(CTV News)   We're farked   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ugh that is soooo last year's apocalypse. Get with the times.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Microbiomes are real. AND THEY LIVE INSIDE YOU!!!
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Microbiomes are real. AND THEY LIVE INSIDE YOU!!!


So drink bleach?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gloom Despair And Agony On Me (tall girls)
Youtube lHcEWhbQkEg
 
StressMonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

goodncold: thealgorerhythm: Microbiomes are real. AND THEY LIVE INSIDE YOU!!!

So drink bleach?


They're all over me
They're inside of me
Can't get em off of me
I'm talking bout MICROSCOPIC BACTERIA
Germs
Youtube U7G6GbTMOtg
 
Stantz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, forgot about Covid
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't worry, nuclear war will have killed us all by then.
I think it's scheduled for next week.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would anyone have thought this couldn't happen?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So two weeks after Easter there will be another spike in cases? Even worse than the last multitude of two weeks after a holiday?

Yeah, old news.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I prefer to think we're in a perpetual state of farkedness.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Otters make everything better)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why would anyone expect otherwise?

I mean, MAYBE they compete and the strongest strain kills the weaker one. But I can have a cold and still get strep throat on top of my syphilis, herpes, and derpes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

goodncold: thealgorerhythm: Microbiomes are real. AND THEY LIVE INSIDE YOU!!!

So drink bleach?


It only works if you also stick a bright light up your ass.

/don't ask me how I know.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No shiat?

Radiolab reported on one particular case in an episode from March 2021...

"[In the summer of 2020], at a hospital in England, a man in his 70s being treated for complications with cancer tested positive for covid-19. He had lymphoma, and the disease plus his drugs weakened his immune system, making him particularly susceptible to the virus. He wasn't too bad off, considering, and was sent home. That was Day 1. This is the story of what the doctors witnessed, over the course of his illness: the evolution of covid-19 inside his body. Before their eyes, they get a hint of what might be to come in the pandemic."

According to the story, he was infected multiple times over the course of his treatment, in addition to the evolutions going on in his body.
 
