm also worried that he'll really invade Finland over joining NATO.

Here's hoping that a newly resolved western Europe can unite and send their troops back before WWIII is oficcially decared!!

/Been seeing the first waves of immigrants here.
//expecting a LOT more
///Refugees Welcome!!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HumanDecency: I hate this midnight analogy bs. It's just there to hype things up and scare people. Yea, humans could eradicate human life. People focus on it entirely too much until they feel it's almost inevitable. It's self-defeating nonsense.


Username checks out
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: This is painfully scant on details.


Headline is painfully scant of words, so at least there is symmetry.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HumanDecency: I hate this midnight analogy bs. It's just there to hype things up and scare people. Yea, humans could eradicate human life. People focus on it entirely too much until they feel it's almost inevitable. It's self-defeating nonsense.


And I don't even know if the doomsday clock follows Daylight Saving Time.
 
Zenith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uttertosh: And you've no idea how thankful we are that TFG isn't still in command of 'the football'.

I honestly believe he'd have done a pre-emptive strike as soon as Chernobyl was captured.

I'm actually afraid Putin will blow Chernobyl during retreat, but I'm also worried that he'll really invade Finland over joining NATO.

Here's hoping that a newly resolved western Europe can unite and send their troops back before WWIII is oficcially decared!!

/Been seeing the first waves of immigrants here.
//expecting a LOT more
///Refugees Welcome!!


I think he'll be far too stuck in the self made quagmire of the Ukraine to do much of anything anywhere else for the foreseeable future.
and I don't think the west should sit comfortably knowing that it's the Ukrainian people grinding the Russian Army to dust and keeping it off our backs.
 
Muta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: This was done to scare them into not joining Nato

But its gonna backfire


Intimidations like these create a justification to join NATO.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Out of control, lucky to live through it, etc.


/periods of German re-armament are never a good sign
//but then, neither is the extermination of a country of 44 million people just for the lulz
///history teaches us that nobody will assassinate him until it's too late
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HumanDecency: I hate this midnight analogy bs. It's just there to hype things up and scare people. Yea, humans could eradicate human life. People focus on it entirely too much until they feel it's almost inevitable. It's self-defeating nonsense.


Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight (Official Video)
Youtube 9qbRHY1l0vc
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HumanDecency: I hate this midnight analogy bs. It's just there to hype things up and scare people. Yea, humans could eradicate human life. People focus on it entirely too much until they feel it's almost inevitable. It's self-defeating nonsense.


It's been stuck at just before midnight since its inception. The only conclusion to draw is that the clock is completely broken and any scientist who participated in that bullshiat propaganda deserves to be kicked in the balls.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uttertosh: invade Finland over joining NATO.



Yeah because that worked real well for the Russian last time. Or the time before that. Or the time before that...
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is seems common but concerning. RAF Lossiemouth here in Scotland scrambled jets to intercept 2 Russian Tu-95 Bear H, which are long-range bombers, and 2 maritime patrol Tu-142 Bear F aircraft near the "UK's area of interest" last month.
 
surrounded by assholes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They do this all the time. This time it's likely just to show they're pissy over Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO. They do the same with ships in our waters and jets in our airspace occasionally. Russia isn't going to lob a nuke over NATO membership and they for sure aren't opening a second front with either of those countries because they know they'll be smoked when facing a modern military.
 
sojourner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Anne Boleyn: This is seems common but concerning. RAF Lossiemouth here in Scotland scrambled jets to intercept 2 Russian Tu-95 Bear H, which are long-range bombers, and 2 maritime patrol Tu-142 Bear F aircraft near the "UK's area of interest" last month.


Happens all the time. Not in itself, anything to worry about.
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

uttertosh: And you've no idea how thankful we are that TFG isn't still in command of 'the football'.

I honestly believe he'd have done a pre-emptive strike as soon as Chernobyl was captured.

I'm actually afraid Putin will blow Chernobyl during retreat, but I'm also worried that he'll really invade Finland over joining NATO.


Putin would get clobbered if he tried.  Finland has to be one of he easiest countries to defend.

Fark user imageView Full Size


All those lakes along the Russian boarder create a natural choke point. Plus, there is that river that flows south of Kouvola.  It would be a challenge to ford.  Plus, once you get across the river, the terrain starts to open up so your thin attacking column faces a wider defensive line that can easily out flank you.

