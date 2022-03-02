 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Putin once played the 'my dog can beat up your dog' card to George W Bush   (people.com) divider line
    Russia, Soviet Union, Belarus, Russian Orthodox Church, demise of the Soviet Union, Ukraine, Russians, Boris Yeltsin  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yes but Barney loved W and W loved Barney and W painted a picture so he can still see Barney anytime.

Retired and painting pictures is a helluva lot smarter than clinging to power an invading a neighbor.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Yes but Barney loved W and W loved Barney and W painted a picture so he can still see Barney anytime.

Retired and painting pictures is a helluva lot smarter than clinging to power an invading a neighbor.


So true. I'm a little prone to dissing smaller dogs, but I wouldn't want to own the kind of dog that Vlad undoubtedly favours. Scotties are fine. Westies even moreso. Get much smaller than that, and I'm inclined to lament what we've done to the cousins of the noble wolf.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still remember when W kissed Putin's ass after their first meeting in 2001.  Yeesh.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop humanising the sack of shiat whos legacy is death and misery please
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have some president ask if he wants to meet their dog and have a bull mastiff come in, preferably the president then says "eat" and Putin is no longer a problem.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember what Bush said about Putin. What a quisling sycophant

.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah? Well I paid the Gracie family to train my dogs in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. What are you going to do with your measly taekwondo trained dogs?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Oh yeah? Well I paid the Gracie family to train my dogs in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. What are you going to do with your measly taekwondo trained dogs?


I have a Massaad rabbi train my dog in Krav Maga. He brings the best bagels.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugerz: We should have some president ask if he wants to meet their dog and have a bull mastiff come in, preferably the president then says "eat" and Putin is no longer a problem.


Have you ever met a mastiff? If you said 'eat', at best you might get 'taste' from all the licking...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: FleshFlapps: Oh yeah? Well I paid the Gracie family to train my dogs in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. What are you going to do with your measly taekwondo trained dogs?

I have a Massaad rabbi train my dog in Krav Maga. He brings the best bagels.


Does the rabbi or the dog bring the best bagels?
 
GetaLife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bugerz: We should have some president ask if he wants to meet their dog and have a bull mastiff come in, preferably the president then says "eat" and Putin is no longer a problem.


Nixon where the buffalo roam
Youtube Di3bqgAEoxY


/first thing I though of
//wish it were so simple
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember when W "saw into his soul"?

Pepperidge Farm remembers
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An amusing anecdote from Bush?  Gee, that's nice.  Guess that makes up for all of his, and his administration's, war crimes, right?  Even-steven?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bugerz: We should have some president ask if he wants to meet their dog and have a bull mastiff come in, preferably the president then says "eat" and Putin is no longer a problem.


static2.srcdn.comView Full Size

"Hey Putin...finish this sentence: Lights. Camera..."
'Action? AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH'
 
geggy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Putin playbook in winning the hearts and minds

Russian Calendar Vladimir Putin With Dogs
Youtube UKf52ljxEd8
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Time That LBJ Picked Up His Dog by the Ears - The Real Story

The Time That LBJ Picked Up His Dog by the Ears - The Real Story
Youtube 9CdiNxOmnTY
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaspode: Stop humanising the sack of shiat whos legacy is death and misery please


Which sack of shiat are you referring to?

We need clarity since the headline mentions two sacks of shiat.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Americans and Russians at the height of the arms race realized that if they continued in the usual manner they were going to blow up the whole world. One day they sat down and decided to settle the whole dispute with one dog fight. They would have five years to breed the best fighting dog in the world and whichever side's dog won would be entitled to dominate the world.
The Russians found the biggest meanest Doberman and Rottweiler female dogs in the world and bred them with the biggest meanest Siberian wolves. They selected only the biggest and strongest puppy from each litter, removed his siblings, which gave him all the milk. After five years they came up with the biggest meanest dog the world had ever seen.
Its cage needed steel bars that were five inches thick and nobody could get near it.
When the day came for the dog fight, the Americans showed up with a strange animal. It was a nine foot long Dachshund. Everyone felt sorry for the Americans because they knew there was no way that this dog could possibly last 10 seconds with the Russian dog.
When the cages were opened up, the Dachshund came out of it's cage and slowly waddled over towards the Russian dog. The Russian dog snarled and leaped out of it's cage and charged the American dachshund. But, when it got close enough to bite the Dachshund's neck, the Dachshund opened it's mouth and consumed the Russian dog in one bite.
There was nothing left at all of the Russian dog.
The Russians came up to the Americans shaking their heads in disbelief. "We don't understand how this could have happened. We had our best people working for five years with the meanest Doberman and Rottweiler female dogs in the world and the biggest meanest Siberian wolves."
"That's nothing", an American replied. "do you know how hard it is to get a dachshund and an alligator to breed?"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's really time for DARPA to get going on the We3 thing and create some pets that can go beat up Putin.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wage0048: gaspode: Stop humanising the sack of shiat whos legacy is death and misery please

Which sack of shiat are you referring to?

We need clarity since the headline mentions two sacks of shiat.


Remember when mitt Romney was told he was stuck in the cold war mindset and this is a new Russia?

Every once in a while a toolbag has a hint of being right.
 
Vern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So we're just now that Putin is a dick. And he's always been a dick. From the first moment that I saw him before he was "elected" I thought "That man is a dick".

https://youtu.be/c2LK9nNlRL8
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gaspode: Stop humanising the sack of shiat whos legacy is death and misery please


That's the beauty of America.  Even our sacks of shiat really aren't that bad.

Well, it was that way prior to 2016, but at least we had that going for us for a while.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But who has sexier goat?
 
