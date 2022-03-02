 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   On what must be his first day on the internet a man writes slurs on a company Twitter and then sues people for commenting on and retweeting them   (thestar.com) divider line
"Mr. Mondal jumped into the turbulent river of Twitter commentary with some vulgarly worded observations that touched a nerve with the Defendants. He got it back as good as he gave it, and got wet in the process."

Did he fall in the sues canal?
 
Morgan dismissed the lawsuit as strategic litigation against public participation (SLAAP)

Did he get a SLAPP on the wrist?
 
GalFisk: "Mr. Mondal jumped into the turbulent river of Twitter commentary with some vulgarly worded observations that touched a nerve with the Defendants. He got it back as good as he gave it, and got wet in the process."

Did he fall in the sues canal?


Don't you mean the Seuss Canal?

reminds me of people who drive company stenciled vehicles aggressively in traffic. as if it is not going to come back to harm them.
 
It's not even 3 am. Can this day stop getting dumber please?
 
They let Trump back on Twitter?
 