FYI -- My knowledge of military tactics comes from playing Panzer Corp and before that it was Avalon Hill board games, so I may be talking out of my ass.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

surrounded by assholes: They do this all the time.


so, not a single current event that you can think of that completely negates this BS pseudo-platitude? *eyeroll*
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sojourner: Anne Boleyn: This is seems common but concerning. RAF Lossiemouth here in Scotland scrambled jets to intercept 2 Russian Tu-95 Bear H, which are long-range bombers, and 2 maritime patrol Tu-142 Bear F aircraft near the "UK's area of interest" last month.

Happens all the time. Not in itself, anything to worry about.


I didn't start paying attention to Russian planes coming into British airspace until the Irish fisherman told their ship to Fark off. Seems to happen often but we are in a different place than we were a week ago. I do think they're trying to provoke a NATO response.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I responded to the wrong post.  I stand by my words; they just have nothing to do with Sweden or Chernobyl.
 
sojourner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: surrounded by assholes: They do this all the time.

so, not a single current event that you can think of that completely negates this BS pseudo-platitude? *eyeroll*


In January? When the intelligence community had deduced that Russia was going to move but it wasn't yet common knowledge? In a similar pattern of behaviour to the previous couple of decades?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Out of control, lucky to live through it, etc.


/periods of German re-armament are never a good sign
//but then, neither is the extermination of a country of 44 million people just for the lulz
///history teaches us that nobody will assassinate him until it's too late


Has anyone ever actually successfully assassinated someone when it was necessary? Currently it appears we are depending on someone else stepping up and saving the world by doing this, but I don't see it happening mainly because I cannot think of any case in history where that's happened.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This isn't a new tactic. Russia has a habit of overflying the Swedish border or parking subs off the coast.
It's just that this is really stupid timing. Russia's not going to intimidate Sweden. If anything, they'll just push them further into NATO's sphere, which, frankly, they're firmly in already.
Harassing other nations while looking like a paper tiger in freakin' Ukraine isn't exactly a show of strength.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nidiot: sunsetlamp: Out of control, lucky to live through it, etc.


/periods of German re-armament are never a good sign
//but then, neither is the extermination of a country of 44 million people just for the lulz
///history teaches us that nobody will assassinate him until it's too late

Has anyone ever actually successfully assassinated someone when it was necessary? Currently it appears we are depending on someone else stepping up and saving the world by doing this, but I don't see it happening mainly because I cannot think of any case in history where that's happened.


They got Bin Laden before his attack on the... good thing I stopped myself before revealing details from the other timeline. Anyway, it's literally impossible to tell what assassinated people would do had they not been assassinated but you seem to require such evidence.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Shouldn't those be used to, i dunno, actually fight the war he's currently busy in or something?

"Oh, my army is in shambles, they don't have air superiority cover and we're getting more humiliated by the day. Hmmmm, what to do, what to do. OH, I KNOW, I'll send my airforce to ANOTHER farkING COUNTRY ENTIRELY to wave my dick around! That'll totally turn things around, you watch and see!!"

And people wonder why the Ukraine war is turning out to be such a farking farce for russia so far.

/please keep it up, pootie, yer doing great :D


Just wait till Russia starts firing thier Thermobaric missles.
 
surrounded by assholes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WithinReason: Smoking GNU: Shouldn't those be used to, i dunno, actually fight the war he's currently busy in or something?

"Oh, my army is in shambles, they don't have air superiority cover and we're getting more humiliated by the day. Hmmmm, what to do, what to do. OH, I KNOW, I'll send my airforce to ANOTHER farkING COUNTRY ENTIRELY to wave my dick around! That'll totally turn things around, you watch and see!!"

And people wonder why the Ukraine war is turning out to be such a farking farce for russia so far.

/please keep it up, pootie, yer doing great :D

Just wait till Russia starts firing thier Thermobaric missles.


I thought they had done that already? On civilian population centers none the less.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nidiot: sunsetlamp: Out of control, lucky to live through it, etc.


/periods of German re-armament are never a good sign
//but then, neither is the extermination of a country of 44 million people just for the lulz
///history teaches us that nobody will assassinate him until it's too late

Has anyone ever actually successfully assassinated someone when it was necessary?...


Archduke Ferdinand?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's to hoping that Pooty trips one day soon, and gets a steak knife straight in the yambag.

/P.S. Please die, you borscht swilling piece of shiat
 
