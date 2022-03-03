 Skip to content
(AniNews (India))   I can haz sanctions?   (aninews.in)
    Russia, innocent people, international cat, FIFe Executive Board, Russian Federation, President Putin, Russian forces, European Union  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not such a smooth criminal now, eh Vlad?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach em, those feline bastards.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitten Marches with Soldier || ViralHog
Youtube Ot5zfXRaqMA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no reason to sanction kitties. :(

Now I am sad.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Russian pussy in your area
wants to chat with you.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Worker and Parasite
Youtube z2_dhUv_CrI
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: No Russian pussy in your area
wants to chat with you.


The only Russian pussy currently getting farked is Putin.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle:
[Fark user image 425x223]
Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.


Russian Blue cats are nice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is no reason to sanction kitties. :(

Now I am sad.

Now I am sad.


They probably sell for thousands of dollars each.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is no reason to sanction kitties. :(

Now I am sad.

Now I am sad.


Truly the only ones who suffer are those who don't deserve it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is no reason to sanction kitties. :(

Now I am sad.

Now I am sad.


Seconded.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 

Russian Blue cats are nice.
[Fark user image 425x223]
Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.

Russian Blue cats are nice.


Yes like "Happy Cat" that's a Russian Blue.

I've never pet a Siberian cat in person, I've only seen them around the internet. The seem to like to climb and perch off the ground where it's warmer. Their little ears flick when snow falls on them.
#Koshlandia, Siberian Farm cats, snowstorm, Кошляндия, Метель, Сороки April
Youtube Y4e_D6IYcQw
War is stupid.
Cats are cute.
Glory to Ukraine!
 
JRoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Restrictions imposed on Russian cats in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle:
[Fark user image 425x223]
Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.

Russian Blue cats are nice.

Yes like "Happy Cat" that's a Russian Blue.

I've never pet a Siberian cat in person, I've only seen them around the internet. The seem to like to climb and perch off the ground where it's warmer. Their little ears flick when snow falls on them.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y4e_D6IYcQw] War is stupid.
Cats are cute.
Glory to Ukraine!


All cats are beautiful. For once I mean that to be read as written. Beautiful, cats, all of them. Even those quite frankly hideous looking hairless cats are beautiful beings.

Glory to heroes!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This may be the most serious sanction since Spotify dropped the hammer last night.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Purple_Urkle: Gordon Bennett: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x223]
Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.

Russian Blue cats are nice.

Yes like "Happy Cat" that's a Russian Blue.

I've never pet a Siberian cat in person, I've only seen them around the internet. The seem to like to climb and perch off the ground where it's warmer. Their little ears flick when snow falls on them.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y4e_D6IYcQw] War is stupid.
Cats are cute.
Glory to Ukraine!

All cats are beautiful. For once I mean that to be read as written. Beautiful, cats, all of them. Even those quite frankly hideous looking hairless cats are beautiful beings.

Glory to heroes!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What will become of the Moscow Cat Theatre?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle:

Yep. Beautiful.
[Fark user image 425x223]
Siberian cats are just about the only nice things I can think of that come from Russia.

I find their fluffiness charming.

Stay safe cats, someday the mean man will be gone and the world will scratch your chins and pet you and love you.

Russian Blue cats are nice.

Yes like "Happy Cat" that's a Russian Blue.

I've never pet a Siberian cat in person, I've only seen them around the internet. The seem to like to climb and perch off the ground where it's warmer. Their little ears flick when snow falls on them.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y4e_D6IYcQw] War is stupid.
Cats are cute.
Glory to Ukraine!

All cats are beautiful. For once I mean that to be read as written. Beautiful, cats, all of them. Even those quite frankly hideous looking hairless cats are beautiful beings.

Glory to heroes!

[Fark user image image 220x393]


Yep. Beautiful.
 
